Viventium Receives High Performer, Easiest Admin Product, and Users Love Us Badges and Published in 12 of G2’s Spring 2022 Payroll and HR Software Reports

Viventium
·2 min read
Viventium
Viventium

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, released its Spring 2022 Reports on Payroll and HR software. Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution, achieved High Performer, Easiest Admin Product, and Users Love Us awards based on the responses of real users for each of the payroll and HR software-related questions featured in the G2 review form.

“Viventium is proud to once again be recognized by G2 for robust feature functionality and excellent user experience,” said Dan Neuburger, Viventium’s Chief Executive Officer. “Feedback from home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities drives our product development efforts, and we are honored to see our payroll and HR product suite continue to exceed their expectations.”

Viventium achieved High Performer, Easiest Admin Product, and Users Love Us on the Payroll and HR software reports by receiving positive reviews from verified users, compared to similar products in the payroll and HR software categories. For inclusion in these reports, a product must have received ten or more reviews.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. “We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Viventium) on Viventium’s G2 profile!

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all fifty of the United States with payroll and HR solutions.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 930,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com.

Follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Contact:
press@viventium.com


