U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,297.50
    +5.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,502.51
    +210.22 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,503.95
    -24.38 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,310.55
    +1.71 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.51
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0370 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1290
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,077.88
    -925.54 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.74
    +5.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.47
    -50.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.53
    -21.08 (-0.07%)
     

VividQ, which has raised $15M, says it can turn normal screens into holographic displays

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

VividQ, a UK-based deeptech startup with technology for rendering holograms on legacy screens, has raised $15 million to develop its technology for next-generation digital displays and devices. And it's already lining up manufacturing partners in the US, China and Japan to do it.

The funding round, a Seed extension round, was led by UTokyo IPC, the venture investment arm for the University of Tokyo. It was joined by Foresight Williams Technology (a joint collaboration between Foresight Group and Williams Advanced Engineering), Japanese Miyako Capital, APEX Ventures in Austria, and the R42 Group VC out of Stanford. Previous investors University of Tokyo Edge Capital, Sure Valley Ventures, and Essex Innovation also participated.

The funding will be used to scale VividQ's HoloLCD technology, which, claims the company, turns consumer-grade screens into holographic displays.

Founded in 2017, VividQ has already worked with ARM, and other partners, including Compound Photonics, Himax Technologies, and iView Displays.

The startup is aiming its technology at Automotive HUD, head-mounted displays (HMDs), and smart glasses with a Computer-Generated Holography that projects "actual 3D images with true depth of field, making displays more natural and immersive for users.” It also says it has discovered a way to turn normal LCD screens into holographic displays.

“Scenes we know from films, from Iron Man to Star Trek, are becoming closer to reality than ever," Darran Milne, co-founder and CEO of VividQ, said. "At VividQ, we are on a mission to bring holographic displays to the world for the first time. Our solutions help bring innovative display products to the automotive industry, improve AR experiences, and soon will change how we interact with personal devices, such as laptops and mobiles.”

VividQ
VividQ

VividQ

Mikio Kawahara, chief investment officer of UTokyo IPC, said, “The future of display is holography. The demand for improved 3D images in real-world settings is growing across the whole display industry. VividQ's products will make the future ambitions of many consumer electronics businesses a reality.”

Hermann Hauser, APEX Ventures’ advisor, and co-founder of Arm added: “Computer-Generated Holography recreates immersive projections that possess the same 3D information as the world around us. VividQ has the potential to change how humans interact with digital information.”

Speaking on a call with me, Milne added: “We have put the technology on gaming laptops that can actually take make use of holographic displays on a standard LCD screen. So you know the image is actually extending out of the screen. We don't use any optical trickery."

"When we say holograms, what we mean is a hologram is essentially an instruction set that tells light how to behave. We compute that effect algorithmically and then present that to the eye, so it's indistinguishable from a real object. It's entirely natural as well. Your brain and your visual system are unable to distinguish it from something real because you're literally giving your eyes the same information that reality does, so there's no trickery in the normal sense,” he said.

If this works, it could certainly be a transformation, and I can see it being married very well with technology like UltraLeap.

Recommended Stories

  • How SentinelOne is adapting to the fast-changing cybersecurity landscape

    SentinelOne co-founder and CEO Tomer Weingarten&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss SentinelOne’s market debut and its plans to push for control in cybersecurity as they focus on autonomous detection of cyberattacks.

  • AT&T To Migrate 5G Mobile Network To Microsoft Cloud, Microsoft To Acquire AT&T's Network Cloud Platform, Engineering, Lifecycle Management Software

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) will migrate its 5G mobile network to the Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud. Microsoft's Azure technologies will manage AT&T's mobile network traffic under the arrangement. The companies will start with AT&T's 5G core, the software at the heart of the 5G network that connects mobile users and IoT devices with the internet and other services. The migration of the network workloads to Azure for Operators will enable AT&T to increase productivity and cost-efficiency while focus

  • Micron Sales Forecast Meets Estimates; TI to Buy Utah Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, gave a revenue forecast for the current quarter that was in line with analysts’ projections, indicating solid demand for semiconductors that store data in computers and phones.Sales will be about $8.2 billion in the period ending in August, Micron said Wednesday in a statement. That compares with analysts’ average estimate of $7.85 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding certain items, will

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before Its June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own depends on corporate and government spending priorities. The shift to remote work boosted cloud security. Then the Sunburst government hack impacted budgets.

  • Intel Falls on Latest Server Chip Delay; Rival AMD Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. fell after saying a new version of its Xeon server chip line will go into production in 2022, rather than by the end of this year as promised, the latest in a series of delays that have cost the company technology leadership of the chip industry.Rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose after Intel said Tuesday that a chip design, code-named Sapphire Rapids, will begin production in the first quarter of 2022 with the “ramp” beginning the following quarter. The world’s lar

  • PayPal takes on Square with launch of card readers in the U.S.

    PayPal Holdings Inc. plans a challenge to Square Inc. as it launches a physical card reader in the U.S.

  • What is crypto-mining and can anyone do it?

    Crypto-mining requires either a high specification gaming desktop or a mining rig. But can it be done from home?

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Global 5G Phone Shipments, Subscriptions Ramp Up

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Titan Medical: Innovation Leader in Robotic-assisted, Single Access Surgery Technology

    Robotic-assisted single access surgery might sound like a future pipe dream for the medical community, but the technology exists today, and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI; TSX: TMD) is paving the way to bringing its exciting technology to surgeons. Titan has one goal in mind: Develop leading-edge robotic tools and accessories that access the body through a single access point to help surgeons in the operating room and patients in recovery. By striving for and reaching its goals, Titan expects

  • Slack Unveils New Tools in Heated Competition on Hybrid Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Slack Technologies Inc. is releasing new features to help people work with their colleagues whether in the office or at home, a sign of the stepped up competition around managing a hybrid workforce.Slack Huddles, one of the new tools, will let users have casual audio conversations across channels and direct messages on the workplace communications platform. Other features include the ability to create and play back video and audio recordings with a full transcript as well as an em

  • FBI Muscles Up Against Hackers With Breaches Going ‘Bananas’

    (Bloomberg) -- For the last several years, FBI agents debated turning the tables on hackers by remotely accessing breached computer networks and booting out the attackers caught in mid-hack.They got their chance earlier this year after state-backed Chinese hackers compromised thousands of private Microsoft Exchange email servers. In response, an FBI special agent petitioned a Houston federal judge on April 9 for authorization to remotely access hundreds of hacking victims’ computer networks and

  • Ahead of the Apple iPhone 13 Launch, These Chip Makers Look Like Buys

    Mobile-chip makers Qorvo, Cirrus Logic, Skyworks, and Broadcom are favorites of Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis as Apple's iPhone 13 launch looms.

  • Converge Technology Solutions Corp. To Acquire Vicom Infinity, Inc. and Infinity Systems Software, Inc.

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Vicom Infinity, Inc. and Infinity Systems Software, Inc.

  • Software Giant Microsoft Readies 'Next Killer Platform'

    Fresh from announcing its Windows 11 operating system, Microsoft is preparing to introduce its Windows Cloud PC desktop-as-a-service.

  • Peloton Reveals the Dark Side of Connected Fitness

    You may have paid a pretty penny for your connected treadmill, but the manufacturer can still change the rules about how you use it later.

  • Google Forays Into Drone Air-Traffic Control With Wing's OpenSky Application: Bloomberg

    Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) drone-delivery venture, Wing, is releasing free software for U.S. drone users to get permission to fly near sensitive areas like airports, Bloomberg reported. Wing’s OpenSky application will be available on Google Play and Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store. Wing is using Google’s mapping expertise. It is one of 15 companies with an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration to grant drone flight approvals through an agency system known as

  • Musk touts Starlink progress as cost, demand hurdles remain

    Don Joyce, a Nokia manager working from home at a remote lake cottage in Canada, recently abandoned his painfully slow phone-line internet in favor of satellite broadband service Starlink, offered by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Starlink, which cost him C$600 dollars (US$486) for hardware and a lofty C$150 monthly subscription, provides "blindingly fast" speeds when uploading videos or streaming movies, he said. For billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk - founder of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc - the success of one of his biggest bets may come down to just how many people like Joyce are out there.

  • Phones that fold and flip can still be the future – if Samsung and Google show why Apple doesn’t have to do it first

    Flipping, folding, and rolling devices are coming into the mainstream for Android users - but do any of them matter until Apple makes one?

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Revisit $35,500 Levels Would Bring Support Levels into Play

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $36,000 levels would bring $40,000 levels back into view.