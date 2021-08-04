U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Vivify Health Announces Product Enhancements at HIMSS21

·4 min read

Providers can easily take advantage of new reimbursement opportunities with automated CPT codes and clinicians can schedule video visits

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivify Health, the developer of the nation's leading connected care platform for remote patient care, is excited to announce two new enhancements to its Remote Care Platform premiering at this year's HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition running from Aug. 9-13 in Las Vegas.

Vivify Health&#39;s complete end-to-end remote and mobile care solutions empower health plan and provider organizations to conduct virtual care visits and communications with patients of all levels of technology expertise to connect the care continuum to the home. Their bring-your-own device (BYOD) solutions produce proven outcomes such as reducing readmissions by 65 percent, improving ROI by 144 percent and achieving patient compliance and satisfaction rates well over 95 percent. (PRNewsFoto/Vivify Health) (PRNewsFoto/Vivify Health)
Vivify Health's complete end-to-end remote and mobile care solutions empower health plan and provider organizations to conduct virtual care visits and communications with patients of all levels of technology expertise to connect the care continuum to the home. Their bring-your-own device (BYOD) solutions produce proven outcomes such as reducing readmissions by 65 percent, improving ROI by 144 percent and achieving patient compliance and satisfaction rates well over 95 percent. (PRNewsFoto/Vivify Health) (PRNewsFoto/Vivify Health)

The Vivify platform now has the capabilities to:

  • Automate Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes for chronic care management (CCM), remote patient monitoring (RPM) and principal care management (PCM); it can integrate with Epic's EMR

  • Enable providers to schedule video visits

With the new version, Vivify's Remote Care Platform is significantly more interoperable with electronic health records (EHRs), medical devices, and other systems.

"It is vitally important that providers take advantage of new reimbursement opportunities for telehealth and RPM to guard against CMS removing them in the future due to a lack of utilization and interest," said Eric Rock, founder and CEO of Vivify Health. "Our enhancement gives providers the capability to leverage the rewarding reimbursement opportunities CMS affords them."

Automate CCM/RPM/PCM codes

In the past, reimbursement for telehealth often was limited by originating site and geographical location. Since RPM is not considered a telehealth service, it did not face those restrictions. During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, however, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Systems (CMS) made substantive changes to its telehealth and RPM billing and reimbursement policies that for some providers were complex and difficult to understand. For example, this year providers can bill for both data accession, review and interpretation by the Provider (CPT 99091) and interactive communications and remote care services rendered by clinical staff under CPT 99457 or 99458 in the same month.

The groups of telehealth and RPM CPT codes that will be automated include:

  • Chronic Care Management codes for two or more conditions

  • Remote Physiologic Monitoring codes

  • Principal Care Management codes for a single chronic condition

  • Virtual check-ins by healthcare professionals

  • Transitional Care Management and behavioral health codes

  • Consolidations of consent for all services

  • Monthly telehealth ESRD-related dialysis clinical assessments

  • Opioid and substance use disorders

While the enhancement covers key adjustments and updates that took effect this year, providers should expect more changes in the future as RPM and telehealth continue to prove their effectiveness in improving health outcomes, reducing costs, increasing patient engagement and enhancing provider satisfaction.

"While providers have embraced the opportunity, they still face challenges in understanding recent changes at the federal level related to telehealth and RPM billing and reimbursement requirements," said Bill Paschall, vice president of business development, Vivify Health. "Each year we produce a white paper explaining how providers can keep pace with the rapid rate of change by utilizing the appropriate codes to obtain fair and proper reimbursement for delivering RPM and telehealth services."

Enable providers to schedule video visits

Vivify combines virtual visits, remote care and chronic care management for both physical and mental health. The user-friendly Vivify platform was designed to help patients who need assistance pre- and post-discharge. Patients simply touch a button on their tablet and they can talk to someone live.

The latest product enhancement enables clinicians to schedule video visits, which is in addition to existing on-demand "now" visits. Clinicians can either schedule or conduct "now" on-demand calls.

To learn more about Vivify solutions for RPM, visit: https://www.vivifyhealth.com/

For those attending the HIMSS21 conference, please stop by booth 4217.

About Vivify Health
Vivify Health is the innovative leader in connected healthcare delivery solutions. The company's mobile, cloud-based platform powers holistic remote care management through personalized care plans, biometric data monitoring, multi-channel patient education and functionality configured to each patient's unique needs. Vivify Health serves the nation's largest and most progressive health systems, healthcare organizations and employers—empowering clinicians to proactively manage the complexities of remote care and catalyzing employee health and productivity with a single-platform solution for all device and digital health data. The comprehensive, content-rich platform and turnkey workflow services enable providers to intuitively scale and maximize value across populations. For more information about Vivify Health, visit www.vivifyhealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit our Company Blog to access case studies, thought leadership and news.

Media Contact: Vivify@acmarketingpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivify-health-announces-product-enhancements-at-himss21-301348013.html

SOURCE Vivify Health

