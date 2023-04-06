Vivify Names Brian Leen as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivify Specialty Ingredients ("Vivify"), a leading provider of specialty colorants, additives, and ingredients for the food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and industrial end markets, announced today that it has named Brian Leen as its new CEO, effective immediately. Vivify was acquired in December 2021 by Gryphon Heritage Fund, the small-cap strategy of middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors. Mr. Leen, who has been a member of Vivify's board since the acquisition, succeeds former CEO Devlin Riley, who has left the company.

"Brian has deep industry experience, a long history of success and is well qualified to lead Vivify as the company continues to diversify its product line and add innovative services," said Craig Nikrant, Operating Partner on the Gryphon Heritage Fund team. "He has proven that he has the passion and commitment to forge a strong growth culture and shape the company's long-term opportunities, and we are pleased to welcome Brian into this role. We also extend our thanks to Devlin for his many contributions over the years and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Mr. Leen has a successful history delivering results and driving accelerated growth. Most recently, he was President and CEO for Gopher Resource, an environmental service provider to the battery industry. His early career began with Sun Chemical Corporation, where over almost two decades he rose through the company eventually leading Performance Pigments on a global basis and assuming the role of President of North American Inks. After leaving Sun Chemical in 2010, Mr. Leen was President and CEO of ADA Carbon Solutions, a leading manufacturer of activated carbon. Mr. Leen holds a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Kentucky and is a graduate of the Executive Management Program at the University of Michigan.

Keith Stimson, Gryphon Partner and Head of Gryphon's Heritage Group, said, "We believe Brian is the right person to help the company take advantage of new strategic opportunities while maintaining the quality and service levels its customers expect. As evidenced by Vivify's recent acquisition of Reitech, Gryphon aims to continue to partner with the company to invest in strategic acquisitions that will drive its growth."

Mr. Leen added, "I am excited to be joining Vivify as CEO. The company is well positioned to experience a period of extraordinary growth, and with the support of Gryphon Investors and the Vivify team, I look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities ahead."

About Vivify

Vivify is a leading provider of specialty colorants, additives, and ingredients for the food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, and industrial end markets. With expertise in specialty products, such as organic pigments, dyes, liquid colorants, slip additives, specialty resins, and food ingredients, Vivify delivers customer-specific solutions focused on product performance, customized applications, product development, and other value-added services. For more information, visit www.vivifycompany.com

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $8.9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

