U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.61
    +0.24 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,725.57
    -130.89 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,559.14
    +28.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.90
    +1.18 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.40
    -1.18 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9500
    -0.0250 (-0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0860
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,112.65
    -165.66 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.43
    -0.92 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.92
    +10.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

ViviGen® MIS, the first and only viable bone allograft delivery system, is now available for trauma procedures

·3 min read

Breakthrough technology from LifeNet Health revolutionizes the delivery of allografts in minimally invasive surgeries, optimizing patient outcomes in surgery

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViviGen MIS, the world's only viable bone matrix to provide lineage-committed bone cells, is now available for use in trauma procedures. As the first cellular allograft optimized for minimally invasive surgeries, this new delivery system – which has been used effectively in MIS spine procedures – revolutionizes the way cellular allografts are delivered in minimally invasive surgery.

LifeNet Health logo. (PRNewsFoto/LifeNet Health)
LifeNet Health logo. (PRNewsFoto/LifeNet Health)

ViviGen MIS includes both a pre-filled cannula and a sterile delivery device. This device allows ViviGen, a viable bone allograft, to be delivered with efficiency, reliability, and precision while maintaining exceptional clinical outcomes. ViviGen MIS is provided by LifeNet Health, the world leader in allograft biologics.

"We are thrilled to be launching ViviGen MIS for trauma procedures at AAOS," said Rich Rice, Vice President, Orthopedics & CMF at LifeNet Health. "We know this product will have an impact on trauma surgeries, and we look forward to sharing with clinicians how these solutions can bring unsurpassed results to their patients and unrivaled efficiency to their procedures."

In a comparison study with a bone graft funnel, ViviGen MIS offered substantially better graft preparation and delivery performance resulting in a more than 3x faster total procedure time. ViviGen MIS was the preferred delivery device in terms of ergonomics, ease of use, complications with delivery of the graft material, ease of positioning the delivery device, and the exactness of graft delivery to the intended location.¹

Published data illustrates the clinical advantages of ViviGen. Studies have shown that it supports fusion rates as high as 98 percent even in complex, multi-level fusions while also being associated with significantly lower hospital charges than other grafting solutions.3-5

Clinicians can learn more about ViviGen MIS at the 2023 American Association of Orthopeadic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting March 8-10 in Las Vegas. AAOS attendees will have the opportunity to experience the speed and precision of the delivery device in a carefully designed handling station at LifeNet Health's booth, #4018.

LifeNet Health is also showcasing its portfolio of allograft biologics for orthopedic surgeries at AAOS — including the ViviGen portfolio of solutions, FlexiGraft® pre-sutured constructs, ArthroFlex® acellular dermal matrix, PliaFX® Prime moldable demineralized fibers, SymAlign® osteotomy wedges, and fresh osteochondral allografts.

The full portfolio and the data supporting their outcomes can be found at www.lifenethealth.org/better-biologics.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health is the world's most-trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ recovery and technologically advanced clinical biologics and cellular therapies, to lifesciences solutions that support drug discovery and medical innovation  — a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors, healthcare professionals, and scientists who enable the healing process. To learn more, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

  1. Comparison of Graft Preparation and Delivery Performance Between the ViviGen MIS Graft Delivery System and a Bone Graft Funnel. LifeNet Health. 68-20-348.01

  2. DePuy Synthes. Comparison of Graft Preparation and Graft Delivery Performance Between the ViviGen MIS Delivery System and a Bone Graft Funnel. 2021. Adaptiv #103764171

  3. Data on file LifeNet Health 65-0347

  4. Hall JF, McLean JB, Jones SM, Moore MA, Nicholson MD, Dorsch KA. Multilevel instrumented posterolateral lumbar spine fusion with an allogeneic cellular bone graft. J Orthop Surg Res. 2019;14(1):372. Published 2019 Nov 15.

  5. Wetzell et al. Hospitalization Cost and Resource Utilization in US Lumbar Fusion Surgeries Using a Cellular Bone Allograft (CBA) versus Recombinant Human Bone Morphogenetic Protein-2 (rhBMP-2): A Retrospective Cohort Study. Data on file LifeNet Health 68-10-457

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivigen-mis-the-first-and-only-viable-bone-allograft-delivery-system-is-now-available-for-trauma-procedures-301765934.html

SOURCE LifeNet Health

Recommended Stories

  • Mesoblast's Lead Drug Candidate Goes Under FDA Priority Review For Bone Marrow Transplant Complications In Kids

    Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ: MESO) rallied after the FDA agreed to review the company's lead drug candidate, remestemcel-L, on a priority basis, more than two years after first rejecting it. The drug is an investigational therapy that comprises culture-expanded mesenchymal stromal cells derived from the bone marrow of an unrelated donor. The product is under priority review for children suffering from steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD). The FDA said it considered Mesoblast's

  • Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare

    When he was running for president, Joe Biden was very clear that he was not Bernie Sanders - he wasn't a socialist, and he didn't believe the American economy and political system did not need to be completely torn down. … Continue reading → The post Biden Wants to Close Tax Loopholes and Raise Taxes on Rich People to Protect Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Massive Rally, Say Analysts

    For investors, the stock market is always a game of risk and reward, and no segment exemplifies that better than the penny stocks. Defined as stocks trading at a price of less than $5, the pennies bring an ultra-low cost of entry to the table, along with a powerful potential for strong gains. At these low initial prices, even a small incremental increase in share price will quickly translate into a high-percentage gain on the initial investment – and for penny stocks’ fans, gains of 200% or even

  • Sanofi, AstraZeneca Tee Up A Rival To Pfizer In The Multibillion-Dollar RSV Race

    Sanofi stock could shine in 2023 as the French pharma tees up a rival to Pfizer's experimental RSV vaccine for newborn babies.

  • Sanofi (SNY), Regeneron Dupixent sBLA Accepted for FDA Review

    Sanofi's (SNY) sBLA seeking label expansion of drug Dupixent for chronic spontaneous urticaria accepted by the FDA

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • WeightWatchers Soars as Deal Taps Into Obesity-Drug Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- WW International Inc., previously known as WeightWatchers, surged by the most in more than seven years after striking a $132 million deal for a telehealth provider, a move that helps the company tap into the burgeoning market for a new class of weight-loss drugs.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededC

  • BioVie Says Its Parkinson's Candidate Eases Morning 'Rigid Muscles'

    BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) announced additional preliminary findings from its Parkinson's Disease (PD) Phase 2 trial. The preliminary findings show that significantly more patients treated with the company's drug, NE3107, were assessed as being in the "ON" state in the morning after withholding their usual standard of care (SOC) for at least 8 hours before taking their usual morning Parkinson's medications, compared to patients on SOC alone plus placebo. Many PD patients complain of having rigid

  • More eye drops recalled, this time over infection concerns from ‘non-sterility’

    'Use of contaminated eye drops can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness,' the makers of Purely Soothing eye drops said

  • FDA: Two more eyedrop brands recalled due to risks

    U.S. health officials are alerting consumers about two more recalls of eyedrops due to contamination risks that could lead to vision problems and serious injury. The announcements follow a recall last month of eyedrops made in India that were linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. One person died and at least five others had permanent vision loss. The Food and Drug Administration posted separate recall notices for certain eyedrops distributed by Pharmedica and Apotex after the companies said they are voluntarily pulling several lots of their products from the market.

  • Alternatives to Popular Cholesterol-Lowering Drug Cut Heart-Attack Risk

    Three drugs could lower the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other complications for patients who can’t take or benefit enough from statins.

  • Abbott (ABT) Makes Progress in the TAVI Space With Navitor

    Results from Abbott's (ABT) PORTICO study support Navitor's recent FDA approval to treat patients with severe aortic stenosis who are at high or extreme risk for open-heart surgery.

  • She didn't need the risky surgery. County doctors talked her into it anyway, lawsuit says

    An L.A. County public hospital performed an unneeded surgery after its doctors received pay from the maker of the medical device they implanted, a whistleblower says.

  • Why Weight Watchers is buying a company that prescribes popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic

    It's the latest example how a new class of therapies has revolutionized the way many Americans think about weight loss.

  • Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday proposed new taxes on the rich to help fund Medicare, saying the plan would help to extend the insurance program's solvency by 25 years and provide a degree of middle-class stability to millions of older adults. In his plan, Biden is overtly declaring that the wealthy ought to shoulder a heavier tax burden. Biden wants to increase the Medicare tax rate from 3.8% to 5% on income exceeding $400,000 per year, including salaries and capital gains.

  • WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business

    WeightWatchers' stock soared Tuesday after the company said it is getting into the prescription drug weight loss business with the acquisition of Sequence. Sequence is a telehealth provider that offers users access to drugs used to treat diabetes and obesity under the brand names including Ozempic, Wegovy and Trulicity. With the acquisition of Sequence, it is tapping into a red-hot market for prescription drugs that address obesity, and broadening what it offers to customers.

  • WeightWatchers to buy Sequence telehealth, enter obesity drug prescription business

    WW International Inc, known as WeightWatchers, said on Monday it is acquiring subscription telehealth platform Sequence, moving the weight-loss program operator into the obesity drug prescription business. WeighWatchers said it expects its $132 million acquisition in cash and stock will complement its nutrition and behavior-change program for weight loss at a time when obesity drugs are seen as one of the biggest markets for drugmakers.

  • Argentina makes headway in establishing a cannabis export industry

    Argentina's new cannabis watchdog is overseeing more than 50 projects related to the research and development of cannabis and is establishing a regulatory framework as it bids to enter the potentially lucrative weed export market. "The industry has incredible potential," said Gabriel Gimenez, director of the ARICCAME cannabis agency created in January this year, last week. He said 51 regulated research and development projects are currently taking place around the country, including Cannava in Jujuy province, Agrogenetica Riojana in La Rioja, Biofabrica in Misiones and Medicinal Cannabis in San Juan.

  • States are turning to the big health insurance companies to keep Medicaid enrollees insured once pandemic protections end

    UnitedHealthcare, Centene, and Aetna have seen their revenue surge by billions as their membership soared by millions.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy As It Looks To Carve Share In The Cardiovascular Market?

    Is Merck stock a buy on growing enthusiasm for its tie-up with Moderna in cancer vaccines? Is MRK stock a buy right now?