When Will Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (AMS:VVY) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.'s (AMS:VVY) future prospects. Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialize small molecule-based medicines. The €199m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of €28m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €26m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Vivoryon Therapeutics' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 5 of the Dutch Biotechs analysts is that Vivoryon Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of €5.3m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 66% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Vivoryon Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that by and large biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Vivoryon Therapeutics currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

