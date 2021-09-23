U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

Vivos Therapeutics Announces Formation of New Medical Consortium to Advance the Company’s Technology for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
Drs. Clete Kushida of Stanford and Cecilia Wu of University of Alberta to lead a team of prominent, multi-disciplinary medical doctors guiding research and fostering increased physician-dental collaboration in the management of obstructive-sleep apnea

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, announced today the official formation of the Vivos Medical Consortium. This physician working group will collaborate to advance Vivos’ OSA technology capabilities and includes renowned physicians with specialties in sleep medicine, neurology, pediatrics, pulmonology, anesthesiology, pain medicine, otolaryngology, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, and forensic pathology from prominent academic institutions in the U.S. and Canada.

Led by Drs. Clete Kushida of Stanford University and Cecilia Wu of the University of Alberta, the Vivos Medical Consortium will assist the Company with the planning, dissemination and conduct of key research initiatives, enhancing physician-dental collaborations, and expanding novel applications of the Vivos technology for additional medical conditions.

Members of the Vivos Medical Consortium include:

  • Clete Kushida MD PhD (Co-Chair), Division Chief and Medical Director of Sleep Medicine; Neurologist, Professor, and Associate Chair, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University

  • Cecilia Wu MD (Co-Chair), Anatomic, Cardiovascular and Forensic Pathology; Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Alberta

  • Fred Lin MD, Division Chief of Sleep Surgery; Assistant Professor; Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

  • Manisha Witmans MD, Sleep Medicine Specialist and Pediatric Pulmonology; Associate Clinical Professor, University of Alberta

  • Samuel DeMaria MD, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative & Pain Medicine and of Otolaryngology; Vice Chairman for Research, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

  • Seth Heckman MD, Obstetrics and Gynecology; Assistant Clinical Professor of Family Medicine, University of Alberta

  • Yury Khelemsky MD, Program Director, Pain Medicine Fellowship; Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine; Department of Neurology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

“Every specialty in medicine deals with the negative impact of obstructive sleep apnea in some way, with the end stage of untreated sleep apnea including diminished quality of life, cardiac and metabolic disease, and the potential for premature death,” said Dr. Wu. “Now more than ever, we are seeing the critical importance of optimizing personal health. For decades, the only treatment options for sleep apnea were limited and often invasive, but with the Vivos technology, that has changed dramatically. Our working group of physicians has been impressed by the potential impact of the Vivos technology and its applications, and I am excited to co-lead the Vivos Medical Consortium with Dr. Kushida as we help guide the Company’s scientific progress and research endeavors, as well as raise further awareness of the Vivos technology within the medical arena.”

Commenting on the anticipated impact of the Vivos Medical Consortium, Vivos Chairman and CEO Kirk Huntsman stated, “Obstructive sleep apnea is a serious medical problem, yet it is one that, through the use of the Vivos technology, now has a highly effective medical solution that can be delivered by a dentist. With the guidance of the Vivos Medical Consortium, we look forward continuing to advance our technology and presence in the medical and dental communities and fulfilling our mission statement of combating this devastating disease by treating the underlying cause of OSA with minimal impact on quality of life. We are hopeful that our Medical Consortium will facilitate wider adoption of our technology for patients who would benefit from our non-surgical, non-invasive solution.”

Members of the Medical Consortium will serve as consultants to Vivos and receive customary cash and equity compensation.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.
Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for adult patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment for mild-to-moderate OSA involves a customized oral appliance and protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos also sells orthodontic appliances for adults and children. Vivos’ oral appliances have proven effective in over 19,000 patients worldwide by more than 1,250 dentists. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape, and position of the tissues of a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes VivosScore, powered by the SleepImage diagnostic technology for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

For more information, visit www.vivoslife.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including the anticipated benefits of Vivos Medical Consortium as described herein) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:
Edward Loew
Investor Relations Officer
(602) 903-0095
ed@vivoslife.com

Media Relations Contact:
Caitlin Kasunich / Jenny Robles
KCSA Strategic Communications
(212) 896-1241 / (212) 896-1231
ckasunich@kcsa.com / jrobles@kcsa.com


