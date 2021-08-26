U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,400.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,346.25
    -18.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.90
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.66
    -0.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.32
    +0.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.1370 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,920.21
    -654.45 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.44
    -34.09 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.17
    -21.95 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hover near pandemic-era low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Vivos Therapeutics and Empower Sleep Launch Cooperative Relationship Aimed at Significantly Improving Proper Obstructive Sleep Apnea Diagnosis and Treatment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced a new cooperative relationship with Empower Sleep, a San Bernardino, Calif.-based company empowering patients with affordable, accessible and personalized telemedicine sleep care, to provide critical diagnostic and medical consultation services to people across North America who suffer from OSA.

Together, Vivos and Empower Sleep plan to leverage each company’s core technologies to provide a user-friendly platform with personalized insights for patients who are being screened for OSA by North American dentists and other healthcare providers. This relationship is expected to enable more patients than ever before to better discover how well they are breathing and sleeping every night, as well as understand the effects that sleep can have on overall health. As a result, patients will be able to receive the appropriate treatment for any sleep-disordered breathing disorder, including mild to moderate OSA.

Central to this collaboration is the Company’s VivoScore product, powered by SleepImage, a biometric ring recording device that allows patients to readily take a simple, comfortable sleep test in the privacy of their own homes. The test results will be automatically uploaded and interpreted by independent physicians and qualified personnel at Empower Sleep. From there, treatment or a telemedicine consultation may be recommended, or a consult with a medical doctor and dentist may be scheduled for a collaborative treatment approach for those who tested positive for OSA.

As part of a recent, unrelated pilot study consisting of nearly 1,000 patients and performed by 12 independent Vivos-trained dentists, VivoScore identified a positive OSA diagnosis in over half (56 percent) of patients studied. Additionally, after receiving a confirming diagnosis from a physician, 50 percent of all patients who tested positive entered into treatment for OSA with the Company’s core product, the Vivos System.

“Our trained providers’ VivoScore sleep test use has increased by more than 300 percent from just a few weeks ago,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and CEO. “What’s more, about half of those patients are testing positive for OSA. Simply put, VivoScore is gaining traction, and we believe that this new cooperative relationship with Empower Sleep will add a vital medical diagnostic and consultative component to our patient-friendly sleep apnea treatment ecosystem. We believe that more screenings and confirmed diagnoses of OSA mean that more patients will seek what is often lifesaving treatment for their OSA, which may include using the Vivos System.”

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Vivos,” added Dr. Sahil Chopra, MD, sleep specialist and Empower Sleep Founder and CEO. “Our mission is to empower patients through giving them access to personalized online sleep care. By working with Vivos and being able to prescribe the Vivos System as a treatment option, we are able to make sleep care even more personalized and patient-specific. With over 40 percent of patients intolerant to CPAP devices, the Vivos System is a promising alternative.”

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.
Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for adult patients suffering from mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment involves customized oral appliances and treatment protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for adults with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos also sells orthodontic appliances for adults and children. Vivos’ oral appliances have proven effective in over 19,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,250 trained dentists.

Combining proprietary technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes VivosScore, powered by the SleepImage diagnostic technology, for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

For more information, visit www.vivoslife.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “aim”, “may”, “could”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “predicts”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including the anticipated benefits of the Company’s collaboration with Empower Sleep as described herein) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:
Edward Loew
Investor Relations Officer
(602) 903-0095
ed@vivoslife.com

Media Relations Contact:
Caitlin Kasunich / Jenny Robles
KCSA Strategic Communications
(212) 896-1241 / (212) 896-1231
ckasunich@kcsa.com / jrobles@kcsa.com


Recommended Stories

  • The S&P 500 will keep going up this fall — for these 9 reasons

    There are plenty of absurd arguments that investors make to justify their positions. As we all know, particularly after the remarkable COVID-19 disruptions and equally remarkable snap-back rally, there are never any certainties on Wall Street. Strong momentum for stocks: In case you missed it, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has just notched its fastest doubling in history as it has surged from lows of around 2,240 on March 23 to around 4,500 in August.

  • Better Biotech Stock: Cassava Sciences vs. Annovis Bio

    It boils down to which company's clinical trial results look better for treating Alzheimer's at the moment.

  • Why Shares of Moderna and Novavax Are Higher This Morning

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are 2.7% and 3.5% higher, respectively, as of 11:10 a.m. EDT today, after more news showing booster shots are likely in the cards for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. With many of those in the U.S. and U.K. already receiving their jab, and the delta variant circulating, much of Wall Street's work has been trying to calculate how much of an opportunity booster shots represents. In the U.K., the two will participate in a government-funded study named Octave Duo -- along with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- to evaluate the effectiveness of an additional shot for people with weaker immune systems.

  • RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Strong Inhibition of COVID-19 Delta Variant

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced preliminary results of a new preclinical study showing strong inhibition by opaganib (ABC294640)[1] of Delta variant replication while maintaining cell viability at relevant concentrations.

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • Alabama doctor explains COVID-19 situation in the South

    Dr. David Thrasher, President of Montgomery Pulmonology Services, a Critical Care Physician and Director of Respiratory Services at Jackson Hospital, details the latest on COVID-19 in the South.&nbsp;

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for September 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Meditation App Headspace to Merge With Blackstone-Backed Ginger

    (Bloomberg) -- Headspace Inc., which makes a popular meditation app, will merge with Ginger, a company recently valued at $1 billion by investors including Blackstone Group Inc. -- creating one of the largest startups focused on mental health.The combined entity will be called Headspace Health, the companies said in a statement Wednesday. Headspace Health will have a valuation of about $3 billion, according to a person familiar with the terms who asked not to be identified because the informatio

  • Newly reported COVID death in Kansas county may be the first known in US. Here’s where

    “I think it’s safe to say that COVID-19 was probably in the United States before December and it probably did take lives ...”

  • CVM: Primum Non Nocere

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) announced third quarter fiscal year 2021 results, filing Form 10-Q with the SEC on August 13, 2021. Highlights for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021 and to date include: ➢ Bought deal offering announcement and closing - June 2021

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for KALYDECO® (ivacaftor) as First and Only CFTR Modulator to Treat Eligible Infants With CF as Early as Four Months of Age

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Canada) (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that Health Canada has granted Marketing Authorization for PrKALYDECO® (ivacaftor) for use in children with cystic fibrosis (CF) as young as four months of age who have at least one of the following gating mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene: G551D, G1244E, G1349D, G178R, G551S, S1251N, S1255P, S549N or S549R.

  • COVID SCIENCE-mRNA vaccines trigger backup immune response; some cancer drugs may help

    A new study may help explain why mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths than they are at preventing infection. Test-tube experiments on blood samples from 61 fully vaccinated adults showed that by six months, vaccine-induced antibodies that can immediately neutralize the virus had declined. "Your immune system has a backup," said study leader John Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

  • CTI BioPharma and DRI Healthcare Trust Announce up to $135 Million Debt and Royalty Transaction

    CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) (CTI) and DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) (DRI) today announced transactions totaling up to $135 million in funding for CTI, with $50 million in secured debt to be funded at closing and $60 million to purchase a tiered royalty on sales of pacrinitib upon product approval of pacrinitib by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The proceeds of the transactions will be used by CTI to fund the commercialization of pacritinib for the treatment

  • Cassava Sciences stock tumbles, and company responds to allegations disputing trial data

    Cassava Sciences Inc. responded Wednesday to allegations posted overnight regarding the "accuracy and integrity" of trial data for its treatment of Alzheimer's disease, saying it believed the claims are "false and misleading." Cassava's stock had rallied 1.9% on Tuesday, and 16.4% over the past three days, with the company saying early Tuesday that it reached agreement with the Food and Drug Administration under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for its Phase 3 studies of oral simufilam for th

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and AMC Stock, Too -- Popped Today

    For the third trading day in a row, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) are on the rise, up 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as of 11 a.m. EDT. Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is also notching its third straight day of share-price gains -- up 2.6% -- and it's all because of COVID-19. Stocks tied to the tourism industry began moving higher on Friday in anticipation of a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approving Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for prevention of COVID-19 infection in patients aged 16 and over.

  • The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

    The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

  • Covid Could Evolve to Evade Pfizer Vaccine, CEO Says

    A variant current vaccines can't handle would require manufacturers to update their offerings, making vaccines a source of recurring, long-term revenue.

  • 3 Things About BioNTech That Smart Investors Know

    Since the early days of the pandemic, a group of biotech companies have seen their stocks tied tightly to the prospects of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 18 months later, Moderna and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) -- along with its partner Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- have captured much of the benefit after being the first to receive authorization late last year. In a world filled with business moguls as CEOs, BioNTech offers a refreshing contrast.