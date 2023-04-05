The Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Analyst Just Cut Their Revenue Forecast By 14%

Today is shaping up negative for Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analyst signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Shares are up 6.2% to US$0.34 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

After this downgrade, Vivos Therapeutics' solo analyst is now forecasting revenues of US$17m in 2023. This would be a notable 8.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analyst was foreseeing US$20m of revenue in 2023. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Vivos Therapeutics, given the substantial drop in revenue estimates.

Check out our latest analysis for Vivos Therapeutics

Notably, the analyst has cut their price target 21% to US$1.88, suggesting concerns around Vivos Therapeutics' valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Vivos Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$2.75 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analyst is forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Vivos Therapeutics' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 8.3% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this to the 194 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Vivos Therapeutics' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their revenue estimates for this year. The analyst also expects revenues to grow approximately in line with the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Vivos Therapeutics after today.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Vivos Therapeutics, including a short cash runway. Learn more, and discover the 3 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here