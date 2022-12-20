U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.62
    +3.96 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,849.74
    +92.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,547.11
    +1.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.02
    +9.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    +30.10 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +1.19 (+5.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2186
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6300
    -5.2340 (-3.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,885.61
    +278.47 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.23
    +2.05 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Vivos Therapeutics Reports Second and Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc
·13 min read
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc

Second and Third Quarter 10-Q Filings Bring Vivos Current
on SEC Filings for Nasdaq Stock Market Purposes

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 pm ET

LITTLETON, Colo., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company'') (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients suffering from dentofacial abnormalities and/or mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults, today reported financial results and operating highlights for the second and third quarters of 2022.

As previously disclosed, the delay in filing Vivos’ Form 10-Qs for the second and third quarters of 2022 was the result of management’s review and analysis regarding the technical application of ASC Topic 606, Revenue From Contracts with Customers (“ASC 606”) to the classification and recognition of aspects of Vivos’ revenue. That review and analysis has been completed, and the net effect on the Company’s results of operations was relatively minimal.

With the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Qs for the June and September 2022 quarters, the Company is now current in its periodic reporting requirements for purposes of compliance with applicable Nasdaq Stock Market rules.

It is important to note there have been no restatements of the June and September 2021 quarter results as a result of the Company’s conclusions. Due to this, the Company is unable to make direct results comparisons between the second and third quarters of 2021 and the second and third quarters of 2022, because of the changes in application of the Company’s revenue recognition policies between these periods. This inability will not continue in 2023, as direct comparisons between 2023 and 2022 will be possible through consistent application of the Company’s new revenue recognition policies during the applicable periods.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $4.5 million and $7.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, which in part reflects a deferral of a portion of revenue into future periods under Vivos’ new revenue recognition policies;

  • Second quarter appliance revenue increased 28% as Vivos sold 3,321 total oral appliance arches, compared to 3,082 for the second quarter of 2021;

  • Gross profit was $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $5.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to gross profit of $3.6 million and $6.3 million for the comparable periods in 2021, respectively, attributable to higher costs associated with increased sales volume of our appliances and VIP enrollments;

  • Gross margin was 62% for the second quarter of 2022 and 66% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 81% and 79% for the comparable periods in 2021, respectively, reflecting higher costs associated with appliances and VIP enrollments;

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $12.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $4.5 million and $12.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, which similarly in part reflects a deferral of a portion of revenue into future periods under Vivos’ new revenue recognition policies;

  • Third quarter appliance revenue increased 20% as Vivos sold 3,057 total oral appliance arches, compared to 2,996 for the third quarter of 2021;

  • Gross profit was $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $7.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to gross profit of $3.2 million and $9.5 million for the comparable periods in 2021, respectively, attributable to higher costs associated with increased sales volume of our appliances and VIP enrollments;

  • Gross margin was 59% for the third quarter of 2022 and 63% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 70% and 76% for the comparable periods in 2021, respectively, reflecting higher costs associated with appliances and VIP enrollments; and

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $6.7 million at September 30, 2022.

Operating Highlights

  • Operational highlights during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 and subsequent to third quarter end included:

    • As of the end of the third quarter of 2022, patients treated with The Vivos Method totaled over 31,000, compared to over 22,000 as of the third quarter of 2021. Vivos has also trained over 1,650 dentists in the use of The Vivos Method and Vivos’ related value-added services, compared to over 1,350 as of the third quarter of 2021.

    • In May 2022, Vivos opened a third Pneusomnia Sleep Center, representing joint medical/dental ownership and collaboration featuring Vivos products and technology in the greater Los Angeles area. The new facility joins existing Pneusomnia Centers in Del Mar and Modesto, Calif.

    • In June 2022, Vivos presented positive results from a retrospective study with Vivos patients at SLEEP 2022, the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society. On June 6, 2022, Dr. Seth Heckman, Vivos Medical Advisor, led a presentation, titled, “Non-Surgical Maxillary Expansion Using A Novel Oral Appliance System.”

    • Also in June, Vivos entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with GM Instruments, Ltd. for the distribution of GM Instruments’ NR6 Rhinomanometer, the only FDA approved 4-phase Rhinomanometer available in the U.S. used to calculate nasal airway resistance by measuring nasal flow and the pressure producing that flow.

    • In July, Vivos announced it received multiple Class I clearances by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for multiple indications to include the treatment of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (mild, moderate and severe) for both adults and children for its series of oral appliances. Equivalent to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S., the TGA regulates the manufacturing and distribution of therapeutic goods in Australia.

    • In September, Vivos was designated as a Great Place to Work Certified™ company. The certification was based on the results of a confidential employee survey in which 89% of Vivos employees said it’s a great place to work, significantly higher than 57% for the average U.S. company Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

    • In December, Vivos announced a strategic relationship with Nexus Dental Systems, which combines Vivos’ proprietary out-of-network Billing Intelligence Service with the Nexus’ in-network medical billing platform to create what is expected to be one of the most comprehensive medical billing services in the dental industry. This collaboration is expected to provide both companies’ provider networks with greater access to both in or out-of-network billing with all major medical insurance companies, facilitating case acceptances, insurance billing procedures and reimbursement.

Kirk Huntsman, Vivos’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to finally report our second and third quarter results and to have the revenue recognition review process behind us. We are even more pleased that the net effect of this review is relatively minimal.

“While we continued to face some headwinds in 2022, we believe we have reacted prudently. We can now report that through a series of cost reduction initiatives, operational streamlining, and new revenue opportunities, we are moving towards our goal of achieving positive cash flow operations in the next 12 to 18 months.

“Importantly, we recently implemented new marketing and direct to consumer programs to generate new patient leads and then help connect these patients to our growing network of VIPs trained in The Vivos Method. Our new collaboration with Nexus Dental is also expected to help us grow revenue by providing Vivos-trained dentists immediate access to some of the highest in-network reimbursement rates in the industry, allowing higher case acceptance for our VIPs. By continuing to further capture market share while driving operational leverage, we are positioning Vivos for long-term revenue growth and profitability,” Mr. Huntsman concluded.

Vivos encourages investors and other interested parties to join its conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (details below), where management will discuss further details on important topics including: (i) Vivos’ current cash position and actions taken to reduce cash burn (ii) the launch of a full product line to treat sleep and breathing disorders, (iii) additional programs for dentists to enroll with Vivos, (iv) the potential significant impact of Vivos’ Dental Service Organization (DSO) sales and marketing campaign efforts on near-term growth; (iii) recent and anticipated additions to senior management; (iv) recent Vivos clinical research data and its implications and (v) and update on Vivos’ marketing strategy and recent successes.

In addition, further information on Vivos’ financial results is included on the attached condensed consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations, and additional explanations of Vivos’ financial performance are provided in the Vivos’ Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2022, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The full 10-Q reports will be available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Vivos’ website at https://vivos.com/investor-relations.

Conference Call

To access Vivos’ investor conference call, please dial (877) 451-6152, or for international callers, (201) 389-0879. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13734946. The replay will be available until January 20, 2023.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Vivos’ website at https://vivos.com/investor-relations. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution. It has proven effective in over 31,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,650 trained dentists.

The Vivos Method includes the Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and associated protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, the conference call referred to herein, and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “aim,” “expect,” “may,” “could," “should”, “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “predict,” “anticipates,” “hopeful,” “estimate” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to the application of ASC 606 to the Company’s business and other risk factors relating to the Company and its business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company’s filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Vivos Investor Relations Contact:
Julie Gannon
Investor Relations Officer
720-442-8113
jgannon@vivoslife.com

Vivos Media Relations Contact:
Amy Cook
Public Relations Officer
949-813-0182
acook@vivoslife.com

-Tables Follow-


VIVOS THERAPEUTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,719

 

 

$

24,030

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $449 and $593, respectively

 

866

 

 

 

1,203

 

Tenant improvement allowance receivable

 

-

 

 

 

516

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,116

 

 

 

1,575

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

9,701

 

 

 

27,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

2,843

 

 

 

2,843

 

Property and equipment, net

 

3,044

 

 

 

2,825

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

2,128

 

 

 

-

 

Intangible assets, net

 

312

 

 

 

341

 

Deposits and other

 

372

 

 

 

356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

18,400

 

 

$

33,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

644

 

 

$

920

 

Accrued expenses

 

2,179

 

 

 

2,853

 

Current portion of contract liability

 

2,130

 

 

 

2,399

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

-

 

 

 

1,265

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

446

 

 

 

72

 

Other current liabilities

 

294

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

5,693

 

 

 

7,509

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract liability, net of current portion

 

451

 

 

 

-

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

 

2,401

 

 

 

641

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

8,545

 

 

 

8,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 50,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 23,012,119 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

83,233

 

 

 

81,160

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(73,380

)

 

 

(55,623

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

9,855

 

 

 

25,539

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

18,400

 

 

$

33,689

 

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.


VIVOS THERAPEUTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

            

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

$

2,015

 

 

$

1,718

 

 

$

6,357

 

 

$

4,842

 

Service revenue

 

2,232

 

 

 

2,828

 

 

 

5,717

 

 

 

7,649

 

Total revenue

 

4,246

 

 

 

4,546

 

 

 

12,074

 

 

 

12,491

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

1,750

 

 

 

1,363

 

 

 

4,439

 

 

 

2,994

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

2,496

 

 

 

3,183

 

 

 

7,635

 

 

 

9,497

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

6,622

 

 

 

6,517

 

 

 

22,118

 

 

 

17,669

 

Sales and marketing

 

1,106

 

 

 

1,976

 

 

 

3,985

 

 

 

4,234

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

175

 

 

 

193

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

7,903

 

 

 

8,686

 

 

 

26,603

 

 

 

22,468

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

(5,407

)

 

 

(5,503

)

 

 

(18,968

)

 

 

(12,971

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-operating income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense

 

(36

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(152

)

 

 

(10

)

PPP loan forgiveness

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,287

 

 

 

-

 

Other income

 

9

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(5,434

)

 

 

(5,453

)

 

 

(17,756

)

 

 

(12,895

)

Income tax expense

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(5,434

)

 

$

(5,453

)

 

$

(17,756

)

 

$

(12,895

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(5,434

)

 

$

(5,453

)

 

$

(17,756

)

 

$

(12,895

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (basic and diluted)

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.84

)

 

$

(0.62

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

outstanding (basic and diluted)

 

21,233,485

 

 

 

20,826,499

 

 

 

21,233,485

 

 

 

20,634,092

 


Recommended Stories

  • UWMC CEO Mat Ishbia set to buy the Phoenix Suns in $4 billion purchase

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports on UWMC CEO Mat Ishbia's purchase of the Phoenix Suns NBA franchise.

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • FedEx stock dips amid mixed Q2 earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre breaks down FedEx's second-quarter earnings results.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Jefferies upgrades Moderna stock, raises price target

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the action surrounding Moderna after Jefferies analysts upgraded its stock and price target.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • 11 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 11 best aerospace stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy. Economic recovery for the aerospace and defense sector gained momentum in 2022 on the back of increasing demand for air travel. As per an outlook survey […]

  • FedEx’s 2023 forecasts is ‘partly cost-cutting but also cash-shifting’: Analyst

    Argus Research President and Director of Portfolio Strategies John Eade joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on FedEx's Q2 earnings results and the company's forecasts for 2023.&nbsp;

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) by taking the...

  • Tesla stock concerns go beyond Elon Musk multitasking at Twitter: Analyst

    The concerns mount on Tesla.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Enterprise Products (EPD) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Enterprise Products (EPD) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.