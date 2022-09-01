U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

VIVOTEK Launches Highly Anticipated VORTEX AI Surveillance Cloud Service Solution

·4 min read

VORTEX is a Key Component of VIVOTEK's Development Strategy, Which Focuses on Centralizing Information, Data, and Video Content in a Secure Storage Space and Breaking Free from Conventional Spatiotemporal Restrictions to Enhance Security and Efficiency

TAIPEI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (TWSE: 3454), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, is proud to announce the launch its highly anticipated cloud-based video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), VORTEX, in the United States, marking not only the company's grand debut in the subscriptions market but also its ability to consolidate camera, app, web, cloud and deep learning technology into a cohesive and powerful AI surveillance solution.

VORTEX is a Key Component of VIVOTEK's Development Strategy, Which Focuses on Centralizing Information, Data, and Video Content in a Secure Storage Space and Breaking Free from Conventional Spatiotemporal Restrictions to Enhance Security and Efficiency.
VORTEX is a Key Component of VIVOTEK’s Development Strategy, Which Focuses on Centralizing Information, Data, and Video Content in a Secure Storage Space and Breaking Free from Conventional Spatiotemporal Restrictions to Enhance Security and Efficiency.

To celebrate the successful launch of VORTEX and rapidly gain market exposure, VIVOTEK is offering its VORTEX video management software and cloud storage service for free license with any VORTEX cameras purchased between September 1 and December 31, 2022.

"VORTEX is a major breakthrough of VIVOTEK end-to-end surveillance solution for VSaaS," explained ShengFu Cheng, VIVOTEK Vice President of Strategic Business. "It's also VIVOTEK's first step in transitioning to a subscription-based model. VORTEX provides intelligent and easy-to-use data analysis services. What's more, its hybrid cloud architecture allows it to transcend conventional storage frameworks. No longer is dedicated video management software or centralized management systems required to manage and process video data. Now, video data can be stored and analyzed via edge computing directly within the camera and backup in the cloud, significantly reducing time, cost, and bandwidth limitations of the past."

"Receive push notifications of deep-learning-based events on your smart device in real-time to never miss important messages again. With VORTEX, a highly integrated cloud services, managing a surveillance system is more effective and easier than ever before."

The five advantages of VORTEX for SMB expansion:

  • Wide Camera Selection: 2-12 MP resolution, bullet, dome, turret, and 360 degree fisheye camera from entry level to high end model to meet different budget limitation and installation scenarios.

  • Crystal Clear Image Quality: Smart IR and WDR technologies to greatly elevate visibility in the most demanding environments.

  • Edge AI Analytics: Intelligent object recognition technology to accurately detect intrusion, line-crossing, and loitering detection of people and vehicles; with real-time notifications.

  • Hassle-Free, Zero Configuration: Install the system app by scanning a QR code and enjoy automatic firmware and AI software updates.

  • Trustworthy and Reliable: Locally designed, produced, and manufactured in Taiwan, VIVOTEK has built a strong brand reputation over its 22 years in the IP surveillance industry.

VORTEX features powerful AI video analysis technologies, upgraded real-time detection and post-hoc search functionality, state-of-the-art deep search algorithms to convert metadata into searchable and quantifiable information and refine people, vehicle, and environment detection accuracy over time. In addition to real-time alerts, VORTEX is capable of sieving through big data to identify or follow past events, and its hybrid cloud architecture allows for unlimited cloud archive, automatic backup, event management and instant sharing. All of these features are merged seamlessly to maximize operational efficiency and storage reliability while minimizing network interruptions and downtime.

VORTEX is a comprehensive end-to-end AI surveillance solution that seamlessly integrates deep-learning-based network cameras, cloud video management software, and cater to the diverse needs of VIVOTEK customers. Product training courses are also available to ensure the best surveillance experience.

For more information, please visit the official VORTEX website: https://vortex.vivotek.com/ .

About VIVOTEK Inc.

VIVOTEK Inc. (TAIEX: 3454) was listed on the TWSE in 2011, and we have established offices in the U.S., Netherlands, India, Mexico, and Japan. As one of the world's most trusted IP surveillance solutions provider, we deliver intelligent security, control, and management for a safer society.  With more than 20 years at the forefront of the industry, we've driven breakthroughs in R&D, and built a solid technological foundation for the industry. Via a global network of countries, we serve system integrators building intelligent solutions for end-users around the world.

Founded in Taiwan in 2000, we are widely recognized for our expansive technical capabilities in imaging and audio, specializing in IP cameras, video management software, and edge based AI video analytics. In 2017, we joined the Delta Group, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, to serve as the security and intelligence core of Delta Building Automation Business. In 2021, we unveiled new branding in its transformation towards the IoT age, including logo, brand identity, and a new brand ethos under the slogan "We Get The Picture." For more information, please visit www.vivotek.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivotek-launches-highly-anticipated-vortex-ai-surveillance-cloud-service-solution-301615390.html

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.

