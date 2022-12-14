VIVOTEK Wins the 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award

TAIPEI, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (TWSE: 3454), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, announced that it has once again won the prestigious Taiwan Excellence Award for two intelligent IP surveillance products: IE9111-O AI-BOX and IP9165-LPR-v2 Kit Smart City License Plate Recognition Camera. Through the integration of AIoT and intelligent analysis and identification technologies, VIVOTEK continues to launch innovative products and solutions and improve business application. To date, over 30 VIVOTEK products have won the Taiwan Excellence Award.

VIVOTEK has once again won the prestigious Taiwan Excellence Award for two intelligent IP surveillance products: IE9111-O AI-BOX and IP9165-LPR-v2 Kit Smart City License Plate Recognition Camera.

"VIVOTEK maintains its design, R&D, and manufacturing operations in Taiwan while catering to the world. We continue to focus on expanding smart IP surveillance through the development of AI, deep learning, big data, and IoT technologies and satisfying the growing demands of our customers through the situational application of smart products. We are committed to meeting international standards, securing patent protection for outstanding technologies, growing the intelligent IP surveillance industry, and providing comprehensive intelligent IP surveillance solutions for the future," proclaimed VIVOTEK Spokesperson and Director of Global Marketing Division, Allen Hsieh.

VIVOTEK's IE9111-O AI-BOX provides the computing power necessary to seamlessly upgrade clients' existing surveillance devices into an AIoT intelligent system. Equipped with an octa-core SoC, the IE9111-O effectively supports hardware acceleration for deep learning, powerful visual computing, and edge computing performance that can optimize AI image processing capabilities. Since the AI-BOX is a Driven by OSSA device, users can download and install dedicated APPs from an APP store to add an array of functionalities to their systems, including facial recognition, occupational safety detection, and behavior monitoring.

VIVOTEK's IP9165-LPR-v2 Kit Smart City License Plate Recognition Camera supports license plates from 102 countries. The system can simultaneously read vehicle type and color and compile blacklists and whitelists for law enforcement. Therefore, it is an ideal system for city governance, law enforcement, and toll management. Infrared LEDs and headlight filters are built into the cameras allowing them to handle a variety of lighting environments, ensuring the best possible resolution in any situation. The high-resolution, wide-angle cameras can detect and capture moving license plates across multiple lanes in real time, effectively doing more with less. The cameras are encased in vandal-proof IK10-rated and weatherproof IP68-rated housing, allowing them to withstand the harshest environments.

Story continues

The 31st Taiwan Excellence Awards was hosted by the Bureau of Foreign Trade, "MOEA", in collaboration with the "Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)". Over a period of three months, submissions are vigorously scrutinized by over one hundred experts across several categories, including R&D, design, quality, marketing, features, and local manufacturing. A total of 348 products stood out from a pool of thousands. VIVOTEK is honored to have received recognition in the AIoT IP surveillance space.

CONTACT: Angel Hsiao, angel.hsiao@vivotek.com, -+88682455282#5172

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivotek-wins-the-2023-taiwan-excellence-award-301702364.html

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.