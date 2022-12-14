U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,029.75
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,193.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,865.50
    +25.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,852.60
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.96
    -0.43 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    -2.45 (-9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2350
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6200
    +0.1610 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,768.41
    +628.71 (+3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.62
    +13.57 (+3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.74
    +185.89 (+0.66%)
     

VIVOTEK Wins the 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award

·3 min read

TAIPEI, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (TWSE: 3454), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, announced that it has once again won the prestigious Taiwan Excellence Award for two intelligent IP surveillance products: IE9111-O AI-BOX and IP9165-LPR-v2 Kit Smart City License Plate Recognition Camera. Through the integration of AIoT and intelligent analysis and identification technologies, VIVOTEK continues to launch innovative products and solutions and improve business application. To date, over 30 VIVOTEK products have won the Taiwan Excellence Award.

VIVOTEK has once again won the prestigious Taiwan Excellence Award for two intelligent IP surveillance products: IE9111-O AI-BOX and IP9165-LPR-v2 Kit Smart City License Plate Recognition Camera.
VIVOTEK has once again won the prestigious Taiwan Excellence Award for two intelligent IP surveillance products: IE9111-O AI-BOX and IP9165-LPR-v2 Kit Smart City License Plate Recognition Camera.

"VIVOTEK maintains its design, R&D, and manufacturing operations in Taiwan while catering to the world. We continue to focus on expanding smart IP surveillance through the development of AI, deep learning, big data, and IoT technologies and satisfying the growing demands of our customers through the situational application of smart products. We are committed to meeting international standards, securing patent protection for outstanding technologies, growing the intelligent IP surveillance industry, and providing comprehensive intelligent IP surveillance solutions for the future," proclaimed VIVOTEK Spokesperson and Director of Global Marketing Division, Allen Hsieh.

VIVOTEK's IE9111-O AI-BOX provides the computing power necessary to seamlessly upgrade clients' existing surveillance devices into an AIoT intelligent system. Equipped with an octa-core SoC, the IE9111-O effectively supports hardware acceleration for deep learning, powerful visual computing, and edge computing performance that can optimize AI image processing capabilities. Since the AI-BOX is a Driven by OSSA device, users can download and install dedicated APPs from an APP store to add an array of functionalities to their systems, including facial recognition, occupational safety detection, and behavior monitoring.

VIVOTEK's IP9165-LPR-v2 Kit Smart City License Plate Recognition Camera supports license plates from 102 countries. The system can simultaneously read vehicle type and color and compile blacklists and whitelists for law enforcement. Therefore, it is an ideal system for city governance, law enforcement, and toll management. Infrared LEDs and headlight filters are built into the cameras allowing them to handle a variety of lighting environments, ensuring the best possible resolution in any situation. The high-resolution, wide-angle cameras can detect and capture moving license plates across multiple lanes in real time, effectively doing more with less. The cameras are encased in vandal-proof IK10-rated and weatherproof IP68-rated housing, allowing them to withstand the harshest environments.

The 31st  Taiwan Excellence Awards was hosted by the Bureau of Foreign Trade, "MOEA", in collaboration with the "Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)". Over a period of three months, submissions are vigorously scrutinized by over one hundred experts across several categories, including R&D, design, quality, marketing, features, and local manufacturing. A total of 348 products stood out from a pool of thousands. VIVOTEK is honored to have received recognition in the AIoT IP surveillance space.

CONTACT: Angel Hsiao, angel.hsiao@vivotek.com, -+88682455282#5172

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vivotek-wins-the-2023-taiwan-excellence-award-301702364.html

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Battered FTX's CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested, Elon Musk's SpaceX Mammoth Valuation Of $140B, China Weighs Over $143B In Semiconductor Push: Top Stories Tuesday, Dec. 13

    Benzinga Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas Disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday following the receipt of formal notification from the U.S. Bahamian authorities said that the U.S. is likely to request his extradition. "The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law," Phillip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, said in a statement.

  • Apple plans to allow third-party app stores on its devices

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details how Apple is considering to allow third-party app stores on its devices, while the tech company plans changes to comply with the new E.U. tech bill.

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Ken Griffin Sues IRS Over Tax Privacy Breach That Also Affected Other Billionaires

    WASHINGTON—Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin sued the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department on Tuesday, seeking damages after disclosure of his tax records. Tax data about wealthy people such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were published by the news organization ProPublica starting in June 2021, in an unusual breach of the confidentiality of tax returns.

  • 15 Biggest AI Companies In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest artificial intelligence (AI) companies in the world. If you want to read about some more AI companies, go directly to 5 Biggest AI Companies In The World. Artificial intelligence tools have been rapidly evolving across the world to personalize experiences for individuals, helping businesses with digital adoption, […]

  • Apple's Biggest Weakness Is Being Exposed

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is clamping down on the apps available on its App Store, potentially cutting off disruptive technology in the process. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently saw this firsthand, and it highlights how devices with blockchain technology and security engrained could be a disruptive force on Apple's smartphone dominance.

  • Starlink, Verizon 5G and Crypto: What the New ‘War of the Currents’ Means for Decentralization

    Whether it’s Verizon courting government contracts for its 5G upgrade, blockchain startups deploying routers with crypto mining incentives, or Elon Musk making Starlink available to the Ukrainian resistance, broadband and internet of things (IoT) are the new battleground for companies, ideologies and visionaries. Crypto and freedom advocates should ensure decentralization as a principle is enshrined, and cooperate to realize and expand on Nikola Tesla’s vision of a decentralized, ubiquitous network. In the late 1800s, Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla and George Westinghouse found themselves in an ideological battle over the future of electricity.

  • Costco Memberships Are Going Up in 2023

    If there's ever been a good time to join Costco, it's now. There's no set date on when the wholesale giant is expected to raise the prices of its memberships, but Costco's chief financial officer,...

  • California, states to appeal bid to stop $4 billion payout to Albertsons shareholders

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C., on Tuesday said they would appeal a federal court's refusal to temporarily prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. Consumer advocates say Albertsons, which owns such grocery brands as Safeway and Star Market, should be use the money to continue to compete against Kroger and that the payout harms grocery consumers and workers. Kroger in mid-October announced that it was snapping up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, saying that the combined company would better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on prices.

  • Broadcom's Target Company VMware Ousts Three Executives As Part Of Restructuring

    Three senior VMware, Inc (NYSE: VMW) executives exited the enterprise software company that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) aims to acquire for $61 billion. VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram said the senior vice presidents of cloud infrastructure, Mark Lohmeyer; applications and management business, Ajay Patel; and networking and advanced security, Tom Gillis, departed an internal memo, the Wall Street Journal reports. In May, Broadcom shared its plans of scooping VMware as part of a broader push by the chi

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Down More Than 40% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    AMD and Nvidia are set to drive the future of technology, and investors can buy them now at a discount.

  • Is Apple About to Eat PayPal's Lunch?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) payment service, Apple Pay, saw a 52% year-over-year increase in adoption during November, according to data from Salesforce cited by Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane. Apple is rapidly taking market share, and its fintech aspirations could stymie the growth of its rivals. The data show a surprising story for Apple Pay adoption.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • AMD Launches Its Best High-End Graphics Card in Years

    NVIDIA still can't be beat on raw performance, but AMD now offers a strong value proposition in the high-end graphics card market.

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clash

  • Oil prices slip on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a big build in U.S. crude inventories, rather than the decline forecast by analysts, reinforcing fears about weakening demand even as supply tightens. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.09 at 0128 GMT, paring a 3% gain from the previous session. U.S. crude inventories rose by about 7.8 million barrels in the week to Dec. 9, according to market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3.6 million barrel drop in stocks.

  • Is FedEx Stock A Buy As It Prepares To Announce Earnings After A Disastrous Quarter?

    FedEx is due to release earnings for the November-ending quarter next week. Can the shipper come back after announcing disastrous results last quarter and reducing forecasts for the airfreight and ground shipping company? Is FedEx stock a good buy right now? For the answer, take a look at FedEx earnings and the FDX stock chart.

  • Analysis-China's massive older chip tech build up raises U.S. concern

    China’s largest chip maker SMIC is ramping up production of a decade-old chip technology, key to many industries' supply chains, setting off alarm bells in the United States and prompting some lawmakers to try to stop them. The United States and allied nations could further step up restrictions if China announces a trillion yuan ($144 billion) support package for its chip industry, as Reuters exclusively reported on Tuesday, said TechInsights' chip economist Dan Hutcheson. Starting with the Trump administration, the United States has been tightening the noose around China's high-tech ambitions.