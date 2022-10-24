Vivun Taps Sales Veteran Jim Holscher as Chief Revenue Officer to Support Rapid Growth

Vivun Inc.

Jim assumes control of worldwide field operations for industry-leading Buyer Experience company

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivun, the world’s first Buyer Experience platform that enables B2B companies to meet the demands of today’s “Sales-Proof” buyer, announced today that Jim Holscher has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, assuming responsibility for the organization’s global field operations including sales, solutions consulting, technical account management, and support.

Jim joins Vivun with an acclaimed track record for growing companies at massive scale; his previous role was GVP Enterprise Sales at Docusign where he and his team doubled the business. Jim also spent 10 years at Adobe as VP of Enterprise Sales where he helped drive Adobe’s transformation into one of the world’s largest SaaS companies.



“I‘ve scaled field operations at extremely large companies, but I also know what a company looks like when it’s on a trajectory to be massive itself. And that’s why Vivun stood out to me. With its incredible early go-to-market success, its leadership team, and its extraordinary culture, I knew that it was the right next step for my own career journey,” said Jim Holscher. “I’m excited about laying the tracks for worldwide growth as Vivun makes good on its product market fit and enormous market opportunity.”



Reporting to Jim will be a consolidated Solutions team including solution consultants, technical account managers, support, and implementation services. This change follows the guidance given in the recent PreSales Manifesto co-authored by Vivun , where Vivun advocated for renaming “PreSales” to “Solutions” and having every group deeply ingrained in the product own the full continuum of the customer experience. The goal is a reimagined organizational structure that keeps the buyer’s needs firmly in view, with technical experts helping to unlock value at every step of the way.



Also reporting to Jim will be sales development, enablement, and the global sales team including North America and EMEA.



“Vivun recently hit a significant revenue milestone that signaled it was time to bring aboard someone of Jim’s caliber and experience at building durable public companies,” said Matt Darrow, Vivun co-founder & CEO. “Jim’s arrival and the other organizational changes we’re making prepare Vivun for its next phase of growth and success. As a multi-product company with a suite of complementary solutions all geared at empowering Solutions and redefining B2B selling, Vivun has every advantage it needs to become a category leader and a billion-dollar company.”



Vivun’s industry event, Unxpctd, will provide a glimpse at additional upcoming news and product capabilities from Vivun. Registration is open .

About Vivun

Vivun is a global provider of Buyer Experience (BX) software. Its AI-powered platform supports a family of products that enable B2B businesses to meet the demands of today’s “Sales-Proof” buyer, delivering incredible experiences that help companies stand out from the competition and accelerate revenue. With Solutions teams at the forefront of the Buyer Experience movement, organizations can now grow and manage their Solutions teams globally, run transparent and collaborative evaluations, provide immediate access to products that fit, and deliver on-demand product expertise at massive scale. Customers include Autodesk, Dell, Snowflake, Elastic, Fivetran, and Harness. To learn more visit www.vivun.com .

Media Contact

Greg Howard

VP Marketing, Vivun

greg.howard@vivun.com



