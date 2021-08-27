U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.82
    +29.82 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,428.25
    +215.13 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,051.22
    +105.41 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.22
    +21.24 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.92
    +1.50 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1798
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    +0.0072 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9680
    -0.0880 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,618.89
    +310.21 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.77
    +31.88 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.94
    +8.96 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

VIYI Algorithm Services, Provides Data Management Solutions, Will Be Listed Through the Combination of SPAC and Venus

TickerWin Market Research
·8 min read

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, TickerWin, the leading market research firm, has released a research report "VIYI Algorithm Services, Provides Data Management Solutions, Will Be Listed Through the Combination of SPAC and Venus". With the development of the economy and the internet industry, the global spending on IT continues to increase and the central processing algorithm service has a huge room for development in the internet industry. With the emphasis on efficient operation and refined management of algorithmic services, enterprises have increasing demands for central processing algorithms integrated solutions and high value-added services solutions. With the diversified development of the internet industry, there will be increasing needs for application scenarios of central processing algorithms. The central processing algorithm services will be applied in various industries, including advertising, games, finance, industrial internet, telecommunications, energy, logistics, urban management, biomedical, social security and leisure and entertainment.

According to the report, Venus Acquisition Corporation ("Venus"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and VIYI Algorithm Inc. ("VIYI Algo"), a Cayman Islands exempted company operating in China, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. A newly created merger subsidiary of Venus will be merged with and into VIYI Algo with VIYI Algo being the surviving entity and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Venus. Upon closing of the transaction, Venus will change its name to MicroAlgo Inc.

The merger is structured as a stock for stock transaction and is intended to qualify as a tax-free reorganization. The terms of the merger provide for a valuation of VIYI Algo and its subsidiaries and businesses of US $400,000,000.

VIYI is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. VIYI provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of VIYI’s services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. VIYI’s ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for VIYI’s long-term development.

Currently, VIYI is focused on developing and delivering central processing algorithm solutions to customers engaged in internet advertisement and gaming, and intelligent chips. Moreover, VIYI’s customer base is rapidly growing due to a general demand for more efficient data processing in various industries driven by the growing internet population and prevalence of AI. According to the CIC Report, revenue of central processing algorithm services derived from internet advertisement and online gaming alone grew from RMB 2.2 billion in 2016 to RMB 6.9 billion in 2020, representing a CAGR of 32.7%. This market is expected to maintain a rapid growth trend, expanding at a CAGR of 15% during the period from 2020 to 2025.

In the mid-to-long term, VIYI will continue to adhere to its strategic mindset. By improving upon each iteration of VIYI’s one-stop intelligent data management solutions made possible by its proprietary central processing algorithm services, VIYI can help customers to enhance their service efficiency and make model innovations in business, and actively enhance the industry value of the central processing algorithm services in the general field of data intelligent processing industry.

Customized central processing algorithm solutions in a diverse range of scenarios, serving customers in a diverse and growing range of industry verticals

VIYI’s diverse range of customers from multiple industries is evidence that its central processing algorithm technology is highly versatile, which allows VIYI to ensure a constant stream of revenue from various sources. VIYI primarily provides central processing algorithm solutions to enterprise customers in three industry verticals: internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chips, which translate to a range of customers including advertisement integration agencies, game developers and distributors, electronics manufacturers, internet information infrastructure service providers, and intelligent chip designers and integrators. Having the capability to service customers from a range of industries works to VIYI’s advantage because it can derive business from multiple industry sources to ensure a stream of revenue even when one industry faces downturns.

Generally, the central processing algorithm services of VIYI achieve computing power acceleration, digital lightweight processing, and intelligent data management and processing. These improvements help VIYI’s customers grow and enhance their businesses’ operational quality and overall efficiency. Currently, VIYI’s central processing algorithm solutions have the following applications to its existing core customers:

  • For customers in the internet advertisement industry, VIYI’s proprietary central processing algorithms allow them to effectively optimize advertisement content, match internet traffic, and deliver targeted advertisements to increase conversion rate;

  • For customers in the gaming industry, VIYI provides a platform for distributing games augmented by cloud-based software and hardware optimization and acceleration, dynamic games marketing based on gamer preference, and lightweight data processing solutions to increase VIYI’s customers’ revenue;

  • For customers in the intelligent chip industry, VIYI provides value-added data processing solutions and optimized hardware for more efficient data services, promoting VIYI’s customers’ efficiency in developing new technologies.

In addition, due to the versatility of VIYI’s central processing algorithm solutions and VIYI’s proven commitment to research and development, VIYI is well-positioned to continue growing its customer base to reach customers from a broader range of industries that are reforming the way they do business as a result of the rapidly developing information technology, prevalence of smart phones and 5G connectivity, AI, big data, IoT and cloud computing. According to the CIC Report, industry verticals such as government, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and cultural media demand better data processing and management capabilities from an internet advertisement perspective. VIYI believes that its highly versatile central processing algorithm solutions will be ideally suited to meet those demands.

VIYI plans to expand its central processing algorithm solutions to cover more applications and increase marketing efforts aimed at different industries.

VIYI plans to expand the range of VIYI’s central processing algorithms’ application for use in mobile internet, finance, government, manufacturing, and other industries where there is an increasing demand for data management and processing efficiency, according to the CIC Report. While focusing on VIYI’s customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chips to generate revenue, VIYI intends to branch out in accordance with market trends and continue to expand the application and platform of VIYI’s central processing algorithm solutions consistently with this development strategy. In so doing, VIYI intends to expand VIYI’s integrated services built upon VIYI’s proprietary central processing algorithms to penetrate industries including:

  • Government cloud computing;

  • Manufacturing industry;

  • Financial technology;

  • Medical cloud computing;

  • Smart transportation;

  • PaaS 3D; and

  • Central processing algorithm cloud service for enterprise (SAAS) marketing.

At present, the development of artificial intelligence is in the third wave. The key feature of this wave is the gradual implementation of artificial intelligence application scenarios closely linked with businesses, and enterprises with advanced algorithms and strong computing capabilities become the most important promoters. The intelligent chip optimization solutions of central processing algorithms will be widely applied and developed in the artificial intelligence industry that require large amount of data processing and analysis, such as smart city, smart manufacturing, smart building, smart community, smart healthcare, smart transportation and other application fields.

According to the CIC Report, benefiting from the development of IoT, cloud computing technology and the increasing government investment, China’s artificial intelligence market size is in the process of speedy expansion, and it is expected that the scale of core industries will reach RMB 400 billion by 2025, with an increase of RMB 350 billion from 2020 to 2025. The development of artificial intelligence market will drive the development of the central processing algorithm intelligent chip optimization solution industry.

According to the “Notice on the Development Plan for New Generation of Artificial Intelligence” issued by the State Council, by 2020, the AI technology and application will be synchronized with the global standard. The scale of core industries will reach RMB 150 billion, and the scale of related industries will exceed RMB 1 trillion; by 2025, AI will be widely used in industries such as smart cities, smart healthcare and smart agriculture, with an expected industrial scale reaching RMB 400 billion and the scale of operation of related industries exceeding RMB 5 trillion; and by 2030, a complete AI industrial chain and high-end industrial groups will form, with the core industries achieving a scale of RMB 1 trillion and the production value of related industries exceeding RMB 10 trillion.

In the future, IoT will provide more data collection terminals, which greatly enhances the data volume; big data provides information sources for artificial intelligence, cloud computing provides a physical carrier for artificial intelligence, and 5G reduces the latency of data transmission and processing. Driven by emerging technologies, the demand for chips continues to grow.

About TickerWin

TickerWin is a leading market research firm in Hong Kong. They have built a proprietary research platform in the financial markets. TickerWin focuses on emerging growth companies and paradigm shifting companies. TickerWin has a team of professionals with a proven track record in market research reports, industry analysis and financing trend analysis. For more information, please visit: https://tickerwin.com

Contacts

Terry Chan, Head of Research Dept

TickerWin Market Research

E: terry.chan@tickerwin.com

W: https://tickerwin.com

A: 12A, 22/G, Sheung Wan Municipal Services Building, 345 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Rise as Powell Says Taper May Come This Year: Market Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities gained amid a key speech by Jerome Powell, in which the Federal Reserve chair reinforced the message that it would be appropriate to begin tapering the Fed’s bond purchases by the end of the year.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose during the much-anticipated address from the Jackson Hole symposium, where traders hoped to gain more insight into the central bank’s thinking about unwinding stimulus. Treasury yields and the dollar fell.The remarks come as the latest reading

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Peloton plunges after reporting fiscal Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Peloton’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results.

  • Why SelectQuote Stock Plunged This Week

    What happened SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) shareholders endured sharp losses this week, with the stock falling roughly 40% by early Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.68

    The board of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of...

  • Got $2,500? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Consider that a $2,500 investment made in Netflix stock a decade ago would now be worth roughly $15,500. With seasons heading for a change, investors are weighing their next purchases and portfolio allocation moves. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading gig-economy labor platform and could be on track to deliver big returns for shareholders if it maintains a top position in the space.

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.25

    Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LUMN ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 10th of...

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks Using Artificial Intelligence

    Artificial intelligence is helping companies build scale like never before, and these three are using it right now.

  • Marvell Technology Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.

  • VMware Stock Slides as Growth of Cloud Business Disappoints

    The enterprise-software company reported revenue of $3.14 billion, in line with Street estimates, but investors may not have liked the component parts.

  • Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    The Kraft Heinz Company ( NASDAQ:KHC ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near Record Highs That Are Still Worth Buying

    Buying stocks that have recently set all-time highs can actually be a better strategy. Here are three growth stocks near record highs that are still worth buying. Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares have soared nearly 30% so far this year.

  • Top Gold Stocks for September 2021

    These are the gold stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.