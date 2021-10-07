U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

Vizergy® Expands Alliance with Sabre Hospitality Solutions

·3 min read

Sabre e-commerce solutions combine with Vizergy's best-in-class web development services to deliver high-performing websites for hoteliers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizergy® Digital, a leader in digital marketing and sales for the hospitality industry, today announced a new agreement with Sabre Hospitality Solutions, a leading technology and software company serving the hospitality industry.

Vizergy Digital Sales &amp; Marketing System
Vizergy Digital Sales & Marketing System

These companies are helping hoteliers access the technology required to reach a new level of competitive advantage

Building on the long-term and successful relationship between Sabre and Vizergy, this new agreement will expand Vizergy's reach with Sabre Hospitality customers, making it easy for hoteliers to access Vizergy's custom web development and analytic services. Leveraging Sabre's e-commerce tools and Vizergy's award-winning websites will help hoteliers increase reach, engagement, and conversion of direct bookings.

"We've worked closely with Vizergy over the years, and their core values align with our company's customer-first approach," said Scott Pusillo, vice president - business development & account management, North America for Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "Their first priority is the success of their customers and aligning with Vizergy helps us provide the best-in-class website development capabilities our customers need."

This mutually beneficial agreement will strengthen customers' businesses and help hoteliers provide the personalized offers that guests expect. Together, the companies are helping hoteliers access the technology required to reach a new level of competitive advantage.

"We're pleased to have the opportunity to partner closely together with Sabre and their team of successful professionals to deliver this innovative technology," said Joe Hyman, founder and CEO of Vizergy. "We believe that it's part of our role to evaluate the best technology solutions in the industry and bring them together to benefit our clients."

About Vizergy® Digital Marketing
For more than 20 years, Vizergy has served the hospitality industry with leading marketing technologies, knowledgeable talent and exceptional service for clients worldwide. The company deploys complete travel life-cycle marketing solutions from conversion-optimized website design to award-winning digital marketing programs, reservation solutions, media planning and execution. Vizergy's platform is touted as the #1 digital marketing system – easy to use, turnkey and SMART, and continually enhanced with tools to help hotels compete and maximize revenue. At Vizergy, hospitality marketing is not only our mission, it's our sole focus. For more information, please visit Vizergy.com.

About Sabre Hospitality Solutions
As a leading technology partner, Sabre Hospitality Solutions serves more than 42,000 hotels, resorts, and chains spanning nearly 200 countries and territories. From large global chains to independent properties, hoteliers rely on Sabre products to remain focused on what matters most – driving commercial performance and operational excellence on a platform that works.

With a far-reaching global perspective into the hospitality industry and an understanding of the daily challenges hoteliers face, Sabre's SynXis Platform provides hoteliers with a cohesive, unified platform solution that drives operational benefits, such as economies of scale and speed of innovation, and commercial performance to enable the creation of highly differentiated experiences for both the brand and guest.

Hospitality marketing is not only our mission, it&#x002019;s our sole focus. (PRNewsfoto/Vizergy&#xae; Digital)
Hospitality marketing is not only our mission, it’s our sole focus. (PRNewsfoto/Vizergy® Digital)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vizergy-expands-alliance-with-sabre-hospitality-solutions-301394783.html

SOURCE Vizergy® Digital

