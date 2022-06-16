The Vizio Elevate is one of our favorite soundbars—and it's on sale for Prime Day 2021

Vizio's wholly unique Elevate soundbar is on sale for Prime Day

If you're looking to invest in your home theater during Prime Day 2021 but haven't found a deal on a TV you like—or maybe you upgraded recently, and are looking for a soundbar instead—the Vizio Elevate should be on your radar. Normally priced at $999, you can save a whopping $300 on the Vizio Elevate for Prime Day, bringing the price down to $699.

What's so great about the Elevate that you'd spend $700 on it? This is no mere $200 soundbar: it's our favorite Dolby Atmos bar, a value-packed soundbar and subwoofer combo that delivers a sleek, innovative design; detailed, cinema-worthy sound; and a bevy of useful features and functions, not the least of which are speakers that rotate forward or upward to optimize sound quality for different audio formats.

Vizio's Elevate soundbar is a unique way to transform your living room's audio quality

If you haven't heard about Dolby Atmos, the Vizio Elevate is one of the most affordable ways to take advantage. Atmos is a proprietary Dolby audio format that utilizes 3D audio, sometimes called object-oriented audio, to "place" music and sound effects in the space around you, including above you towards the ceiling. Think about the awesome, immersive surround sound in the theater, but if there was also sound up above your head: that's basically Atmos, and the Vizio Elevate is one of the most affordable ways to get it at home even before the Prime Day discount. That's why we're so excited about this deal.

If you're interested in a deeper dive on the tech specs, check out our full hands-on review, but what you need to know is that this is one of the best Atmos bars out there, and it's fully equipped to take advantage of all the latest advances in home theater tech. While the interface can be clunky at times, and it isn't our favorite soundbar for streaming music, it captures the immersion of the theater (and then some) to an awesome degree for what you're paying.

