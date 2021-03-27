U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.4790 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,076.55
    +2,275.43 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Vizio's rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar is $200 off at Amazon

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You won't have to pay full price to put Vizio's unusual Elevate soundbar underneath your TV. Amazon is selling the 5.1.4-channel Elevate for $800, or $200 below its official price. That's the lowest price we've seen since November, and the lowest price Amazon has set so far. You might want to act quickly if you're interested — this is a limited-time deal that might expire soon.

Buy Vizio Elevate on Amazon - $800

The Elevate is a relatively rare high-end soundbar from Vizio, and stands out with speakers that rotate upward whenever you're playing Dolby Atmos or DTS:X content. You can get vertical audio when you crave the immersion, but you won't have to give some output when you're listening to conventional stereo or surround sound. It's connected, too, with Chromecast and Bluetooth support.

As usual, the Elevate's main challenge is simply the abundance of competing Dolby Atmos-capable bars. Vizio's design skews toward bass that may sound good for blockbuster movies and games, but might not help much with the softly-spoken conversations of a period drama. At this price, though, the Elevate may be an easier sell.

  • Razer confirms plans to manufacture its smart RGB face mask

    Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan told Yahoo Finance that the electronics maker plans to turn the Project Hazel concept masks into reality.

  • Facebook freezes Venezuela president's page over false COVID-19 claims

    Facebook has frozen the page of Venezuela president Maduro for a month for posting COVID-19 misinformation.

  • Netflix is launching 40 anime movies and shows in 2021

    Netflix has announced at Tokyo's AnimeJapan 2021 Expo that it's launching around 40 anime shows and movies within the year, which is double the number of titles it released in 2020.

  • Amazon starts vaccinating employees in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas

    Amazon says it will expand the program once more vaccines become available in other states.

  • 'Halo Infinite' is the first game in the series to support spatial audio

    'Halo Infinite' will be the first title in the series to support spatial audio like Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS Headphone:X.

  • Survival game 'Rust' will hit PS4 and Xbox One on May 21st

    They'll have a separate update roadmap from the PC version.

  • Jeep is installing EV chargers at off-road trailheads throughout the US

    The first three will arrive in Utah and California this spring.

  • The internet has become a tool for authoritarian repression

    While the internet revolution may have empowered activists, it has also handed new tools to despots for stamping out dissent through digital surveillance, disinformation and internet access to their people.

  • Sony's latest free PlayStation games include 'The Witness'

    Just like what Sony promised back in February, it's giving away more PlayStation games this month as part of its Play At Home program — and yes, you still don't need a PS Plus subscription to get them.

  • How to Counter China's Global Economic Strategy

    China's world-spanning Belt and Road Initiative is a risk to the global economy, writes former Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew.

  • Exclusive: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant - sources

    China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race. Xiaomi declined to comment, while Great Wall said in an exchange filing late on Friday it had not discussed such a partnership with Xiaomi. Xiaomi's shares closed up 6.3% after Reuters reported the plan.

  • S&P 500 Posts Best Gain in Three Weeks; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to an all-time high on optimism over the vaccine rollout and after the Federal Reserve freed banks from restrictions on dividends. Oil gained as the dollar slumped.The S&P 500 Index climbed the most in three weeks amid a late-day surge and ended at a record, with energy producers and health companies among the best performers Friday. Automakers retreated as they confront a worsening global shortage of semiconductors.Risk appetite also came back in Europe and Asia, capping a volatile week beset with vaccine-supply disputes, a traffic block on the Suez canal and further deterioration in China’s relations with the West. The U.S. outlook got a boost after President Joe Biden doubled the goal for vaccinations in his first 100 days in office to 200 million.“The tone of the market has somehow altered from angst to optimism, spurred by President Biden’s doubling of the U.S. vaccine-rollout target and the Fed’s end to pandemic-era dividend cuts,” Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, a strategist at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg, wrote in a note. “It’s remarkable how little it takes to shift the mood.”The delay in freeing the ship stuck on the Suez Canal boosted oil, trimming a weekly loss in West Texas Intermediate crude.European stocks rose in a broad advance. Miners and energy firms benefited from a rotation into cyclical re-opening trades. An index of Asian shares jumped the most in two weeks.Elsewhere, Bitcoin clawed back earlier losses to trade near $54,000.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index climbed 1.7% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.9%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index added 1.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.4%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%.The euro gained 0.3% to $1.1796.The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3784.The Japanese yen weakened 0.5% to 109.67 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries added three basis points to 1.66%.Germany’s 10-year yield jumped four basis points to -0.35%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 0.75%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.8% to $60.80 a barrel.Gold rose 0.3% to $1,731.61 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Rebounds On Suez Outage

    The Suez Canal traffic jam, caused by a cargo ship that ran aground on Tuesday, has driven oil prices higher as supply fears grow

  • Goldman Fraud-Claim Case Will Test Supreme Court Shaped by Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares tumbling by 13% in a single day in 2010, when it accused the firm of defrauding customers by selling them a mortgage-backed investment that was secretly designed to fail.Eleven years later, shareholders who lost money that April day are before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that could deal an even more sweeping blow to investors. In an argument set for Monday, Goldman Sachs will urge the court to put new limits on class action shareholder suits, and toss out a case that seeks to recoup potentially billions of dollars.Investor advocates say they’re nervous ahead of the first Supreme Court clash over shareholder lawsuits since former President Donald Trump appointed three justices and created a 6-3 conservative majority. The court is scheduled to rule by late June.“I am very concerned, and very concerned where this particular court might come out,” said Lynn Turner, a former SEC chief accountant.The investors, led by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, say they were deceived by Goldman Sachs’ repeated public assurances that it was being vigilant about avoiding conflicts of interests. They say the assurances proved to be false, as details emerged about a group of so-called collateralized debt obligations, known as CDOs, including the Abacus portfolio that was at the center of the SEC suit.The SEC said in its lawsuit that Goldman Sachs created and sold Abacus without disclosing that the hedge fund Paulson & Co. helped pick the underlying securities and bet against the vehicle.Later that year, Goldman paid $550 million to settle with the SEC, a record amount for a Wall Street firm. Though Goldman didn’t admit wrongdoing, the firm said it made a “mistake” in not disclosing the Paulson & Co. role, an unusual acknowledgment in an SEC case.Blunt EmailWall Street’s peddling of CDOs remains a touchstone of the global financial crisis, evidence to many that clients’ interests came second to the massive profits bankers were making for themselves. Much of the 2008 economic collapse was fueled by losses suffered by banks and hedge funds that owned the complex securities. Ultimately, the U.S. government was forced to provide a $700 billion taxpayer-financed bailout for the financial industry.Investigations by the SEC, Congress and the Department of Justice quickly followed, causing a drop in the share prices of Goldman Sachs and other banks at the time.Goldman was featured in a scathing report on CDOs by a Senate panel, and former Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was among several employees hauled up to Capitol Hill to testify. At a 2010 hearing, the panel’s now-retired chairman, Michigan Democrat Carl Levin, blasted the executives over an internal email that labeled one of the securities Goldman was selling as “one sh**ty deal.”“Your people think it’s a piece of crap and go out and sell it,” Levin said at the hearing. “We’re talking about betting against the very thing that you’re selling, without disclosing that to your client.”The Supreme Court case centers on the rules the court has crafted to determine whether shareholders have enough in common with one another to press a securities-fraud suit as a class action.Stock ImpactIn 1988, the top court said judges can presume that investors all relied on any public misrepresentations when they bought shares. But that ruling also said defendants can rebut that presumption -- and block certification of the class action -- by showing that the statements had no impact on the share prices.Goldman Sachs says its assurances about conflicts were so “generic” they couldn’t possibly have been responsible for propping up the stock price. The statements included promises in regulatory filings that the firm had “extensive procedures and controls that are designed to identify and address conflicts of interest” and that “our clients’ interests always come first.”The “extreme generality of the alleged misstatements makes it exceedingly unlikely that the statements had any impact on the stock price,” Goldman told the Supreme Court in court papers.But a divided federal appeals court said the bank had to wait to make that argument and couldn’t use it as a reason to block class action status. A two-judge majority said Goldman was improperly “smuggling” an argument about the materiality of its statements into the class-action analysis.Biden in the MiddleThe suing investors have partial support from President Joe Biden’s administration and the SEC. The government says the appeals court should have considered Goldman’s contention that its assurances were too generic to prop up the share price. But the U.S. also says Goldman and its allies are going too far in seeking a categorical rule that some types of statements are legally incapable of affecting stocks.“Courts considering particular facts may appropriately credit evidence that seemingly generic statements would have been significant to the trading decisions of reasonable investors,” acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in court papers.Investor advocates say a ruling in Goldman Sachs’ favor could leave companies free to mislead investors with impunity.“It runs to whether or not when you’re investing your money into the markets, you can trust them, you can have confidence that they’re giving you accurate, complete information, and they’re not omitting any facts,” said Turner, the former SEC accountant. “All too often, we’ve seen where management has put out false facts to hype their stock.”University of Michigan law professor Adam Pritchard, a former SEC official who joined a brief supporting Goldman, called the shareholder activists’ concerns “nonsense,” and said the court is likely at most to take a middle ground in its decision. Part of the problem, he said, is that the case focuses on “trivial, procedural questions” that the justices, with little expertise in securities law, won’t fully comprehend.“They will not do anything useful,” said Pritchard, who’s recently written a book on the Supreme Court and securities law. “They are in over their heads.”The case is Goldman Sachs v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, 20-222.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizer are tax-deductible

    Items that protect you from the virus are medical expenses, the tax agency says.

  • Asda loses 'watershed' equal pay case at Supreme Court

    Asda bosses have lost an equal pay fight with tens of thousands of store workers in a Supreme Court ruling in a "watershed moment" for the industry. More than 44,000 current and former workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, are paid more. The Supreme Court backed an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that ruled store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes. The decision, a landmark precedent for the private sector, will send shockwaves through the industry, paving the way for compensation claims against other supermarkets totalling as much as £8bn. Equal pay cases have historically been seen as a public sector issue, but the ruling demonstrates that private sector firms are not immune and could open the floodgates to more claims. "It is a watershed moment for the rest of the retail industry, particularly those that have similar staffing models and pay structures," said Anne Pritam, partner and employment lawyer at Stephenson Harwood.

  • QuantumScape Just Might Kill the EV Bull Market

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?

  • Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst

    Veteran wall street tech analyst Brent Thill has cautioned against buying stocks in the underperforming tech sector, with the exception of social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). What Happened: The Jefferies analyst said on Yahoo Finance Live that tech is “off limits right now” as investors put more money into travel and airline stocks amid hopes of a strong economic recovery from the pandemic. According to the analyst, valuation combined with the tech names could currently be frustrating a lot of investors. Thill said that compared to other companies in the tech sector, Facebook is a “cheap name.” “$15 of earnings power and a mid 20 [P/E] multiple on it, and you are at $350 to $375 on the stock. So you got a lot of upside still on Facebook. We like that,” the analyst added. See Also: After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes Why It Matters: On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index showed a substantial recovery to end the day higher by 15.79 points or 0.1 percent at 12977.68, after tumbling 1.4 percent. The NYSE FAANG+ Index closed 2.3% lower. FAANG constitutes the stocks of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Facebook’s shares are up just more than 1% for the year-to-date period. Tech stocks that have underperformed so far this year include Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). Adobe’s shares are down almost 10% for the year-to-date period, while salesforce.com’s shares are down almost 8% and DocuSign’s shares are also down almost 10%. Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.2% lower on Thursday at $278.74. Read Next: Apple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 Years Latest Ratings for FB DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy Jan 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform Jan 2021MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for FB View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 YearsApple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.