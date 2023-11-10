VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Michael Marks: Good afternoon, and welcome to VIZIO’s Q3 2023 Earnings Call. I’m Michael Marks, Director of Investor Relations. Joining me for today’s discussion are William Wang, our Founder and CEO; and Adam Townsend, our CFO. Also joining us for the Q&A portion of today’s call is Michael O’Donnell, our Chief Revenue and Strategic Growth Officer. Please note that in addition to our earnings release and today’s remarks, a slide presentation can be found on our Investor Relations website at investors.vizio.com. I will refer you to the third slide in the presentation and remind you that certain statements made on this call, including certain statements about our expected fourth quarter results, advertising relationships and partners, product rollouts and functionality and future customer demand for our products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC and our press release that was issued this afternoon. We undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call, except as required by law. During the call, we also refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and certain operational and financial metrics. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures for non-GAAP financial information discussed on this call as well as further information related to guidance, definitions and metrics can be found in our earnings release, which is on the Investors section of our website.

Note that all quarterly comparisons in today’s remarks will be made on a year-over-year basis and all metrics reported on today’s call will be for Q3 2023 or as of the end of Q3 2023 as applicable, unless otherwise specified. Now I will turn the call over to William.

William Wang: Thank you, Michael, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our third quarter result demonstrates that VIZIO's continued focus on high-quality products and innovative user experiences is driving strong gains in user engagement and platform monetization. This in turn, is driving our continue outperformance in advertising revenue in the connected TV space. I remain exceptional proud of our season team that continues to execute well. Despite some market uncertainty, VIZIO delivered another strong quarter with 27% growth in advertising revenue. All growth was driven by large ad categories such as insurance, QSR, retail, and CPG. Importantly, we are delivering growth in an efficient and scalable fashion, which is reflected in VIZIO posting the third consecutive quarter of record total company gross profit margin of 22.6%.

Total company adjusted EBITDA came in above the high end of our guidance range, even as we continue to invest in spending a multi-pronged growth strategy. There's no doubt that we are seeing the fruits of these investments paying off, as we have built up our platform resources across engineering, software development, and advertising tax, and sales. VIZIO has made tremendous progress in driving monetization. Over the past few years, we have learned much about user engagement and behavior trends, which inform about TV lifetime value. Growth in engagement drives SmartCast ARPU, which grew 14% during the third quarter to a record $31.55. Just two years ago, this was under $20. So we have come a long way in a brief time, yet we believe there is still continued room for future growth given the strong consumer shift to streaming.

Given these monetization tailwinds, we are further refining our device strategy and emphasizing larger screen sizes, which tend to be the primary TV in the home. We expect these larger units will generate greater economic value over the long-term. We have historically seen stronger engagement matches such as streaming hours and lower churn with our larger TVs, which together drives higher ARPU. We believe that building a higher quality install base and investing in the right skills, we're going to focusing on overall shipment volumes, will best position us to drive sustainable growth and profitability over time. Additionally, over the past few years, we have been continuously retooling and enhancing our operating system to unlock further growth opportunities.

Through these investments, our latest version is even faster and more responsive. With an improved user-friendly experience, address engagement, and customer satisfaction. We have also reached a stage where we believe we now have the software and experience to help other TV manufacturers within their platform solutions. For the first time, we are beginning to explore potential partnership opportunities with other TV OEMs who have been looking for an alternative operating system to help rule their CTV footprint in the U.S. Our deep expertise with integrated hardware and software provides distinct potential for mutually beneficial outcomes for VIZIO and future partners. This will take some time to work through the details with potential partners, but we are excited to open up this additional growth opportunity for VIZIO.

Turning to our device segment, it should be no surprise to hear that TV environment has been hyper-competitive over the past quarters, which has had an impact on our market share. In the meantime, with financial discipline, we'll continue to focus on what we can control, which includes offering higher-quality TVs at a price that deliver exceptional value to the consumers. We recently rolled out our all-new Quantum 4K QLED in 65-inch for impressive $499 and 75-inch for $699. For that value, consumers can experience exceptional picture quality and premium gaming features. Consumers can also elevate their personal entertainment experience with one of VIZIO's premium sound bars. Reviewers recently rate that consumers will be hard-pressed to find another MOS-enabled sound bar for under $500.

And of course, this new TV collection comes with fast entertainment experiences right out of box. No dongles needed. Everything comes built-in. Our consumer can experience the recently added ESPN app, including ESPN Plus, along with almost 200 other building streaming apps, including our own WatchFree+. Within WatchFree+, we offer users over 290 free ad support of streaming channels, and over 15,000 on-demand titles spanning a wide range of genres. So, as we look towards the future, we're excited about new growth drivers and the opportunity we see ahead for continued growth. Well, VIZIO has already come a long way. I still believe we are in the early innings of what a smart TV can become. Our focus on building a quality user base through our award-winning products comes with the potential for incredible upside.

With the right team, the right products, and the right user experience, all at a right time. I'm more excited now than ever before for VIZIO's future. With that, I will turn the call over to Adam to review our third quarter results in more detail.

Adam Townsend: Thanks, William. Before opening the call to questions, I will take you through our third quarter results and discuss our outlook for Q4. Our third quarter results demonstrate the benefits of our strategic focus on driving improvements in the quality and engagement level across our install base. Through this focus, we are seeing steady growth across many key metrics that we use to track the usage of and engagement with our platform. I will provide more detail on these metrics in a moment. But first, for the quarter, total company revenue came in at $426 million down 2%. This was through a combination of lower device revenue of 12% on lower TV unit volumes and lower average unit price, partially offset by higher Platform+ revenue, which grew 22% on continued strength and advertising.

Again, benefiting from the rapid growth on our high margin Platform+ revenue, total company gross profit grew 20% year-over-year to $96 million. Gross profit margin expanded by 423 basis points to 22.6%. As William mentioned, this was our third consecutive quarter of record consolidated gross profit margin. Platform+ represented a new high of 37% of total revenue and over 100% of consolidated gross profit dollars. Total adjusted EBITDA came in at $27 million, well ahead of our expectations, benefiting from more judicious price promotion on device, capitalized software development expenses, and continued growth in high margin advertising revenue. Net income totaled $14 million, up from $2 million in the year ago period. While the retail environment has presented a number of challenges this year for many, I don't want to lose sight of the financial performance we have delivered so far this year despite these challenges.

Through the first nine months, total gross profit grew 14% with a 480 basis point improvement in gross profit margin, and adjusted EBITDA grew 59%. Our advertising revenue grew 28% to over $300 million for the first time ever, and total company net income improved to $15 million from a loss of $7 million for the same period a year ago. Now to provide some additional segment level context for the third quarter specifically, I will start with Platform+. For the quarter, Platform+ revenue came in at the top end of our expected range, and gross profit exceeded our outlook. This upside was due to stronger than expected home screen revenue, which along with the previously mentioned capitalized software expenses also helped deliver higher than expected gross profit margin.

Our strong Platform+ revenue growth of 22% was driven by a 27% increase in advertising revenue. We are particularly pleased with the continued strength of our advertising business given some of the softness being seen across the broader advertising marketplace. As we have said before, we are participating in the fastest growing part of the advertising market and continue to take share within that market. We expanded our direct advertising relationships by 20%, adding 66 net new advertisers, and the returning advertisers increased their spent with us by 29% versus the year ago period. As we bring more content to our viewers and utilize enhanced personalization tools, as well as an improved search and discovery experience, we are seeing continued growth and engagement.

Growth in time spent streaming outpaced all other sources on our TVs during the quarter. SmartCast hours are proxy for streaming time, grew 21% to 5.2 billion hours compared to a 10% increase in total VIZIO hours. On a proactive account basis, streaming hours totaled 290, the highest quarterly level we have seen in almost three years. Not surprisingly, this growth in streaming time came at the expense of linear video viewing, where time spent on cable declined by six percentage points. So taken together, SmartCast hours as a percent of total hours during the quarter reached an all-time new high of 58%. Said differently, our users are spending more time streaming through our SmartCast operating system than watching content on cable TV, broadcast, game consoles, and attached media players combined.

Our non-advertising revenue within Platform+ also showed healthy growth up 8% to $33 million. Data and content distribution revenue growth was partially offset by a decline in button revenue due to fewer TV shipments. In Q3, our SmartCast ARPU grew 14% to a new record of $31.55. As William mentioned, we believe our strategic focus on driving a higher quality install base will only help accelerate this metric further. One way we aim to support this approach is through strategic unit pricing. Since we see about a 30% higher engagement level from larger size units, this is where we intend to concentrate our pricing investments going forward. Lastly, total SmartCast's active accounts grew 1.3 million year-over-year to a new high 17.9 million. Turning to our device segment, total revenue was $270 million.

TV shipments declined 8% to just over $1 million in the quarter, with our average unit price down 8% as well, compared to a 12% decline in the overall TV industry. In audio, sound bar shipments rose 19% versus the year-go period, along with an 11% increase in average unit price aided by strong demand for our higher-end products in our lineup. With these results, we improved brand share within the sound bar category to 19.3% from 16.7% a year ago. And finally, our balance sheet remained strong and highly liquid. We ended the third quarter with cash and short-term investments of $335 million and no debt. So with that, let me now turn to what we expect for the fourth quarter. For Q4, we expect Platform+ revenue to come in between $162 million and $167 million, representing 20% growth at the midpoint.

We expect Platform+ gross profit of $97 to $103 million, representing a margin of 61% at the midpoints. And finally, we expect total company adjusted EBITDA in the range of $7 million to $16 million. As we head into the seasonally strong holiday season, we remain confident that we have a compelling product lineup in the market with strong channel inventory levels across the major retailers. We will focus our pricing strategies to align with sell-through of units that help to best drive our business. 2023 thus far has been a year of tremendous progress and execution against our strategy. We have transformed our financial profile, resulting in steady growth in customer engagement, our highest gross profit margin, and record ARPU. As we looked at 2024, we could not be more excited with the many opportunities we see ahead.

From the potential for new revenue and active account growth through our operating system partnership initiative, to the continued overall shift to ad-supported streaming, all the way to what is expected to be an all-time high in political spending, VIZIO is well-positioned to continue to build on the investments and successes of 2023. With that, let's open the call to questions. Operator?

