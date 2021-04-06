Vizolution Appoints New Chairman of the Board

Leading customer experience technology company announces the appointment of Bob Wigley, Chairman of UK Finance, to lead its board.

LONDON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizolution, a market-leading customer experience technology provider that replicates the qualities of face-to-face interactions in remote channels, has today announced the appointment of Bob Wigley, Chairman of UK Finance (and former Chair of Merrill Lynch EMEA) as Chairman of its board.

In announcing the formal appointment of Bob Wigley to the board, Vizolution further deepens its financial services expertise, as demand for new ways to engage with customers accelerates and the global pandemic continues to restrict customer movement and in-person interactions.

Bob Wigley takes up the position of Chairman with immediate effect, bringing 25 years of experience in the banking industry to Vizolution, latterly as the Chairman of Merrill Lynch for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and as a Court Member of the Bank of England during the Global Financial Crisis. As current Chairman of UK Finance, Bob Wigley represents the UK Banking and Finance sector with HM Government and regulators and is first to identify the issues and challenges faced by the financial services sector.

In addition, as an author on the effects of technology on Generation Z, Bob Wigley brings important insights to Vizolution that will help support their goals of humanising digital customer experiences and digitising human interactions and the positive value this can bring financial services & telecoms organisations.

Commenting on the appointment, Bob Wigley said: "I am excited to have been appointed Chairman of the board and look forward to leading Vizolution to the next level of growth. I joined the Board because I can see how Vizolution transforms how global enterprises connect with their customers at a time when organisations are prevented from conducting business as normal.

"The global pandemic has changed the rules of engagement. Vizolution is front and centre in helping businesses reconnect with customers via digital and get back to profitability. With leading financial institutions NatWest, HSBC and Santander already being invested in Vizolution as shareholders as well as customers, it's clear that the need for better digital customer experience solutions is paramount and Vizolution is well placed to deliver on this."

CEO, Bill Safran: "Vizolution is on an exciting growth trajectory and is at a pivotal point, where the pandemic has provided a huge opportunity for us to help our customers better engage with their customers. Bob brings strategic financial services and government policy insight to our direction, is an expert on digital and disruptive technologies and will help us deliver our vision for the award-winning Vizolution platform. I look forward to working with Bob to accelerate our growth as we help more businesses replicate the qualities of face-to-face interactions in remote channels and streamline complex customer transactions into effortless experiences."

About Bob Wigley, OStJ, BSc, Hon DBA, FCA

Bob Wigley is current Chairman of UK Finance where he represents the UK Banking and Finance sector with HM Government and regulators. He has spent 25 years in the banking industry, latterly as the Chairman of Merrill Lynch for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and as a Court Member of the Bank of England during the Global Financial Crisis.

Bob backs growth businesses focusing on digital and disruptive technologies and aims to meet a new Generation Z entrepreneur every weekday. Periodically Bob advises Governments and Chair Commissions for Governments, latterly the Green Investment Bank Commission for the UK Government and currently Qatar in relation to the QFC - and in 2017 the Sri Lankan Prime Minister on the creation of the Colombo Financial Centre.

Bob is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Queensland, a Visiting Fellow of Oxford University's Said Business School and an Honorary Fellow at Cambridge University's Judge Business School. Until recently, Bob pursued his interest in philanthropy and music through being a Council Member of the Royal College of Music where he chaired the More Music Campaign leading a team which raised £25 million. He is now Chair St John Ambulance's Development Board and sits on the Cancer Research UK Corporate Board.

About Vizolution

Vizolution is a market-leading customer experience technology company that helps enterprises streamline their complex customer journeys into effortless experiences by replicating the qualities of face-to-face interactions in their remote channels.

Its digital suite of solutions allows customers and agents interacting remotely, over the phone or online, to share, display, exchange, complete, verify and sign documents as if they were face to face, and works without requiring customers to download any software or apps.

Used by over 30 global enterprises from the financial services, telecoms and utilities industries, including HSBC, Santander, NatWest and O2 (Telefonica), its patented SaaS solutions typically deliver over 40% increase in sales conversions, 50% reduction in transaction times, high levels of customer satisfaction (>80 NPS), improved compliance and reduced costs.

Vizolution is an award-winning, hypergrowth CX-tech company ranked on Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA, FT1000 Europe and Inc. 5000 Europe. We have received awards for customer experience innovation, including from the Institute for Customer Service Awards, the UK Digital Impact Awards and the Professional Planning Forum.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Wales, Vizolution employs over 100 people across offices in London,and Toronto, and are backed by HSBC, NatWest, Santander Consumer Finance, Development Bank of Wales and Notion Capital.

For more information, visit http://vizolution.com/

