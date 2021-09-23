U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

VizSense recognized by Futurology and PerformanceIN for their technological innovation and service excellence in the influencer marketing industry

·2 min read

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VizSense, Inc., the leader in micro-influencer marketing, was recently awarded for its technological innovation in artificial intelligence and excellence in performance marketing by Futurology and the International Performance Marketing Awards (IPMA), respectively.

VizSense Logo

"We are deeply honored to be recognized for two of our most important areas: technology and service excellence," says Dr. Jon Iadonisi, Founder and CEO of VizSense. "Our amazing team will continue to hold ourselves accountable to our clients and teammates, and compete with the giants in this industry."

Futurology named VizSense one of the Most Innovative Dallas Based Artificial Intelligence Companies for its proprietary influencer tech suite, Bloom®. Futurology is a London-based media company dedicated to showcasing the latest innovations, breakthroughs and greatest companies across the futuristic industries.

IPMA named VizSense a finalist in two categories for their cutting-edge work in the influencer marketing industry: Best Influencer Marketing Campaign for their work with national tequila brand Hornitos and Best Social Commerce Campaign for their work with workout application startup Paid Workout App.

Hosted by PerformanceIN, a leading online media company and global publication for performance marketing news, IPMA recognizes industry-leading performance marketers, including advertisers, publishers, agencies, networks, and technology providers from around the world.

To be considered for both categories by the IPMA judging panel, VizSense had to provide in-depth analysis and proof of smart execution and creativity through influencer and social media channels in an industry dominated by companies at least 10 times their size.

The final winners will be announced on October 18 in London for the Fifth Annual International Performance Marketing Awards.

About VizSense
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, VizSense is a leader in micro-influencer solutions rooted in research and analytics. Since being founded in 2015, VizSense has provided turn-key influencer marketing solutions and cross-platform promotions for over 80 different clients ranging from emerging brands to the world's leading CPG giants. As one of the original and leading influencer technology platforms, VizSense puts the consumer at the forefront of its strategy to manage micro-influencer activations from start to finish, from industry research and evaluation to influencer identification, management and analysis. To see more of VizSense's work, visit www.vizsense.com/our-work. or follow @VizSense on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

Press Contact:
Alison Matlack, Digital Marketing Coordinator
Press@VizSense.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vizsense-recognized-by-futurology-and-performancein-for-their-technological-innovation-and-service-excellence-in-the-influencer-marketing-industry-301383532.html

SOURCE VizSense

