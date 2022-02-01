U.S. markets closed

VIZSLA ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF STOCK OPTIONS

·1 min read
  • VZLA

(TSX-V: VZLA NYSE: VZLA)

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") has granted 300,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $2.45 to a director and an employee. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years and will vest over the next two years. The Options are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American.

Vizsla Silver Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.)

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 120,000 meters of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. With an ongoing fully funded +120,000-meter drill program, the Company is well positioned to deliver a maiden project resource in the first quarter of 2022 while in parallel continuing to explore the significant upside potential remaining in the district.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vizsla Silver Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/01/c9266.html

