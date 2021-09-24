U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.67
    +0.69 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,019.88
    -32.36 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.40
    -6.65 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.02
    +0.72 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.60
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.32 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4630
    +0.0530 (+3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7740
    +0.4730 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,147.39
    -2,538.19 (-5.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.86
    -54.20 (-4.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Vizsla Announces the Listing of Warrants for Trading on the TSXV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted for listing 13,800,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") for trading on the TSXV. The Warrants were previously issued under a warrant indenture dated June 3, 2021, and amended September 20, 2021, pursuant to the Company's prospectus supplement dated May 28, 2021. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $3.25 until December 3, 2022. In addition, on exercise, each holder will receive 1/3 of a common share of Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) ("Vizsla Copper") pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated April 19, 2021, between the Company and Vizsla Copper.

Vizsla Silver Corp. (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.)
Vizsla Silver Corp. (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vizsla Silver Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/24/c7678.html

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian cannabis companies won’t turn a profit in the coming quarter and here’s why

    Canadian cannabis companies, still struggling to show a profit, are unlikely to deliver one in their coming quarterly earnings, in more bad news for hard-hit stocks after a stretch of weaker share prices.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Rallying This Week

    The electric vehicle solid-state battery company gave investors a reason to push the stock off 2021 lows this week.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results late yesterday. The company's bookings hit a new record, and management raised its revenue guidance for the full year as a result of the strong quarter. Aehr Test Systems reported net revenue of $5.6 million in the quarter, a 181% jump year over year.

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading lower Friday amid continued Evergrande default concerns. Evergrande had an $83 million interest payment due Thursday for a bond that’s set to mature in March 2022. The company has not said whether or not it intends to make the payment. As of Friday morning, Evergrande had not made any announcement or filing to the Hong Kong exchange. The company will not default unless it fails to make the payment within 30 days. Alibaba is the world's largest on

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • Why Carnival Stock Is Rising as the Market Sinks

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were riding a wave of enthusiasm 4% higher in morning trading Friday, even as the overall market was down. The cruise ship operator released a third-quarter business update that showed bookings for 2022 cruises were running ahead of pre-pandemic levels. The cruise industry was arguably the hardest hit by the pandemic because even when the rest of the economy was allowed to reopen, cruise operators were forced to remain in port.

  • 3 Top EV Buys Not Named Tesla

    Everywhere we go these days, we are introduced to revolutionary new electric vehicle (EV) products and features: electric passenger and commercial vehicles, charging stations, and driverless pizza delivery cars to name a few. One stock name that has become synonymous with EVs is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • This Market Sell-Off May Be the Perfect Time to Buy These 2 Forever Stocks

    General weakness in the market affords you the chance to position your portfolio for long-term success.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Not every company is what you might think it is. Many make continued dividend payments based on what you don't readily see.

  • Bitcoin falls below $43K as China calls crypto transactions illegal

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO, talks about the effect of China calling crypto transactions illegal.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are on the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are on the Move on Friday. After yesterday’s big rally, the broader market is in the red on Friday perhaps […]

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Could Go Bananas

    AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) was trading slightly lower when the markets opened Friday morning, but at 10:15 a.m. bullish volume came into the stock and propped it up. The short interest on the stock has been increasing and as of Aug. 31 the number of shares held short came in at 95.94 million, meaning 18.76%. The figure is up from 85.85 million in July. The amount of naked shorting on AMC Entertainment is not included in the number of registered shares held short and could be sig

  • Tesla Stock Races Past Buy Point As Musk Predicts Chip Shortage Will Be Over Soon; FSD Update Expected

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the chip shortage hampering car production is "short term." An FSD update expected Friday. Tesla stock rose.