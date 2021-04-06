Vizsla Continues to Expand Napoleon; 54 Drill Holes Average 4.0 Metres True Width at 441 G/t Silver Equiv.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results from eighteen new holes at the main zone along the Napoleon Vein Corridor ("Napoleon") at the Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") in Mexico.

Highlights

54 drill holes show an average vein width of 4.0 metres true width





Weighted average grade of 441 g/t silver equivalent (154.9 g/t silver, 2.74 g/t gold, 0.5% lead and 1.3% zinc)





Mineralization extends over 300 metres in length, 300 metres deep and remains open to the north, south and at depth





Drillhole NP-21-80 intersected:







Vizsla President and CEO Michael Konnert commented: "Napoleon is rapidly growing into a large body of mineralization with excellent widths and high grades. This area is the primary focus of our exploration, and with four rigs on the greater than two-kilometre-long vein, we can look forward to more results that may extend the strike and depth of this vein. Recent drilling has been larger step-outs, and significant intercepts to the north and south suggest Napoleon will continue to grow. The Panuco silver district is impressive, and today's results demonstrate the significant potential of these vein corridors. Vizsla is well-funded and aggressively unlocking value with eight rigs turning right now."

Napoleon Drilling Detail

Recent drilling at the main Napoleon zone along the Napoleon Vein Corridor has extended the body of mineralization within a plunging shoot to the north. Better intercepts include hole NP-21-83 which drilled 2.22 metres true width at 808 g/t silver equivalent and the zone remains open to expansion in this direction.

The previously defined southern end of mineralization has been affected by a post mineral fault, the Blucher Fault, that tears the vein apart (most notable in holes NP-20-15, NP-20-47, NP-20-53 and NP-20-62). Drillholes NP-20-54 and NP-21-80 have intersected excellent widths and grades to the south and beneath this fault and open-up the body of mineralization in these directions. Hole NP-21-80 intersected 4.61 metres true width at 1,027 g/t silver equivalent. The Company has completed eight additional holes in this area that have intersected the vein and assays remain outstanding.

Drill holes NP-20-59, NP-21-68, NP-21-69 and NP-21-76 intersected a splay vein approximately 5-10 metres to the east of the main vein that is between 1.5 metres and 6.55 metres downhole length. These intercepts are not captured in the long section and the true widths are not yet estimated. Splay vein intersections include 6.55 metres downhole length at 601 g/t silver equivalent in hole NP-21-76 and 2.12 metres downhole length at 683 g/t silver equivalent in hole NP-20-59.

Deeper drilling continues to intersect high silver and gold grades. Typical Intermediate Sulphidation vein systems in Mexico transition to become base metal rich, with lower grades of silver and gold at depth. This indicates to company geologists that the body of mineralization can continue well beyond the depths of the current drilling. Previously reported hole NP-20-54 is the deepest drilled to date and intersected 2.42 metres true width at 1,909 g/t silver equivalent.

The Company has four drill rigs active along the Napoleon Vein Corridor with two solely focused on resource drilling on the main Napoleon zone. Two rigs are undertaking step-out exploration to the north and to the south of the main zone.

Complete table of Napoleon drill hole intersections























Drillhole From To Down

Hole

Length EST.

True

Width Gold Silver Lead Zinc Silver

Equivalent Comment

(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%)

(g/t)

NP-20-55 87.7 94.05 6.35 2.27 0.11 16.5 0.08 0.26 34.0

NP-20-56 166.6 172.5 5.9 3.53 0.73 50.5 0.43 2.22 176.4

NP-20-58 126.3 128.1 1.8 0.55 1.35 181.9 0.37 0.62 320.2

NP-20-59 182.8 184.95 2.15 - 4.95 71.5 3.13 3.54 683.4 Splay Vein And 197.25 200.8 3.55 1.75 10.24 19.9 0.15 0.48 988.7

Incl. 199.65 200.8 1.15 0.57 16.80 28.1 0.20 0.61 1,611.9

NP-20-61 169.9 173.4 3.5 1.37 1.41 110.0 0.37 1.37 275.1

And 219.0 222.15 3.15 - 0.53 48.0 0.03 0.08 97.5 In Footwall NP-20-62 251.7 252.0 0.3 0.10 0.24 71.4 0.55 6.68 256.2

And 276.25 277.3 1.05 - 0.55 75.9 0.79 4.72 250.4 Splay Vein NP-21-65 199.5 219.35 19.85 4.64 0.77 100.2 0.39 3.35 252.5

Incl. 207.0 214.5 7.5 1.75 0.77 144.64 0.63 6.90 381.4

NP-21-66 184.05 186.25 2.2 1.27 1.61 218.5 0.72 1.69 410.7

NP-21-68 148.8 150.5 1.7 - 3.71 15.0 0.02 0.12 363.4 In Hangingwall And 274.0 275.5 1.5 - 2.39 76.0 0.46 1.57 341.2 Splay Vein And 288.45 292.7 4.25 1.47 0.38 157.5 3.11 5.37 379.5

Incl. 291.55 292.7 1.15 - 0.89 477.0 8.85 8.91 942.0

NP-21-69 183.85 187.05 3.2 - 4.90 348.1 0.79 1.88 845.9 Splay Vein Incl. 183.85 184.7 0.85 - 10.45 323.0 1.81 4.39 1,421.5 Splay Vein And Incl. 186.6 187.05 0.45 - 7.88 1,660.0 0.19 0.46 2,310.1 Splay Vein And 196.3 203.35 7.05 3.65 1.32 62.1 0.48 1.01 216.3

Incl. 199.1 199.85 0.75 0.39 3.78 150.0 1.94 2.96 606.6

NP-21-72 237.6 240.5 2.9 1.42 1.61 25.5 0.66 3.03 259.8

NP-21-73 112.85 113.6 0.75 - 1.80 21.1 0.01 0.02 188.0 In Hangingwall And 166.05 170.85 4.8 4.05 0.44 38.0 0.13 0.55 92.3

NP-21-74 351.9 352.2 0.3 - 5.75 236.0 0.89 1.06 1,022.6

NP-21-76 164.55 171.1 6.55 - 2.76 249.8 1.21 3.49 600.9 Splay Vein Incl. 166.9 167.8 0.9 - 11.90 493.0 2.04 8.31 1,812.4 Splay Vein And 168.2 169.05 0.85 - 2.46 474.0 1.44 7.09 871.9 Splay Vein And 180.35 184.2 3.85 2.23 2.41 181.0 0.63 1.46 443.1

Incl. 180.35 181.5 1.15 0.67 5.91 319.0 0.97 1.93 917.9

NP-21-78 227.6 230.6 3 1.56 0.07 8.6 0.10 0.62 31.2

NP-21-79 97.9 99.5 1.6 - 1.82 208.6 0.62 1.72 420.2 In Hangingwall And 202.4 228.25 25.85 11.45 0.57 58.1 0.56 1.40 153.1

NP-21-80 198.8 205.8 7 4.61 5.84 469.5 0.59 1.20 1,026.8

Incl. 202.5 204.8 2.3 1.51 15.10 1,320.9 1.29 2.62 2,740.1

NP-21-83 92.5 92.8 0.3 - 6.57 1,065.0 0.97 4.77 1746.5 In Hangingwall And 101.55 103.2 1.65 - 1.80 234.3 0.64 2.08 450.7 In Hangingwall And 264.7 268.9 4.2 2.22 6.61 90.9 0.75 3.82 807.9

Inc. 266.15 266.55 0.4 0.21 61.80 278.0 2.16 15.6 6,435.4



Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed at the Napoleon Zone on the Napoleon Vein Corridor. Hole numbers are non-sequential due to additional drilling along the vein corridor, every hole with assays received has been reported. Estimated true widths are only calculated for the Main Vein.

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the newly consolidated 9,386.5-hectare Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, a 500 ton per day mill, 35 kilometres of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., Vice President of Technical Services for Vizsla. Mr. Dupuis is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Drill Collar Information

Prospect Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Hole

Depth Napoleon NP-20-55 403,364 2,587,463 513 -64 300 159

NP-20-56 403,454 2,587,382 475 -45 278 246

NP-20-58 403,364 2,587,463 513 -70 300 221

NP-20-59 403,454 2,587,382 475 -52 278 261

NP-20-61 403,394 2,587,458 516 -66 292 227

NP-20-62 403,454 2,587,382 475 -56 278 300

NP-21-65 403,392 2,587,458 516 -68.5 298 258

NP-21-66 403,445 2,587,421 485 -51 273 221

NP-21-68 403,479 2,587,479 514 -55 275 333

NP-21-69 403,445 2,587,421 485 -56 273 240

NP-21-72 403,445 2,587,421 485 -60 273 273

NP-21-73 403,457 2,587,532 505 -42 270 217

NP-21-74 403,592 2,587,408 488 -46 286 437

NP-21-76 403,445 2,587,421 485 -47 285 221

NP-21-78 403,457 2,587,533 505 -58 270 273

NP-21-79 403,445 2,587,421 485 -55 284 267

NP-21-80 403,481 2,587,260 444 -45 269 250

NP-21-83 403,445 2,587,421 485 -60 285 353

Table 2: Drill hole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

