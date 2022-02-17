U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.75
    -22.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,700.00
    -151.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,506.75
    -93.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,063.10
    -14.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    -1.74 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.00
    +14.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.74
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0760
    -0.3760 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,290.61
    -893.99 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.76
    -16.63 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.43
    -52.35 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 218,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. PROVIDES RESULTS FROM ITS 2021 COPPER EXPLORATION PROGRAM AND PLANS FOR 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VCUFF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results from its 2021 airborne geophysical survey at the 100% owned, Blueberry Copper Project ("Blueberry" or the "Project") in central British Columbia and the 2022 exploration plan across the project portfolio.

Highlights:

  • Work at the Project consisted of a high-resolution airborne MobileMT survey.

  • Survey successfully delineated three main magnetic-high anomalies with adjacent resistivity-low features, including an interpreted extension of the geology that hosts the nearby Stars Discovery (0.45% Cu over 204 m).

  • Significant exploration programs are planned for both the Blueberry and Carruthers Pass Projects ("Carruthers Pass") in 2022.

  • Completion of the first anniversary expenditures, cash payment and share issuance commitment for the Carruthers Pass Option Agreement.

  • Vizsla Copper is well funded with $5M in its treasury

Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration commented "The 2021 exploration program at the highly prospective, 100% owned, Blueberry Project was a success. We are very encouraged by the results of the MobileMT survey. The survey provided definition on three prospective magnetic-high anomalies, including an interpreted extension of the geology that hosts the nearby Stars Discovery. These anomalies present compelling porphyry copper style exploration targets. With $5 million in the treasury, we look forward to a follow-up program at Blueberry and our first exploration program on the Carruthers Pass."

2021 Results

Expert Geophysics Ltd. of Newmarket, Ontario, completed a MobileMT survey over Blueberry (Figure 1). A total of 857 line-kilometers of coverage was completed on 300 meter spaced, east-west oriented flight lines. MobileMT is a passive airborne electromagnetic technique that records magnetic (in the air) and electric (on the ground) fields generated by natural sources in the audio frequency range.

Based on the MobileMT survey, three main magnetic high anomalies that are adjacent to resistivity low features represent compelling target areas. These features are defined by large, up to 5 kilometer by 4 kilometer anomalies, which are elliptical in plan view, and plug like and elongated in section view. The westernmost zone is further characterized by a northwest striking trend that may be caused by faulting.

Airborne Magnetic Results (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)
Airborne Magnetic Results (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

2022 Program

Significant exploration programs are planned for the Blueberry and Carruthers Pass Copper Projects.

  • Blueberry

  • Carruthers Pass

About Blueberry

Blueberry is a copper exploration property located in central British Columbia, approximately 30 kilometers southwest of the town of Houston. The Project comprises 16 contiguous mineral claims totalling 11,500 hectares, immediately adjacent to the Stars copper discovery controlled by Aurwest Resources Corp. Blueberry covers an underexplored and till covered portion of the Skeena Arch – a northeast trending, structurally uplifted portion of the Stikine Terrane that is host to numerous porphyry copper deposits. Regional aeromagnetic geophysical data indicate the presence of several large, magnetic-high anomalies within the Project boundary that may represent covered intrusions that are prospective for porphyry copper mineralization.

About Carruthers Pass

Carruthers Pass is a copper-zinc-silver-gold and cobalt volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) property located in northern British Columbia, approximately 75 kilometers southeast of the former producing Kemess copper gold mine owned by Centerra Gold Inc. Carruthers Pass was discovered in 1997 by Phelps Dodge Corporation of Canada (now Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc.). Drilling in 2011 cored a large boulder on the property that returned 3.1 meters of 6.2% copper, 5.8% zinc, 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 192.0 g/t silver. The source of the boulder is likely an outcrop of massive sulphides in the cliffs above. Numerous untested airborne electromagnetic (EM) anomalies exist on the property.

The Carruthers Pass property is approximately 200 kilometers northeast of the community of Smithers. The Kemess Mine Road passes 25 kilometers north and east of the claims while industrial logging roads extend from Takla Lake northward to within 35 kilometers of the property.

Share Issuance

Vizsla Copper has issued an aggregate of 47,619 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares") to Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. ("Cariboo Rose") as per the first anniversary requirements of the Carruthers Pass Option Agreement dated February 17th, 2021. The Consideration Shares were issued at a deemed value of $0.21 per Consideration Share, being the ten-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares. The Consideration Shares issued are subject to a statutory four month plus one day hold period.

Viszla Copper will also issue 83,333 shares at a price of $0.19 per share to a consultant of the company for services provided. These shares are subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a new and well-funded copper exploration company that was recently spun out of Vizsla Silver Corp. with a mandate to explore, acquire and develop quality copper projects around the globe. The Company has two prospective exploration projects in British Columbia, Canada; Blueberry (porphyry copper) and Carruthers Pass (volcanogenic massive sulphide). The Company is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of success in mineral exploration, development and operations.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Steve Blower, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Blower is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/17/c9038.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Palantir revenue tops expectations but earnings fall short

    Palantir Technologies Inc. grew revenue more quickly than anticipated in its latest quarter, though earnings per share fell short of expectations. The software company on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $156.2 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with a loss of $148.3 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. After adjusting for stock-based compensation and other expenses, Palantir earned 2 cents a share, down from 3 cents a share a year earlier, while analysts trac

  • Palantir’s Revenue Topped Estimates. It’s a Shame About the Earnings Miss.

    The data analytics software company also issues first-quarter revenue guidance better than Wall Street estimates.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • PayPal's User Growth Will Slow: Should Investors Worry?

    Since hitting an all-time high of $308.53 last July, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have fallen dramatically, losing more than 60% of their value at Wednesday's prices. The company's revenue growth has decelerated, as the pandemic boost seems to be fading away. Investors are now questioning the payments giant's future.

  • Software firm Palantir boosts revenue view on commercial strength

    Palantir Technologies forecast current-quarter sales above estimates on Thursday, after a steady flow of government contracts and a growing commercial portfolio boosted the data analytics software firm's fourth-quarter revenue. Known for its work with the U.S. Army, the Central Intelligence Agency and other government bodies, Palantir's next leg of growth is widely expected to come from commercial contracts with large businesses.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletF

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Fastly Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall With Russia In Focus; Nvidia, Palantir, DASH Stock Are Earnings Movers

    Futures fell with Russia's Ukraine comments in focus. Investors don't have a trading edge while the market rally is rangebound.

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • QuantumScape stock falls after EV battery maker's Q4 loss

    Shares of QuantumScape Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. QuantumScape also promised to hit several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of samples using the company's proprietary cell format to at least one customer. The company lost $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in

  • Shopify Suffers Biggest Drop Ever on Slowing Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged 17% in Toronto, the most ever, after giving a weaker outlook for growth this year, as online spending resets and consumers face higher inflation. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?“T

  • 21 Stocks That Will Profit From Rising Interest Rates

    The Fed is getting ready to make its move. Prepare your portfolio by buying stocks that benefit from higher rates. Protect it further by using options.

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential

    In this post, we will take a look at ten growth stocks from the semiconductor industry. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight to the top five stocks, then head on over to 5 Semiconductor Stocks With Growth Potential. The semiconductor industry is one of the hottest topics in the technology sector […]