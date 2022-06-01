U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,081.56
    -50.59 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,643.52
    -346.60 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,930.05
    -151.34 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.55
    -31.49 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.47
    +1.80 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.90
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +0.18 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    -0.0088 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2471
    -0.0130 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0530
    +1.3770 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,700.27
    -1,431.59 (-4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.74
    -15.46 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

VizyPay Named Best Place to Work in Financial Technology

VizyPay
·3 min read
VizyPay
VizyPay

Payments processing company ranks for innovative company culture, flourishing employee engagement and investment in talent development

WAUKEE, Iowa, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay, an award-winning leader in payment processing for small businesses across rural America, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by American Banker. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group.

VizyPay was recognized for its one-of-a-kind, people-centered company culture. Dedicated to diversity and inclusivity, VizyPay hires individuals based on attitude, drive and effort – not based on a resume or experience in the payments space. As a result, 95% of its staff is from outside the payments industry and 60% are diverse minorities. Its executive team leads with authenticity and transparency, fostering a fun and positive work environment where new ideas are welcomed and genuine relationships are built. To keep pace with the company’s outstanding success, VizyPay is undergoing a hiring blitz and added 52 to its team of 114 full-time employees in the last three months. This growth enables VizyPay to further expand its innovation and capabilities to better serve its 12,000 merchants across the country.

“You can’t do anything if you don’t have a thriving company culture and people who believe in it,” said Austin Mac Nab, Co-Founder and CEO of VizyPay. “Being intentional about our culture puts VizyPay in the position to better help our merchants in small towns across rural America because we’re motivated to succeed together. This honor showcases the best of #TeamVizy, highlighting our strong internal relationships, our dedication to clients and devotion to the whole company.”

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year’s list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory. The 2022 list included 50 companies and was published by Arizent brands American BankerNational Mortgage News, PaymentsSourceFinancial Planning and Digital Insurance.

“The fintech community continues to grow and provide job opportunities for data scientists, developers, managers and creative thinkers,” said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. “Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a look at FinTechs that lead the pack in areas like human resources policies, perks and culture, which can help people understand which companies might be a fit for them.”

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com or write to penny.crosman@arizent.com.

For more information about VizyPay and its services, visit www.vizypay.com.

About VizyPay
Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with an outstanding 8000% growth since its founding in 2017.

Media Contact
Ericka Rivera
Uproar PR for VizyPay
erivera@uproarpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US Infl

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees on Tuesday night and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk said in the email. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • I want my entire estate to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Growth stocks have been pummeled in the recent market sell-off as rising interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown hit investor sentiment hard. For a long-term investor, though, such periods of correction also offer some of the best opportunities to find growth stocks that could become huge winners in the next decade or so, given their business growth potential. Here are three such growth stocks that look like winners in the making.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • How Much Is 3M Paying in Legal Fees? Now We Know.

    Industrial giant 3M has been dealing with huge legal costs. It is finally telling investors just how much it's spending.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide after data impresses, Dimon warns

    U.S stocks rose early Wednesday as Wall Street entered a fresh month of trading.

  • Is Altria's Future Up in Smoke?

    The tobacco company could be left scrambling as a recent merger has the potential to elevate its competition.