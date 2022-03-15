U.S. markets open in 9 hours 9 minutes

VizyPay Ranks No. 26 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Midwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

VizyPay
·4 min read
VizyPay
VizyPay

With a two-year revenue growth of 387%, the payment processing company breaks into the top 50 in its first Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest appearance

WAUKEE, Iowa, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that leading payment processor VizyPay is No. 26 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest region economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“We began with a team of just one and fully bootstrapped our way to success,” said VizyPay CEO and founder Austin Mac Nab. “Our revolutionary Cash Discount Program, outstanding customer service and innovative products are changing not only what it means to be a cutting-edge technology company, but a game-changing player in the Midwest.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 144 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% and, in 2020 alone, they added 19,821 jobs and nearly $11.7 billion to the Midwest region’s economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Illinois, Noblesville, Indiana, and Overland Park, Kansas, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/midwest starting March 15, 2022.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

VizyPay is an award-winning payment processing company bringing powerful, transparent, money-saving solutions to small businesses across the United States. Completely bootstrapped since its inception in 2017, VizyPay has achieved outstanding success, ranking No. 45 in America and No. 1 in Iowa on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies – placing in the top 1% nationally with an impressive 8,000% revenue growth. The company has rapidly expanded in recent years, installing more than 12,000 merchants across the nation, partnering with more than 700 independent sales contractors and onboarding 70 talented, in-house employees. VizyPay plans to bring even more tech jobs to Iowa and is currently undergoing a hiring blitz to level up to 100 full-time staff.

For more information, visit www.vizypay.com.

About VizyPay
VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.

Media Contact
Ericka Rivera
Uproar PR for VizyPay
erivera@uproarpr.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology
The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs
the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.


