U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.26
    +0.23 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1578
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3470
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4300
    +0.1400 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,822.88
    +2,399.84 (+5.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Vlad Novakovski and Nicole Quinn to elucidate Series A fundraising

Matt Burns
·1 min read

Vlad Novakovski co-founded Lunchclub in 2017 as a way to improve professional networking. In 2020, the company made a large push toward videos (thanks, COVID) and eventually saw enough traction to raise a $24.2 million Series A at a valuation above $100 million. Nicole Quinn from Lightspeed Ventures lead the raise.

We’re thrilled to have both on TechCrunch Live to help explain how to raise a Series A financing round. They’re sticking around the show to give feedback on pitch decks presented by selected startups.

TechCrunch Live also features the TCL Pitch-off, which gives folks in the audience the chance to raise their hand and pitch their startup to our guests, who will give their live feedback.

Nicole Quinn is a leader in venture capital and her portfolio is impressive, with such investments as Cameo, Zola, Goop, Calm, Haus Laboratories and others.

Vlad Novakovski co-founded Lunchclub in 2017 with Scott Wu and Hayley Leibson. In 2019 the company raised a $4 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz with other investments coming in from Quora’s co-founder, the Robinhood co-founders and Flexport’s co-founders. When the pandemic hit in early 2020, the company quickly turned focus to connecting professionals virtually.

Who reached out to whom? What did it take for Quinn to write the check to Novakovski and team? How do they work together now? Join us on TechCrunch Live on Wednesday, October 6, at 12p PT / 3p ET to find out!

TechCrunch Live is 100% free to folks who attend live, but only TechCrunch+ members can access the content on-demand. If you’re not yet an TechCrunch+ member, sign up here.

