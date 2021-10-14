Vladimir Putin Says Crypto Could Possibly Serve Role as Settlement Unit
BeInCrypto –
Vladimir Putin offered an undecided take on cryptocurrencies at the Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow. The Russian President said that cryptocurrencies could find use as a settlement unit, but that it was still too early to say if it could be used in energy transactions.
This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto