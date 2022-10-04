U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,745.00
    +54.75 (+1.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,903.00
    +365.00 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,495.50
    +209.75 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.20
    +30.30 (+1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.29
    +0.66 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.20
    +16.20 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    +0.39 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9861
    +0.0034 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.28
    -2.34 (-7.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7670
    +0.1470 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,892.82
    +720.65 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.29
    +16.94 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,014.27
    +105.51 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

VLC-developer VideoLAN sends legal notice to Indian ministries over ban

Manish Singh
·3 min read

VideoLAN, the developer and operator of popular media player VLC, has filed a legal notice to India’s IT and Telecom ministries, alleging that the Indian bodies failed to notify the software developer and did not afford it a chance for an explanation.

Indian telecom operators have been blocking VideoLAN’s website, where it lists links to downloading VLC, since February of this year, VideoLan president and lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf told TechCrunch in an earlier interview. India is one of the largest markets for VLC.

“Most major ISPs [internet service providers] are banning the site, with diverse techniques,” he said of the blocking in India. The telecom operators began blocking the VideoLan website on February 13 of this year, when the site saw a drop of 80% in traffic from the South Asian market, he said.

Now, VideoLAN, in assistance with local advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation, is using legal means to get answers and redressal. It has sought a copy of the blocking order for banning VideoLAN website in India and an opportunity to defend the case through a virtual hearing.

In the notice, VideoLAN argues that the way Indian ministries have enforced the ban on the website, they violate their own local laws. The letter adds:

As per Rule 8 of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009 (‘Blocking Rules’) and the ruling of the Supreme Court in Shreya Singhal v. Union of India (2015) 5 SCC 1, government officers responsible for issuing a blocking order are required to: (i) make all reasonable efforts to identify the originator or intermediary hosting the information to be blocked, (ii) issue a notice to such person, (iii) provide a hearing to such person before the concerned authority, and (iv) provide a copy of a reasoned blocking order to the person concerned prior to the hearing. Despite this, the URL, which allows users to download VLC was blocked by the DoT without any prior notice, or an opportunity of hearing to VideoLAN.

Indian telecom operators have not explained why they have blocked the VideoLan website, but some speculate that it could be because of a misinterpretation of a security warning from earlier this year.

Security firm Symantec reported in April this year that the hacker group Cicada, which has ties with the Chinese government, was exploiting VLC Media Player as well as several other popular applications to gain remote access to the victim’s computers. Kempf said he or his firm had not been contacted by any Indian government agency and the block is likely a result of a misunderstanding of the Chinese security issue.

But by blocking the website, India is pushing its citizens to “shady websites that are running hacked version of VLC. So they are endangering their own citizens with this ban,” Kempf said earlier.

In the legal notice, VideoLAN warns that failure to comply with its request will compel the open source firm to initiate legal proceedings. "Any such proceedings, if initiated, shall be solely at your risk, cost, and for breach of your own rules,” the notice adds.

Recommended Stories

  • Will the new locally made Mercedes-Benz model help India's EV sector?

    Mercedes-Benz’s new “made in India” car is unlikely to give India’s fledgeling electric vehicles (EV) market the push it needs.

  • New destination sought for axed UK built Mars rover

    British engineers want to reversion their Mars robotic technology for work on the lunar surface.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn 'cautiously optimistic' about Q4 outlook

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday it was "cautiously optimistic" about its fourth-quarter revenue outlook after reporting record-breaking September sales. Like other global manufacturers, the Taiwanese company, a major Apple Inc supplier, could be vulnerable to slowing consumer tech demand as the global economy faces the possibility of recession and inflation soars, especially in Europe and the United States. But the company said in a statement it was "cautiously optimistic" about the outlook for the final three months of 2022, and maintained its full-year guidance of growth given in August, from previous guidance of flattish revenue.

  • Ryanair breaks its September traffic record

    Ryanair flew 15.9 million passengers in September, its third busiest month ever and up 13% on pre-COVID levels as the low-cost carrier consolidates its position as Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers. The jump in traffic meant Ryanair also flew more passengers in September than in any of its busiest summer months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Until this year, its busiest month was August 2019 when it carried 14.9 million passengers.

  • Apple iPhone exports from India top $1 billion in 5 months - Bloomberg News

    The outbound shipments of India-made iPhones, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months through March 2023, almost double when compared to the year through March 2022, the report said, citing sources. Apple started making the iPhone 13 in India earlier this year, and the company announced last week its plans to manufacture the latest iPhone 14.

  • Google shuts down translation feature in China

    Google has shut down its translation services in China, citing low usage in the mainland country. Google confirmed the move in a statement to The Hill on Monday after CNBC reported that the website dedicated to the translation service now redirects users to the Hong Kong version of the service. “We are discontinuing Google Translate…

  • Optus Hires Deloitte to Review Cyberattack

    SYDNEY--Optus has hired external consultants to undertake an independent review of a massive data breach that exposed the personal information of nearly 10 million customers. Optus, one of Australia's largest telecommunications companies and a unit of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., said Monday that it has engaged Deloitte to perform a forensic assessment of the cyberattack and the circumstances surrounding it. The cyberattack exposed personal information of 9.8 million customers dating back to 2017, including names, dates of birth, phone numbers and passport numbers, the company said earlier.

  • Hacker has returned 70% of stolen US$23 mln in funds: Transit Swap

    Cross-chain DEX (decentralized exchange) aggregator Transit Swap was exploited, resulting in US$23 million lost funds, crypto auditor SlowMist said on Sunday. The hacker has returned 70% of the stolen funds, Transit Swap said on the same day. See related article: Nomad’s US$200 million hack; Saylor steps down Fast facts Transit Swap has not returned the […]

  • LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES AWARDED NEXT PHASE FTTH CONTRACT BY KTUNAXA NATION COUNCIL VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $805,000

    LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("Lite Access") (TSXV: LTE) (OTC: LTCCF) a world leader in the fibre optic products and advanced installation methodologies, is pleased to announce that the Ktunaxa Nation Council ('KNC') has awarded the second phase of a Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) construction project to the Company, valued at approximately $805,000.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Will Federal Spending Be A Bright Spot?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Google Drops Translate App in China

    How do you say 'so long' in Mandarin? Alphabet's Google announced yesterday it would shutter its translation services in mainland China,...

  • UK crypto connected to CBDC tech up 16% in a week

    The Quant Network has surged throughout September, seeing an almost 50% rally despite the majority of blue-chip cryptocurrencies having a dismal month.

  • Google Pulls Translation App From China

    Google discontinued its Google Translate service in mainland China citing low usage, marking another retreat by the U.S. tech giant from the country.

  • Bitcoin miner reserves hit lowest level since Feb 2010

    Bitcoin miner reserves are at their lowest level since February 2010, showing miners offloading their holdings, according to data from IntoTheBlock. See related article: Bitcoin mining difficulty drops 2% after reaching all-time high in last adjustment Fast facts There were 1,908,672 BTC in miners’ reserves on Friday, down from 2,030,434 BTC at the end of […]

  • TikTok will reportedly bring live shopping to the US this holiday season

    TikTok plans to bring its live shopping "TikTok Shop" feature to North America using outsourced technology.

  • Hackers release 500GB of data stolen in LA school district ransomware attack

    500GB of sensitive data has leaked following a ransomware attack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, including Social Security and health info.

  • TikTok said to be launching live shopping in the US

    TikTok is hunting for partners to launch its live shopping offering in the U.S. as it is looking to outsource operations for these features. According to a report from Financial Times, the short video app has been talking with California-based TalkShopLive to provide infrastructure for live shopping features on TikTok. TalkShopLive takes a 10% commission from sellers for providing its services, and TikTok is likely to cover that cost for the initial phase of the project.

  • Hackers Compromise 500GB Of Data In This Education Hack

    Hackers released a cache of data stolen during a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, seen as the most significant education breach in recent years. Vice Society, a Russian-speaking group known for targeting schools and the education sector, claimed responsibility for the ransomware attack last month, TechCrunch reports. The hack disrupted the LAUSD's access to email, computer systems and applications and published the data stolen from the school district over the weekend

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    As one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, this dog-inspired token's supporters want to see a meteoric price rise.

  • Tesla Deliveries Bounce Back to Record, Though Dented by Distribution Delays

    Tesla vehicle deliveries rebounded to a record in the most recent quarter, though the figure was short of Wall Street’s forecasts and leaves the company requiring a further increase in the final three months of 2022 to meet annual growth objectives. Tesla on Sunday said it had delivered 343,830 vehicles to customers in the three-month period ended in September, up from about 255,000 in the prior quarter that was dented by a temporary shutdown of its factory in China. Deliveries were up roughly 42% from last year’s third quarter, when Tesla handed over 241,000 vehicles.