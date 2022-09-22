U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,806.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,317.00
    +35.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,688.75
    -21.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.20
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    +1.28 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.70
    +6.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.70
    +0.22 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9873
    +0.0029 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5500
    +0.0400 (+1.14%)
     

  • Vix

    27.57
    +0.41 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.9300
    -3.1060 (-2.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,194.05
    -38.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.01
    +0.14 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,219.00
    -18.64 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

VM HOTEL ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE PYURE COMPANY INC. AS ITS QUALIFYING ACQUISITION

0
·12 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Transaction to Introduce The Pyure Company Inc. as a Publicly-Listed Company and Create a Platform to Further Develop Pyure's Position as a Leading Disruptor in the fast-growing Global Indoor Air Quality market through the Manufacture and Distribution of its Patented Dynamic Air and Surface Purification Technology and its Indoor Air Quality Management Platform.

  • The Global Indoor Air Quality market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic and the need for healthier air.

  • Pyure's technology significantly reduces Covid-19 and other viruses, bacteria, and mold in air and on surfaces through an active Indoor Air and Surface purification solution.

  • Pyure has developed a patented disruptive technology that replicates the way sunlight sanitizes the atmosphere by generating hydroxyls and diffusing natural molecules that clean all air and surfaces within a treated space.

  • Pyure serves major international blue-chip B2B customers and sells portable and induct units through profitable distribution agreements with an established network of specialized distributors and channel partners.

  • Global Indoor Air Quality demand is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years with a compound annual growth rate reaching USD$22.8 Billion in 2028.

  • With a 15-year operating history, Pyure has developed a strong reputation with an experienced management team with industry subject matter expertise who will stay in place following closing.

  • VMH will acquire Pyure for share consideration at a value of approximately USD$250 million.

  • Pyure will look to complete a debt or equity financing round for at least USD$15 million prior to closing.

  • The acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2022.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. (TSX: VMH.U) (TSX: VMH.WT.U) ("VMH"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement") to acquire, through a series of transactions, all of the issued and outstanding shares of The Pyure Company Inc. ("Pyure"), which would, if consummated, qualify as VMH's qualifying acquisition (the "Qualifying Acquisition"). The Qualifying Acquisition will introduce Pyure as a publicly-listed company.

Pyure, which is located in Boynton Beach, Florida, manufactures and distributes hydroxyl air purification technology and provides comprehensive design, commissioning, and maintenance services. Pyure offers active purification with a technology that replicates the way sunlight sanitizes the atmosphere by generating hydroxyls and diffusing natural molecules that clean all air and surfaces in the indoor space.  Pyure has also developed a cloud-based Indoor Air Quality Management platform that can monitor and control its devices and generate recurring revenues through a SaaS-like model that delivers indoor air quality as a service.

The worldwide Covid-19 pandemic brought attention to Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and society's increased awareness and concern about IAQ has significantly increased the demand for IAQ purification solutions. Global IAQ demand is expected to grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) reaching USD$22.8 Billion in 2028. (Source: Air Purifier Market Analysis, 2017 – 2028, Opportunities Beyond COVID-19 Crisis).

Existing IAQ purification options of fresh air ventilation, High Efficiency Particulate (HEPA) filters, Germicidal Ultra Violet (UV), and surface cleaning with chemicals, provide limited protection against airborne pathogens and can increase energy consumption by 25% or more and also increase operating and labour costs. Pyure believes each of these options have compromises and inherent limitations relative to      Pyure's technology: HEPA and other filter systems are passive approaches to purification; they only treat air that passes through them, have no effect on surfaces and restrict air flow, leading to increased energy consumption and shortened equipment life; fresh air ventilation increases energy costs and only dilutes airborne pathogens, with no effect on surfaces; chemical treatments are costly, generate air pollutants, and do not destroy airborne pathogens. In nature, the sun produces hydroxyls that destroy viruses, bacteria, mold, and pollutants. Pyure's patented UV-based technology replicates nature's hydroxyl production indoors to rapidly and effectively reduce pathogens, including the COVID-19 virus, in air and on surfaces.

VMH believes that the increasing and unmet global demand for IAQ, coupled with the absence of a dominant effective and affordable technological solution that is also energy efficient, creates a timely opportunity for Pyure's technology to quickly gain considerable worldwide market share.

Pyure is currently advancing its business strategy to sell IAQ as a service and build the world's most extensive cloud-based database of air quality data through its Internet of Things (IoT) platform and proprietary database. Pyure has upgraded its product line with wireless communication and IoT capabilities in partnership with Rockwell Automation, Inc. and PTC Inc., which, among other service capabilities, provides Pyure with a centralized IoT platform and advanced automation capabilities. The fully IoT-enabled product portfolio provides customers with real-time local and remote monitoring, diagnostics, and control capabilities, and integration with building management and HVAC management systems on a local and national scale. It also provides operators and building management systems with IAQ monitoring which can provide significant energy savings when integrated with HVAC controls. These unique advantages are expected to allow Pyure to leverage connectivity across its products and amongst its customers to accelerate subscription and consumable recurring sales.

Pyure currently focuses on commercial, institutional, and industrial end-users (B2B) primarily within the United States and Canadian markets and plans to increase its presence in Europe and other foreign countries. Pyure's portable and induct units are currently sold through profitable distribution agreements with an extensive network of distributors and channel partners to customers in 12 countries. Current distribution agreements cover the following end-users: HVAC; Janitorial & Sanitation; Remediation; Hospitals; and IT/IS infrastructure.  Pyure has also secured blue chip direct customers and believes these customers and channel partners will drive revenue growth that will accelerate over the next 18 months. Pyure has developed a detailed plan to establish a dedicated international team (with a focus on the EU and other strategic markets) to oversee market development, regional manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, regulatory affairs, and customer service.

VMH believes that with the recent achievements and organizational preparations undertaken by Pyure's management, the company has reached an inflection point in its business life cycle. VMH's strong relationships and experience in the North American real estate market is expected to create new market opportunities for Pyure's technology.  VMH believes that the credibility gained with being a publicly-traded company will benefit management with access to institutional and retail capital markets, a professional investor relations strategy and campaign, and exposure to large institutional real estate customers.

Ian McAuley and Tom Wenner, VMH's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively, will continue in their current roles post-closing and they will be supported by the Pyure management team currently in place.

Summary of the Qualifying Acquisition

VMH, TPCI MergerSub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a wholly owned subsidiary of VMH created to facilitate the acquisition, Pyure, HGI Industries Inc. ("HGI"), a predecessor and majority shareholder of Pyure, and certain other management shareholders have entered into the Business Combination Agreement dated September 22, 2022, whereby, among other things, VMH will, indirectly through a series of transactions, acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Pyure.

The Qualifying Acquisition values Pyure at approximately US$250 million, subject to certain adjustments. In consideration for the acquisition of Pyure, approximately 25,000,000 common shares of VMH ("New Pyure Common Shares") will be issued to the existing shareholders of Pyure. In connection with the Qualifying Acquisition, certain outstanding options to acquire Pyure shares will be exchanged for options to acquire New Pyure Common Shares. As a result of the Qualifying Acquisition, Pyure will become an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of VMH. Following closing of the Qualifying Acquisition, VMH intends to change its name to reflect its acquisition of Pyure.

In connection with the Qualifying Acquisition, certain shareholders of Pyure and HGI, representing the holders of at least that number of Pyure shares and HGI shares, respectively, required to approve the Qualifying Acquisition, have entered into support agreements with VMH whereby, among other things, such shareholders have agreed to approve the Qualifying Acquisition and any other matter necessary for approval in connection with the Qualifying Acquisition.

Certain Pyure and HGI shareholders will be required to enter into a lock-up agreement pursuant to which they will agree not to, directly or indirectly, sell assign or transfer the New Pyure Common Shares held by them, other than in accordance with the provisions of the lock-up agreement. Similarly, VM HA Sponsor LP and VM HA Sponsor Corp., the sponsors of VMH, and certain VMH directors will also be required to enter into a lock-up agreement pursuant to which they will agree not to, directly or indirectly, sell assign or transfer the VMH founders shares held by them, other than in accordance with the provisions of the lock-up agreement.

Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, certain of the management shareholders of Pyure have agreed to a hold back of 5% of the New Pyure Common Shares otherwise deliverable to them under the agreement as security for the limited indemnification obligations of such management shareholders to VMH under the Business Combination Agreement.

The Qualifying Acquisition is subject to certain customary closing conditions, as well as the condition that Pyure completes a debt or equity financing round of at least USD$15 million prior to closing.

The Qualifying Acquisition is intended to constitute VMH's qualifying acquisition under Part X of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). The closing of the Qualifying Acquisition, which is subject to obtaining certain regulatory approvals, the satisfaction of certain conditions (including the approval of the TSX) and the continued listing of VMH's common shares on the TSX, is anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022. If the Business Combination Agreement is terminated and the closing does not occur, each of Pyure and HGI, on the one hand, and VMH and Merger Sub, on the other, shall be responsible to pay the transaction expenses incurred by such party. If the closing occurs, all of the transaction expenses will be paid following closing.

A copy of the Business Combination Agreement will be available under VMH's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which will contain further information in respect of the Qualifying Acquisition. VMH will also file a non-offering prospectus in accordance with the rules of the TSX in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, in due course.

Advisors

Echelon Wealth Partners are acting as financial advisors to VMH. Goodmans LLP and Hodgson Russ LLP are serving as legal counsel to VMH.

About VM Hotel Acquisition Corp.

VMH is a SPAC incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a qualifying acquisition within a specified period of time. VMH's head office is located at Brookfield Place, 161 Bay Street, Suite 2420, Toronto, ON, M5J 2S1 and the registered office is located at 700 West Georgia Street, Floor 25, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1B3.

About The Pyure Company Inc.

Pyure is an air purification technology company located in Boynton Beach, Florida. Pyure was incorporated on September 2, 2020 as a Delaware Corporation. Shortly after its incorporation, Pyure acquired all of the assets, contracts and liabilities from HGI, which assets formed the entirety of its business. Pyure manufactures and distributes hydroxyl air purification solutions and provides comprehensive design, commissioning, and maintenance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects VMH's current expectations regarding future events. The words "anticipate", "could", should", "will", "expect", "intend", "may", "project" and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the following: the completion and proposed terms of, and matters relating to, the Qualifying Acquisition, including the satisfaction of the conditions to consummate the Qualifying Acquisition, and the expected timing related thereto; the expected operations, financial results and condition of VMH following the Qualifying Acquisition;  the expected benefits of the Qualifying Acquisition to VMH; and the expectations regarding trends in the air purification industry and overall market growth rates. Forward-looking information in this press release is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond VMH and Pyure's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: conditions precedent or approvals required for the Qualifying Acquisition not being obtained; there can be no assurance that the Qualifying Acquisition will be completed on the expected terms, or at all; Pyure being unable to succeed in establishing, maintaining, and strengthening its brand; Pyure being unable to protect its intellectual property; Pyure being unable to control costs associated with its operations; unfavourable economic conditions adversely affecting Pyure's operations; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related prophylactic measure could have a material and adverse effect on Pyure's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; declines or unanticipated changes in customer demand; possible departures from the combined senior management team; integration risks associated with acquisitions; Pyure may not be able to successfully implement its business strategy on a timely basis or at all, and may be unable to manage future growth effectively; Pyure's business may be adversely affected by various operating risks common to the air purification industry, including competition from competitors who may have greater financial resources and established manufacturing, distribution and marketing capabilities; non-performance of third-party vendors and contractors; regulatory approvals and timely product launches; and market reception of the products and services; as well as the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the investor presentation to be filed and those to be set out in the preliminary prospectus, which will be available under VMH's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. VMH and its sponsors undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE VM Hotel Acquisition Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c6500.html

Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Powell Has Pretty Much Sealed the Fate of the Short-Term Stock Market

    Here's what I see ahead -- and key areas of the S&P 500 -- as Powell and Co. punch back at inflation.

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • Before You Buy the Adobe Stock Dip, Take a Hard Look at Microsoft

    Both companies are trying to make blockbuster acquisitions, but one looks better positioned to do so.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Why Alibaba, Amazon, and Meta Platforms Stocks Tumbled on Wednesday

    Unfortunately, the latest rate hike came with a bit of collateral damage. With that as a backdrop, shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) slipped as much as 5%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 3.1%, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped as much as 2.8%. There was very little in the way of company-specific news behind the sell-off, but fears regarding the Fed's continued rate hikes and lower growth forecasts succeeded in dragging these technology stocks even lower.

  • Carl Icahn to investors: ‘The worst is yet to come’

    Wall Street icon Carl Icahn has a warning for his fellow investors: “The worst is yet to come.” Speaking on Wednesday at MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas in Money festival via a remote feed, the 86-year-old Icahn delivered that grim assessment of the economy, but also spoke of areas of opportunity for investors.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Axsome Therapeutics, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The bear market hasn't dragged down Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). The biotech company specializes in treating central nervous system conditions. And it's been on a roll with good news -- and share performance -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • Li Auto stock jumps after moving up launch of 6-seat SUV Li L8, priced just above $56,500

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. surged 6.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to bounce off the previous session's four-month closing low, after the China-based electric vehicle maker said it was moving up the launch of its Li L8 six-seat sport utility vehicle (SUV) to Sept. 30 due to strong demand. The company said it will unveil the Li L8 on Sept. 30, priced below RMB400,000 (about $56,532) with deliveries to start in early November. "We decided to move our launch date for Li L8 forward based on overwhelm

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says Stock Market Downside Risk Is Limited; Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last three months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t go much lower from here. JPMorgan global market strategist Marko Kolanovic is taking a guardedly optimistic view of the coming year, noting: "We believe that any downside from here

  • Accenture Hit by Strong Dollar. Its Sales Forecast Disappoints.

    The IT services company estimated revenue in the range of $15.2 billion to $15.75 billion for its first fiscal quarter, lower than the $16.17 billion expected by analysts.