VM HOTEL ACQUISITION CORP. FILES PRELIMINARY NON-OFFERING PROSPECTUS

·2 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. ("VMH") has, in accordance with applicable rules, filed a non-offering preliminary prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (other than Quebec) in respect of its proposed qualifying acquisition (the "Qualifying Acquisition") with The Pyure Company Inc. ("Pyure") and has obtained a receipt for the Preliminary Prospectus dated as of the date hereof.

On September 22, 2022, VMH announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement to effect a business combination (the "Business Combination") and acquire, through a series of transactions, all of the issued and outstanding shares of Pyure, which would, if consummated, qualify as VMH's Qualifying Acquisition. Upon completion of the Business Combination, VMH will be renamed Pyure Enterprises Inc.

Advisors

Echelon Wealth Partners are acting as financial advisors to VMH. Goodmans LLP and Hodgson Russ LLP are serving as legal counsel to VMH.

About VM Hotel Acquisition Corp.

VMH is a SPAC incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a qualifying acquisition within a specified period of time. VMH's head office is located at Brookfield Place, 161 Bay Street, Suite 2420, Toronto, ON, M5J 2S1 and the registered office is located at 700 West Georgia Street, Floor 25, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1B3.

About The Pyure Company Inc.

Pyure is an air purification technology company located in Boynton Beach, Florida. Pyure was incorporated on September 2, 2020 as a Delaware Corporation. Shortly after its incorporation, Pyure acquired all of the assets, contracts and liabilities from HGI Industries Inc., which assets formed the entirety of its business. Pyure manufactures and distributes hydroxyl air purification solutions and provides comprehensive design, commissioning, and maintenance services.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c1916.html

