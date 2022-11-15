U.S. markets closed

VM HOTEL ACQUISITION CORP. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

·1 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. (TSX: VMH.U) (TSX: VMH.WT.U) ("VMH") is reporting its financial results as of September 30, 2022 and for the three months ended September 30, 2022. VMH's unaudited interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under VMH's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About VM Hotel Acquisition Corp.

VMH is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a qualifying acquisition within a specified period of time. VMH's head office is located at Brookfield Place, 161 Bay Street, Suite 2420, Toronto, ON, M5J 2S1 and its registered office is located at 1600 - 925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3L2.

SOURCE VM Hotel Acquisition Corp

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c8619.html

