VM HOTEL ACQUISITION CORP. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. (TSX: VMH.U) and (VMH.WT.U) ("VMH") is reporting its financial results as of March 31, 2022 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022. VMH's unaudited interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under VMH's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About VM Hotel Acquisition Corp.

VMH is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a qualifying acquisition within a specified period of time. VMH's head office is located at Brookfield Place, 161 Bay Street, Suite 2420, Toronto, ON, M5J 2S1 and its registered office is located at 1600 - 925 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC V6C 3L2.

