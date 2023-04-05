Vmoto (ASX:VMT) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Vmoto (ASX:VMT) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Vmoto, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = AU$13m ÷ (AU$81m - AU$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Vmoto has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Auto industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Vmoto, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Vmoto's ROCE Trending?

Vmoto has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 22% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Vmoto is utilizing 350% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Vmoto's ROCE

Overall, Vmoto gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 516% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

