VMware Cuts ‘Limited’ Number of Jobs; Still Lists 2,000 Openings

(Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc., the software maker majority owned by Dell Technologies Inc., said it cut a “limited” number of jobs this week as part of a regular review of its workforce.

The company declined to say how many jobs were cut and in what areas. VMware said it’s still hiring for open roles and lists about 2,000 on its website.

“We can confirm that there have been a limited number of changes to our workforce this month,” the Palo Alto, California-based company said in a statement. “This is a part of regular workforce rebalancing that ensures resources across VMware’s global businesses and geographies are aligned with strategic objectives and customer needs. We have an active employee support program to ensure, where possible, impacted employees will be redeployed to open roles within VMware. We continue to recruit in areas of strategic importance for the company.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Dina Bass in Seattle at dbass2@bloomberg.net;Mark Gurman in San Francisco at mgurman1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Andrew Pollack, Alistair Barr

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.