VNA Expands Access to Mental and Behavioral Health Services in Bolingbrook and Romeoville, Will County

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / According to the American Psychological Association (APA.org), the demand for mental health treatment continues to rise, with growing concerns over the ongoing pandemic, state of the economy, and other socio and economic factors a key component of stress, anxiety, depression, and more.

As a humanitarian not-for-profit organization that's dedicated to providing comprehensive primary care, VNA is stepping up to fill the void. This quarter, VNA is excited to announce that it has expanded its mental and behavioral health services to in the greater Bolingbrook and Romeoville, Will County communities.

The Growing Demand for Mental and Behavioral Health Services

Over the last few years, individuals across Will County (and the nation) have felt the impact of the pandemic, inflation, lost jobs, social isolation, international conflicts, and more. According to research from the APA, psychologists are reporting a significant increase in demand for mental health services. This increase is mostly attributed to increases in depression and anxiety.

County Health Rankings in Illinois Show a Troubling Ratio of Mental Health Services per Capita

County Health Rankings for Illinois reveals that the population to provider ratio for mental health services is 880:1 for Will County. This is a disparaging figure considering the overall ratio for Illinois is 440:1.

This disparity in need vs availability is a concerning one for Will County residents who desperately need help, highlighting the need for urgent expansion of services within the county.

VNA Expansion of Mental and Behavioral health services in Bolingbrook and Romeoville

Conveniently located in Bolingbrook and Romeoville, VNA Health Care is eager to serve the surrounding communities with high-quality care and services, and is open to patients of all ages.

Each of these locations is utilizes innovative medical technology, and staffed with talented healthcare professionals dedicated to serving patients with dignity, respect, and compassion.

VNA Health Center - Bolingbrook

Address: 396 Remington Boulevard #230, Bolingbrook, IL

Phone: (630) 593-7985

VNA Health Center - Romeoville

Address: 160 N. Independence Blvd. (Rt 53), Romeoville, IL

Phone: (630) 593-7985

Comprehensive Primary Care

In addition to behavioral and mental health services, VNA offers a wide range of comprehensive primary care services including but not limited to:

Woman's health

Pregnancy care and deliveries

Pediatrics

Family practice and internal medicine

Home-based services

Senior care services

Community health services

Laboratory testing and vaccination services

Vision, dental, podiatry, pharmacy, and dietician

About VNA Health Care

VNA Health Care is a community-based, patient-centric, not-for-profit healthcare provider serving the greater Chicagoland area with compassionate and convenient healthcare.

Proudly contributing to the health and wellness of over 75,000 patients yearly, VNA Health Care welcomes and encourages new and existing patients to schedule an appointment for their annual physical and cervical cancer screening.

Those interested in learning more or making an appointment can reach out to VNA Health Care at www.vnahealth.com or by calling 630-892-4355.

All patients are welcome, including those with Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, or no insurance at all.

Website: www.vnahealth.com

Phone Number: 630-892-4355

Email: communications@vnahealth.com

