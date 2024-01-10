VNA Health finds a new home in Neptune after seven years in Holmdel

NEPTUNE - VNA Health Group has moved its headquarters to an office building on Route 66, leaving the former Vonage building after the Holmdel campus was sold to a health care developer.

The 24,000-square-foot suite on the fourth floor at 3600 Route 66 is smaller than the former offices it had subleased from Vonage at 23 Main St. in Holmdel. VNA Health Group, the state's largest nonprofit provider of home health, hospice and home-based primary care, moved from its landmark Red Bank offices to Holmdel in 2017.

The new office will give it the flexibility the organization needs in the post-COVID workplace, said Christopher Rinn, VNA Health Group's chief executive officer. These days, some workers are in the office while others work remotely or from home.

"We have a beautiful space there that is really conducive to back office work and the training and support that we give our employees based here in New Jersey," Rinn said.

The COVID pandemic changed health care and the way companies conduct business, he said. They became more nimble and flexible.

"In health care, we were suffering through a health care workforce crisis so we found ourselves currently in a world where as an organization, in order to attract the best talent, in order to make sure that we are able to serve our patients and community well, we have to be flexible."

VNA Health Group's new offices are in a "great location" in a building off the Garden State Parkway with a large café and training center, said Suzanne Macnow, senior vice president at CBRE, who represented the landlord and VNA in the lease transaction.

The space has a "high-end build out" by AIG, whose lease is expiring, with a layout that includes large open areas and glass, Macnow said.

"Ownership realizes how important the VNA is to the community and wanted to ensure he accommodated them," Macnow said. "We are all very excited to ensure they have the perfect space to continue the great work they do."

The Asbury Park Press is among the other tenants in the building.

Veris Residential, formerly Mack-Cali Corp., sold 23 Main St. in Holmdel, which at 350,000 square feet is one of the largest office buildings in Monmouth and Ocean counties, to an affiliate of Community Healthcare Associates, a Bloomfield developer.

Vonage moved its offices across Holmdel to Bell Works.

In November, Holmdel's Township Committee voted to conduct a redevelopment study of the property. Last March, before the property was sold, CHA Partners shared a proposal with township officials to build a 453-unit long-term care facility. It was not approved nor formally submitted.

