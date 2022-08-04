VNPT Group partners with Comviva to deliver advanced digital customer experience

Comviva's AI-driven MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio to deliver personalized experience in real-time to drive growth

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with VNPT Group, the second-largest Telecom operator in Vietnam to accelerate its Customer Value Management program. As a part of the engagement, Comviva shall deploy its flagship MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio solution to deliver real-time, personalized, and contextual communications. Comviva shall also equip VNPT Group with its AI workbench and Data Science solution (MobiLytix AIx) that offers pre-built Machine Learning models to accelerate time to market. The partnership has also involved COMIT Corporation who is the Vietnamese overall solution partner for this engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dien Hy Ngo, Deputy General Director at VNPT Group said, "We are delighted to partner with Comviva and build a next generation digital customer experience platform for our customers. The cooperation is in the initial stage of implementation and is expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2022. We hope that our partnership with Comviva shall empower us to derive insights and deepen personalized services to customers."

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Sanyal, EVP & Chief Operating Officer for Customer Value Solutions at Comviva said, "We are thrilled to partner with VNPT Group in their transformation journey. With the rapid advancement in the digital economy, Comviva is leading the way with its continuous innovation on the Customer Experience platform. MobiLytix Marketing studio has a proven track record of customer success with its AI-driven next-generation capabilities to execute omnichannel high-impact marketing programs in real-time, for boosting revenue and customer lifetime value."

Also, commenting on the partnership, Dinh Long Nguyen, Vice President of COMIT Corporation said, "MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio platform will significantly transform the experience for VNPT customers. With the next generation AI-driven data science framework, marketing campaigns will be delivered in real-time with personalized and contextual messages. We are honored to be a part of the project that promises deep impact."

MobiLytix™ is a leading marketing technology platform globally that unifies customer engagement, loyalty & rewards management, data science and intelligent AI-driven automation capabilities within a single platform to execute campaigns real-time and at scale. With over 200 million deployed customer base and clients achieving high incremental revenues, MobiLytix™ has a proven track record of customer success.

