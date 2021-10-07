U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.95
    +48.40 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,839.54
    +422.55 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,698.98
    +197.07 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.31
    +38.35 (+1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.85
    +1.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6260
    +0.2120 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,133.98
    -601.65 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.39
    -2.37 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

VNUE Takes Legal Action Against Alleged Serial Toxic Lender Acting as Unregistered Dealer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / VNUE, Inc. (OTC PINK:"VNUE") announced today that the Company has commenced a lawsuit against Power Up Lending Group, Ltd. and its CEO, Kurt Cramer, in the United States Federal District Court for the Eastern District of New York, in order to challenge and rescind several convertible note transactions that the company believes were unlawfully made and performed by Power Up as part of an alleged and potentially illegal convertible note business stemming over several years.

The industry for these types of note investments, sometimes referred to as "toxic lending," has been under heightened scrutiny and investigation by the Securities & Exchange Commission. It is the company's position that Power Up, and numerous other lenders purporting to be "investors" that prey on small OTC Markets companies, failed to register as dealers, violating Section 15(a)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Per the SEC's website (sec.gov), the SEC has commenced actions against several lenders accused by the SEC of violating this provision, including John Fife and his companies; Justin Keener and his company JMJ Financial; John D. Fierro and his company JDF Funding; Chip Rice and his company Carebourn Capital, GPL Ventures, LLC; and Ibriham Almagarby and his company Microcap Equity Group, LLC (MEG).

All of the SEC actions have been brought based on those lenders' failure to register as a dealer, and purveyors that buy convertible notes, convert the notes to stock, then sell the stock into the public markets and fail to register as a dealer violate the securities laws. A copy of the complaint will be published to our website, www.vnue.com.

VNUE, Inc.'s CEO, Zach Bair, stated "When we took these notes, we did so reluctantly, because we had no other funding source at the time, and it was either that, or be unable to execute our business plan. The intent was always to pay them off rather than have them convert to shares. But it was only recently through our attorneys that we learned that they were alleged to be unregistered dealers, taking advantage of dozens of small companies like ours, and likely breaking the law in the process. No one really likes to get involved in litigation, but VNUE will no longer tolerate these predatory lenders profiting off of our shareholders and the hard work of our staff."

The company has recently taken several steps to dramatically improve its balance sheet and to control the trajectory of the company and improve shareholder value. VNUE has, over the past several months, eliminated millions of dollars in convertible debt, including completely restructuring its largest convertible note into a simple note with ordinary business terms for repayment in cash, not stock. The Company will soon be disclosing in an upcoming regulatory filing that our attorneys have also forced the complete cancellation of another transaction that could have decimated the company's stock value.

Today's lawsuit announcement is a decisive step taken by the company, on behalf of its shareholders, and sends a strong message that these types of lenders are not welcome, and that the Company now has the resources to take a proactive approach to claw back lost shareholder value, such as that due to Power Up's alleged unlawful activities. We have instructed our attorneys to provide information to the SEC in any investigation of any and all potential lenders that the Company had contracted with and believes to possibly be non-registered but acting as dealers, and we will be keeping our shareholders apprised of the progress of this case.

We cannot express any opinion at this time on whether the company will be successful in its suit against Power Up, nor can we estimate the value of any stock or cash recovery if successful. Additionally, the cases referenced above may still be in litigation, so it is not the Company's place or right to determine whether or not the SEC will be successful; the cases noted are provided for informational and background purposes only.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC:VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE also holds a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International, a new live music venue & restaurant chain that was recently launched in Clearwater Beach Florida, and which is expanding globally, with new locations recently opened in Key West, FL, and Oxford, MS.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Press Contact:

For VNUE
Jersey Tomato Press
Diane Lilli
JerseyTPress@gmail.com
973.868.9028

SOURCE: VNUE, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667276/VNUE-Takes-Legal-Action-Against-Alleged-Serial-Toxic-Lender-Acting-as-Unregistered-Dealer

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    What happened Electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped Thursday morning, rallying 7.5% by 11:45 a.m. EDT after a huge analyst upgrade. So what Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Nio stock to buy with a price target of $56 a share, representing a whopping 66% upside from the stock's Wednesday closing price.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) rocketed nearly 25% by 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Fueling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) stock was an upbeat outlook. New Fortress Energy held an investor update call today to discuss its natural gas supply and earnings goals.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Were Surging Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were rallying today on news of thawing tensions between the U.S. and China after President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold a virtual summit. Additionally, Charlie Munger's Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) revealed in a filing earlier this week that it upped its stake in Alibaba by 83%. Chinese stocks are often sensitive to geopolitical events, and news that Biden and Xi will meet later this year could signal a thaw in relations between China and the U.S. The Trump administration attempted to pressure China via a trade war, and Biden seems to want to unwind some of the tariffs imposed during the Trump years.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • Why the recent market decline was likely just a shakeout before a major rally

    The recent market decline has many people wondering if this is the start of a bigger correction, or just a shakeout before a fourth quarter rally? I’m leaning towards the latter for the following reasons: seasonality, the Fed, technicals, and sentiment.

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.

  • Tilray CEO: THC seltzer is next big upcoming business

    Irwin D. Simon, Tilray, Inc. Chairman and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live following the company's latest earnings results.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    Internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has emerged as the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia while expanding into new markets such as Latin America, India, and Europe. The company does more than e-commerce, tying successful gaming and digital payments businesses into its customer base. Sea Limited's Garena division owns FreeFire, the world's most popular mobile game.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    September is behind us, fall is here, and we’re well into the swing of Q4. Later this month, we’ll get a better picture of market conditions when the Q3 earnings start coming out. In the meantime, however, there’s some cause for caution in the air. David Kostin, chief US equity strategist for Goldman Sachs, lays out the reasons for that caution in a list of risks that are putting some headwinds into play. First, he sees the continuing supply chain bottlenecks; second are rising oil prices, a sig

  • Apple’s potential 2024 car launch will rock Tesla’s stock: analyst

    Craig Irwin, Roth Capital Partners Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Tesla’s investor day.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • If You Invested $1,500 in Novavax in Early 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) may not have won the race to commercialize its jab first, but it's undeniably a winning stock. Up about 50% in the past 12 months, the company's rise to prominence has no doubt benefited its investors. Today, I'll be taking a look at how much an early investment in it would be worth right now -- and perhaps what lessons investors can learn.