U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.02
    +44.35 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,380.83
    +260.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,951.41
    +236.75 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.48
    +39.88 (+1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    +3.42 (+5.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +23.40 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.53 (+2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1751
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    +0.0112 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6800
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,208.65
    +603.60 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,247.86
    -15.58 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

VOC Concentrator Market to rise at CAGR of 6.87% through 2028 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOC concentrator Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), VOC concentrator Market Research Report, Adsorbent, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market to grow at a significant pace from 2020 to 2028 (forecast period).

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the VOC Concentrator Market Research Report are:

  • Seibu Giken Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Anguil Environmental (US)

  • TKS Industrial Company (US)

  • CECO Environmental (US)

  • The CMM Group LLC (US)

  • Munters (Sweden)

  • Filtrační technika (Czech Republic)

  • Cycle Therm LLC (US)

  • Gulf Coast Environmental Systems (US)

  • Condorchem Envitech (SpainShip and Shore Environmental Inc (US)

  • Catalytic Products International Inc. (US)

  • Tecam Group (Spain)

  • Teledyne Technologies (US)

  • Sang Won Machinery Co. Ltd. (South Korea)


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8222


COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

The COVID 19 has had an impact on countries as well as the VOC concentrator Market Size. To counteract the negative consequences, countries have implemented lockdowns, which have harmed the VOC concentrator Market Share. The pandemic poses various obstacles to the industry; it affects people all over the world. A variety of issues, including the risk of continuing manufacturing, the supply chain, distribution, a lack of workforce employees, and significantly reduced development efforts, have predominantly influenced continued demand and supply. People are not as active as they once were. The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly slowed the growth of the VOC concentrator industry. As a result of mandatory closures of consumer markets and factories around the world, the profit share of the enterprises has shrunk. COVID19 has wreaked havoc on the whole supply chain. Prolonged lockdown had a negative impact on the morale of large corporations. Significant strategic changes are taking place. MNCs are investing more in VOC concentrator Market Trends research due to rising customer demand around the world.

Multiple Factors to Boost Market Growth

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are organic chemical compounds that are produced or emitted by paints, solvents, adhesives, aerosol sprays, and dry-cleaning fluids. Several VOC concentrators are a form of pollution abatement technique that is specifically developed to reduce and eliminate hazardous air pollutants from various industrial exhaust systems. VOC concentrators are often deployed in main applications that use a combination of high air volume and low inlet advanced concentration solvents. VOC concentrators are made up of three major phases: high adsorption capacity, high desorption capacity, and advanced thermal oxidation. The fundamental benefits of VOC concentrators are their low ownership costs, low operation and maintenance expenses, and smaller size. VOC concentrators are largely utilized in a variety of industries, including the automotive sector, the chemical business, the electronics and semiconductors industry, the food and beverage industry, the painting industry, the printing industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and the chemicals sector.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (155 pages) on VOC Concentrator

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/voc-concentrator-market-8222


The activated zeolite or carbon adsorption system is identified in the advanced VOC concentrator market; they are designed to capture and dispose of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants from complex industrial exhaust systems. VOC concentrator Market Analysis consists of three advanced phases: contemporary adsorbing phase – to capture advanced VOCs; multiple desorbing phases – to heat natural VOCs, and most recent thermal oxidation phase – to eventually destroy VOCs. Advanced VOC concentrators are used in typical applications requiring exceptionally high air volume and very low intake concentration solvents.

Several sectors throughout the world have increased their reliance on VOC concentrator support. The VOC concentrator industry has emerged as a very appealing and simple option. The market for VOC concentrators has been extremely diverse. There are numerous emerging markets associated with VOC concentrators all over the world, including India, China, and Brazil, that are expected to grow rapidly in the next years.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8222


Market Segmentation

The global VOC concentrator market has been segmented into adsorbent and application.

By adsorbent, the global VOC concentrator market has been segmented into zeolite and carbon.

By application, the global VOC concentrator market has been segmented into paint finishing, printing, electronics & semiconductors manufacturing, chemical processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Dominate the Global Market

Due to the increased adoption of multiple cloud-based services through production systems and various distribution channels, North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of profit contribution.

APAC to Witness Fastest Growth

Due to increased investment, Asia Pacific countries are expected to rise significantly in the VOC concentrator market. In addition, demand has increased in key developing countries. For example, India and China are expected to drive expansion in numerous Asia Pacific VOC concentrator markets.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

VOC Concentrator Market Research Report: Information by Adsorbent (Zeolite and Carbon), by Application (Paint Finishing, Printing, Electronics & Semiconductors Manufacturing, Chemical Processing, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2028


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8222


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Estimating Paysafe's (NYSE:PSFE) Value After the Latest Dip

    The stock is now below the initial listing price and important psychological support of US$10. We will be examining the latest earnings results and gauging the intrinsic value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation.

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 15 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best reopening stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the reopening stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, especially sectors like travel, restaurants and cinemas. However, as […]

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Biggest Stock Picks

    Berkshire Hathaway's top holdings include a technology stock, two financial giants, and two of the best known consumer brands companies in the world.

  • Dual Wins for Pfizer Mean Big Jumps for These 2 Stocks

    The drugmaker's own stock is up 3% Monday morning, but that's nothing compared to the impact it's having on a couple of other healthcare companies.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

    After a launch in 2010, Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG )became the largest online retailer in South Korea, focusing on the speed of delivery. The company claims 99% of its orders are delivered within 24 hours. Yet, after the IPO debut in March, the stock has been falling steadily, followed by the lackluster earnings reports. Since the company remains unprofitable, shareholders should pay close attention to its cash burn.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar by 30% or More

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that Wall Street thinks could soar 30% or more. Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) shares are down nearly 40% from the peak earlier this year. Wall Street analysts think that the stock can regain most of this decline.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks that will help you retire before 40. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40. Perhaps one of the main reasons one chooses to […]

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded