VOC Detection Equipment Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030, According to Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global VOC Detection Equipment Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. This industry is expanding because more people are becoming aware of the health dangers posed by volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and more people throughout the world are concerned about the safety and quality of their food. These two factors have contributed to the current surge in demand that has been observed.

Volatile organic compound detection equipment refers to any instrument that can determine whether volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are present in the air (VOC DET). Both natural and artificial sources can emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the environment. There is a possibility that they exist in paint, cleansers, glues, construction products, and office supplies. You may also purchase each item separately if you so choose. There are numerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs), however not all of them are recognised to be harmful to humans.

VOC Detection Equipment Market Recent Developments:

August, 2016: Cambridge CMOS Sensors Ltd, a member of the ams group, today announced that Chinese wearable device manufacturer HiCling is using its ultra-low power gas sensors to enable the new Cling VOC smart fitness wristband to measure indoor air quality and alcohol in breath.

17 July, 2018 - ams, a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has updated the functionality of its market-leading CCS8xx family of gas sensor ICs to reduce initialization time and improve performance in indoor air-quality monitoring applications.

VOC Detection Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

Home air monitoring is the practise of measuring the air quality in your home to determine how healthy it is. Various types of technology, such as monitors that measure the air quality in a specific location, can be used to do this. The objective of the urban air monitoring approach is to measure what should be assessed, namely the air quality in cities. This can be done for a variety of reasons, including as determining the level of pollution in a particular area or monitoring potential health hazards. As part of roadside air monitoring, the levels of pollutants are measured and reported along the sides of roadways. These emissions can originate from vehicles, engines, and other sources (Roadside AQM).

In the food and beverage industry, volatile organic compound (VOC) detection equipment is known as VOC detection equipment. Both the inside and exterior of a building can be analysed for volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, are sought out in the oil and gas industry to ensure the health and safety of workers. Volatile organic compound (VOC) detection equipment is required in the chemical industry for multiple reasons, including ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, monitoring emissions from manufacturing processes, preventing harmful chemicals from entering the environment, protecting workers from exposure to dangerous chemicals, and monitoring emissions from manufacturing processes.

Regional Outlook:

It is anticipated that North America will have the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the period under review. During the projected period, it is anticipated that Latin America would be the second-largest market. During the period covered by the predictions, Asia and the Pacific are anticipated to expand at a rate significantly above the average CAGR.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 6.0% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 2.6 Billion By Type Home Air Monitoring, Urban Air Monitoring, Roadside Air Monitoring, Industrial Perimeter Monitoring, Soil Contamination Monitoring, Others By Applications Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Others By Companies Global Detection Systems Corp, Aeroqual, ams AG, RAE Systems, Extech, Ushio America, Ion Science Ltd, Acme Engineering Prod, PCE Holding GmbH, KANOMAX USA, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

VOC Detection Equipment Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Global Detection Systems Corp, Aeroqual, ams AG, RAE Systems, Extech, Ushio America, Ion Science Ltd, Acme Engineering Prod, PCE Holding GmbH, KANOMAX USA, and Others.

By Type

Home Air Monitoring

Urban Air Monitoring

Roadside Air Monitoring

Industrial Perimeter Monitoring

Soil Contamination Monitoring

Others

By Application

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

