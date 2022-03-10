U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

VODA.ai Announces Ian MacLeod as VP of Sales

·1 min read

BOSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VODA.ai announced today that Ian MacLeod joined the company as Vice President of Sales. An experienced executive with experience in advanced water solutions, Ian assumes responsibility to accelerate VODA.ai's revenue by expanding its presence in new channels and geographies.

Machine Learning for Science-based Decisions (PRNewsfoto/VODA.ai)
Machine Learning for Science-based Decisions (PRNewsfoto/VODA.ai)

Ian MacLeod, water industry thought leader, joins artificial intelligence firm VODA.ai.

"As VODA.ai continues to innovate and grow, I am confident that Ian's skills and insights will be invaluable in presenting our organization's value to current and future clients," said George Demosthenous, CEO of VODA.ai."

Ian brings over 15 years of sales and marketing leadership experience in the water industry. While at Master Meter, Inc., Ian MacLeod played a vital role in building relationships with key stakeholders and gave prominence to the value of "smart water" solutions for water management professionals.

"It is an honor to join the VODA.ai team to help bring new technology solutions to the water industry. Protecting the critical resource of safe water through the power of easy-to-use machine learning gives real purpose to our mission," said Ian.

About VODA.ai: VODA.ai uses artificial intelligence to virtually assess the condition of water and sewer mains helping water utilities make smart decisions based on science. VODA.ai's patent-pending technology discovers patterns from infrastructure and enables science-based decision-making. VODA.ai is a Software as a Service company serving utilities worldwide and it's headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.voda.ai or send an inquiry to email@voda.ai.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vodaai-announces-ian-macleod-as-vp-of-sales-301499656.html

SOURCE Voda Inc.

