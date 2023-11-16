Vodacom Group (JSE:VOD) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To ZAR3.05

The board of Vodacom Group Limited (JSE:VOD) has announced it will be reducing its dividend by 10% from last year's payment of ZAR3.40 on the 4th of December, with shareholders receiving ZAR3.05. This means the annual payment is 6.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Vodacom Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Vodacom Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 30.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 100%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was ZAR7.85 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR6.70. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 1.6% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Vodacom Group hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. While growth may be thin on the ground, Vodacom Group could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 14% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

In Summary

Overall, we think that Vodacom Group could make a reasonable income stock, even though it did cut the dividend this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Vodacom Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

