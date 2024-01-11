Vodacom Group (JSE:VOD) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Vodacom Group's (JSE:VOD) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vodacom Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = R31b ÷ (R235b - R71b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Vodacom Group has an ROCE of 19%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Wireless Telecom industry average of 30%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured Vodacom Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Vodacom Group's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 35% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 19%. 19% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Vodacom Group has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 30% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than19% because total capital employed would be higher.The 19% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 30% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On Vodacom Group's ROCE

To sum it up, Vodacom Group has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 6.7% return to shareholders who held over that period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

