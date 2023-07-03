Are Vodacom Group Limited's (JSE:VOD) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

Vodacom Group (JSE:VOD) has had a rough three months with its share price down 5.8%. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study Vodacom Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for Vodacom Group

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vodacom Group is:

19% = R18b ÷ R97b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Vodacom Group's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Vodacom Group's ROE looks acceptable. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 26%, we aren't very excited. Additionally, the low net income growth of 2.3% seen by Vodacom Group over the past five years doesn't paint a very bright picture. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So there might be other reasons for the earnings growth to be low. These include low earnings retention or poor capital allocation.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Vodacom Group's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.5% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is VOD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether VOD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Vodacom Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 83% (that is, the company retains only 17% of its income) over the past three years for Vodacom Group suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, Vodacom Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 71%. Regardless, the future ROE for Vodacom Group is predicted to rise to 22% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Vodacom Group's performance. Specifically, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return. Investors may have benefitted, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here