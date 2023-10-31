Vodafone chief sells Spanish business for £4.4bn in race to slim down

Margherita Della Valle, chief executive of Vodafone, revealed plans to cut 11,000 jobs in May - Vodafone

Vodafone has sold its Spanish business for €5bn (£4.4bn) as new boss Margherita Della Valle races to slim down the struggling telecoms giant.

The company has signed a deal to sell its operations in Spain to Zegona Communications, an investment vehicle set up by two former Virgin Media executives.

Ms Della Valle said the sale was a “key step in right-sizing our portfolio for growth and will enable us to focus our resources in markets with sustainable structures and sufficient local scale”.

The Vodafone chief, who took up the role at the start of the year, had announced a strategic review of the company’s operations in Spain as part of a wider plan to return the group to growth after years of decline.

In May, the chief executive revealed plans to cut 11,000 jobs, while the company is also gearing up for a £15bn merger with Three in a deal that will create the UK’s largest mobile network.

Ms Della Valle said: “My priority is to create value through growth and improved returns. Following the recently announced transaction in the UK, Spain is the second of our larger markets in Europe where we are taking action to improve the group’s competitiveness and growth prospects.”

Vodafone is the third largest player in the Spanish telecoms market after Telefonica and Orange, which is currently in the process of merging with the fourth biggest company MasMovil.

Spain has proved a major drag on Vodafone’s financial performance as the company struggled with tough competition and low returns.

Kester Mann, an analyst at CCS Insight, said the deal came as “little surprise”.

Other markets including Italy could also be in line for consolidation. Shares in Vodafone fell as much as 1.8pc following the announcement.

Zegona will enter into a 10-year contract to licence the brand and Vodafone will also continue to provide some services to the Spanish business for an annual service charge of €110m.

London-based Zegona was set up in 2015 by Eamonn O’Hare and Robert Samuelson, who both held senior roles at Virgin Media.

Mr O’Hare, chairman and chief executive of Zegona, said: “We are very excited about the opportunity to return to the Spanish telecoms market.

“This financially attractive acquisition marks our third deal in Spain after successful turnarounds at Telecable and Euskaltel.

“With our clearly defined strategy and proven track record, we are confident that we can create significant value for shareholders.”

The deal will be funded by €4.1bn in cash, while Vodafone will provide up to €900m in financing in the form of redeemable preference shares.

Zegona will also raise up to €600m in equity from investors ahead of the deal, which will constitute a reverse takeover under London Stock Exchange rules.

