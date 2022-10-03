U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,657.72
    +72.10 (+2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,362.18
    +636.67 (+2.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,737.36
    +161.74 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,701.64
    +36.93 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.69
    +3.20 (+4.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.10
    +27.10 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.51
    +1.47 (+7.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6090
    -0.1950 (-5.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1277
    +0.0111 (+0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5230
    -0.2060 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,360.46
    +215.60 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.39
    +6.04 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Vodafone confirms merger talks with Three UK in a 'no cash' deal to scale up in 5G

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Another major piece of mobile M&A appears to be in the works in the U.K. Today, Vodafone confirmed that it was in merger discussions with Three UK, a carrier owned by CK Hutchison, to accelerate their 5G rollout. A deal would not involve any cash consideration, Vodafone said.

"The envisaged transaction would involve both companies combining their UK businesses, with Vodafone owning 51% and our partner CK Hutchison owning 49% of the combined business," it wrote in its official statement to the market published earlier today. The statement itself was made in response to press speculation around a possible deal, Vodafone noted. It described the combination as a "no cash" deal -- that is, no actual price tag, or deal valuation, or other financial consideration paid as there might be with an acquisition.

Vodafone is traded publicly in the U.K., and its market cap is currently around £28.7 billion, or $32.2 billion at today's rates. CK Hutchison has a market cap of about $21 billion (but that also controls other assets).

The story of mobile carriers in the U.K. has been one of saga-style soap opera proportions. Three had a major attempt at a merger in its past, a £10.25 billion deal for rival carrier O2. That deal however was blocked by regulators in 2016, only for regulators, four years later in 2020, to overturn that decision.

O2 by that point had moved on to a different combination: It had merged with Virgin Media/Virgin Mobile (which itself had been acquired and merged by Liberty Media with its older pay-TV assets) in a $39 billion deal. Meanwhile, EE -- itself a merger of T-Mobile and France Telecom's acquired and then spun out again Orange -- was snapped up by BT (which used to own O2, then spun it out, and then also had reported designs to buy it back) in a $19 billion deal. (Three also made some smaller deals in the interim, such as this one for $373 million for UK Broadband to gain more mobile spectrum.)

Vodafone was always an arm's length from all those scraps.

Arguably, part of the reason why was that it was the market leader in Europe overall, and specifically the U.K. Those different M&A moves, however, did have the effect of helping those other carriers get more scale, thus putting more pressure on the market leader.

Now Vodafone needs Three's scale to compete, and Three needs Vodafone. Or at least that is likely what they will argue if they do move into a formal process and the deal comes up for regulatory clearance. That overturned merger ruling in Three's past didn't lead to Three getting together with O2, but in the end it might still prove useful, by laying the groundwork for approving any subsequent big mergers that Three attempts, such as this one now with Vodafone.

The big takeaway from all of the above is that mobile carriers are always aiming for more scale -- critical to the economics of the capital-intensive, infrastructure-intensive carrier business model, but these days all the more important because of the data and customer ownership that this scale brings carriers, and because of there are fewer routes for carriers monetizing users, given how much content and services have decoupled from customers' carrier relationships.

The issue of scale is also at the heart of this latest deal.

Vodafone is playing its merger card very carefully here. It notes that the deal would be made to speed up 5G rollout through a larger single network, specifically that it would make such a rollout more financially viable -- using a statement from the government itself about the two carriers to back up its assertion.

"The UK Government rightly sees 5G as transformational for the economy and society and critical to the UK becoming more competitive in an increasingly digital world," it notes, but, "as Ofcom has identified, some operators in the UK - Vodafone UK and Three UK - lack the necessary scale to earn their cost of capital. By combining our businesses, Vodafone UK and Three UK will gain the necessary scale to be able to accelerate the rollout of full 5G in the UK and expand broadband connectivity to rural communities and small businesses."

This is just step one in the process, which may or may not ever end up in a deal; Vodafone said that it and Three would be making more statements as and when talks progress, so watch this space.

Recommended Stories

  • Bradford City: Racist fans should be jailed for abuse - footballer

    Bradford City player Timi Odusina says people who post abuse online should face tougher punishments.

  • Vodafone Confirms Potential Merger With Rival Three UK

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Shipping SnarlsOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapVodafone Group Plc said it’s in discussions with Three UK-owner CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. about combining their British businesses, a long-speculated tie-up

  • Vodafone and Three in merger talks

    The third and fourth largest mobile phone networks reportedly hope to strike a deal by the end of the year.

  • Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream reveals face

    The YouTuber's 30 million subscribers finally find out what he looks like without a mask.

  • Heavy rain swells rivers, causing floods in much of Thailand

    Heavy rain in northern, northeastern and central Thailand worsened severe flooding in many parts of the country on Monday, as authorities ordered the release of water into already overflowing rivers from dams that were filled to capacity. Among the areas hit by flooding were Chiang Mai, a large city and tourist center in the north, and Sukhothai, an ancient capital and archaeological site that draws many visitors. In Chiang Mai, provincial disaster officials warned people with homes near the Ping River to move their property to higher ground, even as some areas were already inundated.

  • Nexstar Taps Dennis Miller to Lead the CW Network

    The former Sony executive is named CW’s president after a deal for the majority stake of television network is completed.

  • Rivian taps Capital One exec Diane Lye as its first CIO

    Rivian has hired Diane Lye as its first chief information officer, a position that the EV maker says is necessary to expand globally. Lye's hiring comes as Rivian consolidates its internal and external technology teams across its numerous departments, including manufacturing IT and customer-facing digital products. It is also ahead of Rivian's planned expansion into Georgia, where it is building another factory, and overseas through a partnership with Mercedes-Benz.

  • LiveWire Stock Is Soaring After Last Week’s Tough Trading Debut

    Harley-Davidson and SPAC AEA-Bridges Impact last week announced the closing of their merger that made LiveWire a separately traded public company.

  • Jinko Solar Stock Sees RS Rating Jump To 90, Becomes A Stock To Watch

    Jinko Solar had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 77 to 90 Monday. Over 100 years of market history reveals that the market's biggest winners typically have an RS Rating north of 80 at the beginning of a new run. Jinko Solar is not currently near a potential buying are, even thought the Industry Group is number 1.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysThe strategic eastern town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine has been “fully cleared,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a brief video posted on Te

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors who were attracted by a big yield learned a difficult lesson about mortgage REITs over the past decade with AGNC Investment.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

    Does the October share price for MongoDB, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDB ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • The Price Is Right For Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may...

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 35% of the company

    A look at the shareholders of Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Credit Suisse stock hits record low on capital concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Credit Suisse amid investor concerns.

  • 11 Best Cruise Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best cruise stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Cruise Stocks To Buy Right Now. The cruise industry was one of the hardest hit tourism sectors amid the peak COVID years. However, CNN Travel expects a meaningfully […]

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) posted a messy earnings report on Sept. 29. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended on Sept. 1, the memory chipmaker's revenue fell 20% year-over-year to $6.64 billion, missing analysts' estimates by $140 million and ending its nine-quarter streak of revenue growth. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Micron expects its revenue and adjusted EPS to tumble about 45% and 98% year-over-year, respectively.