Vodafone and Three to merge despite national security and competition concerns

Vodafone and Three logos

Vodafone and Three have confirmed plans to merge in a deal that will create the country’s largest mobile operator.

The two telecoms groups will combine their UK operations to create a new network serving roughly 27m customers.

The tie-up, which has been long in the making, has been reached despite lingering competition and national security concerns.

The combined business is likely to face immediate calls from rivals BT and O2 to auction off some of its spectrum, a key battleground in the telecoms sector.

Britain’s competition regulator will also closely scrutinise plans for pricing post-merger, amid concerns that the deal could lead to higher prices for customers.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone chief executive, said the merger was “great for customers, great for the country and great for competition”.

Vodafone and Three, which is owned by Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison, began discussions about a tie-up more than a year ago.

Talks have been subjected to repeated delays as a result of disagreements over price and a change of chief executive at Vodafone.

The deal, which does not involve any cash, will see Vodafone take a 51pc stake in the joint venture, while Three will hold the remaining 49pc.

Vodafone will have the option of acquiring the entirety of the joint venture after three years, provided its value reaches a minimum of £16.5bn.

The two companies pledged to invest £11bn in their combined UK 5G network over the next decade.

The guarantees are aimed at staving off national security concerns that could see the deal come under intense scrutiny from regulators.

MPs and union bosses have sounded the alarm over Three’s Chinese owner, which is controlled by 94-year-old Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing.

Sir Ian Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, has urged officials to block any transaction over fears it could place sensitive UK infrastructure in Beijing’s hands. Vodafone holds a number of sensitive government contracts.

The deal could be the biggest test to date of the National Security and Investment Act, which was introduced in 2021 to address worries about the rising influence of foreign businesses from states such as China in the British economy.

A combination of Vodafone’s UK arm with Three UK – Britain’s third and fourth largest mobile networks respectively – could also stoke competition fears.

But industry executives believe regulators are likely to approve a reduction in the number of UK operators from four to three.

Vodafone and Three have argued the tie-up is necessary to ensure the firms have enough financial firepower to invest in their networks amid tough competition in the market.

The companies expect the merger will generate annual savings of more than £700m within five years.

They have also insisted that CK Hutchison, which also owns health and beauty chain Superdrug, the rolling stock leasing company Eversholt Rail, the electricity distribution infrastructure UK Power Networks and Northumbrian Water, has had a presence in the UK for 20 years and will be subject to the usual security checks.

Robert Finnegan, chief executive of Three UK, said: “Today’s news marks a significant step in our efforts to create a business that will build the biggest and fastest 5G mobile network in the country.

“The combination of Three UK and Vodafone UK will bring the advantages of 5G to every business and household in the UK, enabling the UK to deliver its ambitions for digital and economic growth and fully supporting the UK Government’s objectives for a world-leading digital economy.”

Bosses said they expect the transaction to close before the end of 2024, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The deal comes a month after Vodafone announced it will cut 11,000 jobs – or more than 10pc of its workforce – as the group grapples with a huge debt pile and troubles in its German business.



The FTSE 100 company has also formed a new strategic partnership with e&, the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned telecoms company that has built up a 14.6pc shareholding.



As part of the deal, e& chief executive Hatem Dowidar has been granted a seat on Vodafone’s board.

Ahmed Essam, the current chief executive of Vodafone UK, will lead the newly combined group. Darren Purkis, Three’s chief financial officer, will take the role of financial director.

