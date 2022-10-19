U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

VodafoneZiggo chooses Oracle Fusion Cloud applications

·2 min read

Dutch telecom provider moves finance, HR and supply chain processes to the cloud

LAS VEGAS and UTRECHT, the Netherlands, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Telecom provider VodafoneZiggo is moving a number of business systems for finance, HR and supply chain to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. The implementation is led by Accenture and Profource, members of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

With over seven million customers, VodafoneZiggo is one of the largest providers of fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services in the Netherlands. The telecom company is replacing some of their on-premises business systems with Oracle Fusion Applications. By doing so, the company connects and standardizes important business processes on a single data platform.

"Digitalization and connectivity are changing the way we work and live. As a company, we must move along to support our customers in this new world," says Eben Albertyn, CTO at VodafoneZiggo. "With this step, we are consolidating and simplifying our business systems, so that we can operate even more agile and flexible."

Cormac Watters, EVP Applications EMEA at Oracle: "With Oracle Fusion Applications, VodafoneZiggo has an integrated platform to improve operational efficiency, tap into continuous innovation and support the company in achieving new goals. We are delighted to support them on this."

Oracle Fusion Applications and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)  
Oracle Fusion Applications is an integrated suite of applications that enable companies to quickly respond to changing needs and market conditions. The suite includes Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM).

Oracle Integration Cloud and Autonomous Database on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) connect the application suite and data sources to automate end-to-end processes and centralize management. The wide range of integrations, with pre-built adapters and low code, makes migration to the cloud easier for businesses.

About Oracle  
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle CloudWorld  
Oracle CloudWorld is Oracle's largest global celebration of customers and partners. Join us to discover the insights you need to tackle your biggest business challenges, build your skills, knowledge, and connections, and learn more about our cloud infrastructure, database, and applications from the people that build and use them. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more visit oracle.com/cloudworld or oracle.com/news.

Trademarks 
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vodafoneziggo-chooses-oracle-fusion-cloud-applications-301652619.html

SOURCE Oracle

