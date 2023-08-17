Vodka Consumption by Country: Top 20 Countries

In this article, we are going to discuss vodka consumption per capita by country. You can skip our detailed analysis of the origin of vodka, the global vodka market, the most popular vodka brand in the world, and the comeback of flavored vodka, and go directly to Vodka Consumption by Country: Top 5 Countries.

Vodka has long been a staple product of the liquor industry and while some other spirits experience peaks in popularity, vodka is forever. There is a growing argument between Russian and Polish people as to who invented the alcoholic beverage, but historians agree that it originated somewhere around 1,400 AD in Northeastern Europe. Since then, the popularity of vodka (derived from voda which means ‘water’) has spread around the globe.

With new distillation techniques brought from western Europe, the Slavic vodka makers were able to refine the alcoholic drink that would go on to become a trademark of their countries. Later on, the spirit arrived in America with humble beginnings. It wasn’t until it was marketed as a cocktail base that it started to become more popular.

The Global Vodka Market:

As we stated in our article – Top 20 Best Selling Vodka Brands in the World – the global vodka market was valued at $25.98 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $40.25 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Vodka-based RTD beverages are witnessing a huge increase in new product development, which is expected to drive the market. The all-natural, flavored segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, owing to the growing demand of premium flavored vodka, especially among the millennial population.

The Most Popular Vodka Brand in the World:

With a whopping 28.1 million 9L cases sold in 2022, Smirnoff is the most popular vodka in the world. Founded in 1864, Smirnoff was the first vodka to use charcoal filtration in its distillation process.

The brand was acquired by International Distillers and Vintners in 1987, and thus passed to the subsequent owner, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO). Although it had its origins in Moscow, Smirnoff is now produced in several countries, including the U.S., Canada, Italy, and others.

Story continues

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) also owns several other well-known vodka brands, including Cîroc and Ketel One. The spirit giant recorded net sales increase of 10.7% in the year ending 30th June 2023, bolstered by its premium-plus brands. Reported net sales of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) grew to $21.93 billion in the last fiscal year.

The Comeback of Flavored Vodka:

There has been a significant shift in the spirits market in recent years. Ousted by craft gins and quality whiskeys, the sales of traditional premium vodka brands have declined. The war in Ukraine has also been responsible for the dip in popularity of the liquor.

However, the recent reincarnation of flavored vodkas has seen the vodka industry gain some much-needed traction. Gone are the days of the overly sweet artificial flavors and cheap plastic bottles, we are currently going through a flavored vodka renaissance where brands are reimagining the category with high-quality bottles and natural botanicals and extracts, that expand the drink’s flavored expressions from subtle to overt.

Many flavored vodka brands are also moving towards making spirits that are lower in sugar and alcohol than other flavored alcoholic beverages, thus making them popular among the modern health-conscious consumers. Flavored vodka also typically costs less than premium vodka, making it an attractive pocket friendly option. The flavored vodka segment represented 21.85% of the total vodka market share in the U.S. in 2021.

Owned by Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), SVEDKA is a popular flavored vodka brand that is a great choice for mixing cocktails. Its smooth and clear taste makes it a versatile base for classic and modern cocktails alike. Plus, its affordable price point makes it a great option for home bartenders on a budget. SVEDKA was acquired by Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in 2007 in a deal worth $384 million. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) also owns the Modelo Especial beer brand in the U.S., which became the Top-Selling Beer in America this summer.

With that said, here are the Countries that Consume the Most Vodka in the World.

Vodka Consumption by Country: Top 20 Countries

Igor Normann/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to the web-based research firm Euromonitor International, which outlined the Countries with the Highest Vodka Consumption per Capita in the World, measured in shots per month. When two countries had the same total vodka consumption, we ranked them by their total annual per capita consumption of pure alcohol.

If you prefer your liquor with juniper, here are the Most Popular Gin Brands in 2023.

20. United Arab Emirates

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 0.93 shots per month

The UAE has undergone a spectacular transformation in recent years, turning into a major international center for trade, travel, and entertainment. A cosmopolitan population and a thriving tourism sector have increased demand for luxury spirits, particularly vodka.

Flavored vodkas have gained popularity in the UAE market, appealing to consumers seeking unique taste experiences and diverse flavor profiles.

19. Australia

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 0.94 shots per month

Vodka in Australia is also following a trend seen in other markets around the world. Younger consumers aren’t interested in what their parents and grandparents drink, they’re moving away from dark spirits and opting instead for spirits that lend themselves to lighter, fresher cocktails.

18. Belgium

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 0.94 shots per month

Belgians are among the world’s biggest alcohol consumers. This year, for the first time ever, Belgium is launching a nationwide alcohol plan, with 75 measures to combat the excessive and harmful alcohol consumption fuelled by the country’s well-known drinking culture.

OBEY is a premium vodka brand in the Western European country.

17. Sweden

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 1.13 shots per month

The Scandinavian country is home to an iconic brand of the global vodka industry. Produced in Sweden since 1870, Absolut Vodka is sold in more than 126 countries worldwide.

Sweden’s Vin and Spirit, the parent company of Absolut, was acquired by the French group Pernod Ricard in 2008, in a deal worth around $8.9 billion.

16. Germany

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 1.51 shots per month

Although the lager beer is the favorite tipple among Germans, vodka is also an essential part of the German nightlife. Kleiner Feigling is a top vodka brand from the European nation.

Germany ranks 16th in our List of Countries Drinking the Most Vodka.

15. Czech Republic

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 1.51 shots per month

The Czech Republic is among the countries with the highest alcohol consumption – 14.4 liters of pure alcohol per capita per year. Made entirely from 100% potato spirits, Bohemia Vodka is an upscale vodka brand from Czechia.

14. Norway

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 1.68 shots per month

Norway has a long history of producing vodka and the country is known for its high-quality vodka brands. From modern distilleries to centuries-old processes, Norwegian producers have perfected the art of distilling some of the world’s finest vodka. Vikingfjord Vodka is a popular brand in the Nordic country.

13. Austria

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 1.69 shots per month

Austria offers all the raw materials needed for the production of vodka – Potatoes and grain are available in abundance in the country, as well as pure spring water from the Austrian mountains.

More than 30 distilleries produce vodka in Austria and some of the popular brands include Edelweiss, NEFT, and OVAL etc.

Austria is among the top 10 countries that drink the most alcohol.

12. Israel

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 2.25 shots per month

Vodka is the largest-selling spirit in Israel today and a taste for the spirit was initially brought over with the Ashkenazi immigrants from Eastern Europe.

In 2021, the unflavored vodka segment accounted for a major share of 66.1% in the Israeli market, while flavored vodka had a 33.9% market share.

11. Canada

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 2.63 shots per month

Vodka was the most consumed spirit in Canada in 2021 and 61.1% of drinking-age Canadians indicated having had the beverage during the year. Made entirely with water from the icebergs in Newfoundland, Iceberg Vodka is a popular brand in the country.

10. Hungary

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 2.63 shots per month

Hungary is among the Countries with the Highest Rates of Alcoholism in the World. Along with pálinka – a high-alcohol fruit brandy – vodka is also a popular spirit in the Central European country. According to Eurostat, Hungary has the cheapest prices of alcohol for any country in the European Union.

9. United Kingdom

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 3.01 shots per month

Britain was the world’s leading importer of Russian vodka in 2020, but the war is forcing consumers to change their habits. The Treasury described that its 35% tariff on the spirit is aimed to ‘cause maximum harm to Putin’s war machine’.

The U.K. ranks among the top 10 vodka consuming countries in the world.

8. Finland

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 3.19 shots per month

Vodka is perhaps Finland’s national drink, with Finlandia being the best-known brand. The Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) has owned Finlandia since 2004, but the company announced in June that it had reached an agreement to sell the brand to Coca-Cola HBC AG for $220 million. The popular vodka brand was acquired by Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) from Altia Corp. in multiple phases.

With 2.6 million 9L cases sold in 2022, Finlandia was among the best-selling brands in the Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) portfolio.

7. Ireland

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 3.38 shots per month

Even while the sales of vodka declined by 10.2% in 2020, it still remained Ireland’s most popular drink with a 31.6% market share in the category. Some popular Irish vodka brands include Dingle, Kalak, and Raven Rock etc.

6. United States of America

Vodka Consumption per Capita: 3.76 shots per month

Once again, vodka was the largest spirits category in the U.S. last year, boasting sales of 80.6 million 9L cases. In June 2023, 70% of consumers in the country demonstrated a penchant for vodka-based RTD beverages, establishing vodka’s role in the canned beverage space. California is the largest vodka market in the U.S., with 9.7 million 9L cases sold in 2022. The United States ranks 6th among countries drinking the most vodka in the world.

Click to continue reading and see the Vodka Consumption by Country: Top 5 Countries.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. Vodka Consumption by Country: Top 20 Countries is originally published on Insider Monkey.